Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.5.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 en hoger aangeboden. Windows 7 en 8 worden nu als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Versie 22.5.1 voegt ondersteuning toe voor drie nieuwe kaarten, te weten de Radeon RX 6650 XT, 6750 XT en 6950 XT. Verder verhelpt het met transparantie in Windows 10.

Support For
  • AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT Graphics
  • AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Graphics
  • AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT Graphics
Fixed Issues
  • Some users on Windows 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.
Known Issues
  • Performance drop may be experienced while playing Fortnite with Multithreaded Rendering and DirectX 11 API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.
  • GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.
  • Display may flicker black during video playback plus gameplay on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
  • Using Radeon Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 22.5.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-05-2022 17:12
3 • submitter: AnonymousWP

10-05-2022 • 17:12

3 Linkedin

Submitter: AnonymousWP

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

17:12 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.5.1 3
26-04 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.4.2 5
05-04 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 12
25-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 1
17-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.1 6
25-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.3 8
18-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.2 8
04-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.1 8
19-01 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.1.2 6
12-01 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.1.1 16
Meer historie

Lees meer

AMD Radeon Software

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+10+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
0Whatts
10 mei 2022 17:17
Revision Number
Adrenalin 22.5.1 Recommended (WHQL)

dus geen "optional"
Reageer
0AnonymousWP

@Whatts10 mei 2022 17:39
Waar staat in het artikel dat het om een optional driver gaat? Gaat inderdaad om een WHQL-versie: https://www.amd.com/en/su...ies/amd-radeon-rx-6950-xt

[Reactie gewijzigd door AnonymousWP op 10 mei 2022 17:40]

Reageer
0Daniel.
@Whatts10 mei 2022 17:44
Ook niet zo gek. Heeft allemaal met de release van de nieuwe videokaarten te maken die officieel vanaf deze versie worden toegevoegd.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True