AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 en hoger aangeboden. Windows 7 en 8 worden nu als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Versie 22.5.1 voegt ondersteuning toe voor drie nieuwe kaarten, te weten de Radeon RX 6650 XT, 6750 XT en 6950 XT. Verder verhelpt het met transparantie in Windows 10.
Support For
Fixed Issues
- AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT Graphics
- AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Graphics
- AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT Graphics
Known Issues
- Some users on Windows 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.
- Performance drop may be experienced while playing Fortnite with Multithreaded Rendering and DirectX 11 API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.
- GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.
- Display may flicker black during video playback plus gameplay on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- Using Radeon Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.