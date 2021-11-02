Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Fedora 35

Fedora Linux logo (75 pix) Versie 35 van de Linux-distributie Fedora is uitgekomen. Fedora is de niet-commerciële opvolger van Red Hat Linux, dat zich sinds 2003 als Red Hat Enterprise Linux op de zakelijke markt richt. Fedora wordt standaard met de Gnome-desktopomgeving geleverd, maar er zijn ook versies met bijvoorbeeld MATE, Cinnamon, KDE en Xfce beschikbaar. Het besturingssysteem is beschikbaar in de smaken Workstation, Server en IoT. De releasenotes voor versie 35 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Worth the wait: Fedora Linux 35 is here!

Today, I’m excited to share the results of the hard work of thousands of Fedora Project contributors: our latest release, Fedora Linux 35, is here! While we broke our six-release streak of on-schedule releases, we felt it was more important to resolve a few outstanding blocking bugs. Fedora believes that software has to be usable to be useful, so while we know that a predictable schedule is important, we also ensure that every release meets our criteria, no matter what the calendar says.

A Fedora Linux for every use case

Fedora Editions are targeted outputs geared toward specific “showcase” uses on the desktop, in server & cloud environments, and for the Internet of Things.

Fedora Workstation focuses on the desktop, and in particular, it’s geared toward software developers who want a “just works” Linux operating system experience. This release features GNOME 41, which builds on the reimagining of desktops in GNOME 40 (which shipped in Fedora Workstation 34). GNOME 41 includes improvements in power management. GNOME Software has also been overhauled in GNOME 41 to make it easier to browse and discover applications. It also introduces Connections, a new client for VNC- and RDP-based remote desktop.

We’ve made some improvements in Fedora Cloud for this release. Since many public cloud providers now support UEFI boot, Cloud images have hybrid boot support, unifying the legacy (BIOS) and UEFI boot modes. Following the change to BTRFS as the default file system in Fedora Linux 33, Fedora Cloud 35 now uses BTRFS.

Of course, we produce more than just the Editions. Fedora Spins and Labs target a variety of audiences and use cases, including Fedora Comp Neuro, which provides tools for computational neuroscience, and desktop environments like Fedora LXQt, which provides a lightweight desktop environment. New in Fedora Linux 35 is Fedora Kinoite: a reprovisionable desktop system featuring the KDE Plasma desktop. And, don’t forget our alternate architectures: ARM AArch64, Power, and S390x.

Desktop improvements

We switched the default audio system to PipeWire in Fedora Linux 34, and now we’re improving this by adding the new WirePlumber session manager. WirePlumber allows for more customization of the policy and rules for audio and video. It provides a richer development experience and adds bindings for most languages.

If you enable the third-party repositories that ship in Fedora Linux desktop variants, those repositories are now immediately available. Additionally, enabling third-party repositories now makes selected Flathub applications available via a filtered Flathub remote. This eases access to a curated list of applications that will not cause legal or other problems for Fedora to point to, does not overlap Fedora Flatpaks, and works reasonably well. Of course, you can always get the full set of applications available in Flathub by adding the remote.

Other updates

No matter what variant of Fedora you use, you’re getting the latest the open source world has to offer. Following our “First” foundation, we’ve updated key programming language and system library packages, including Python 3.10, Perl 5.34, and PHP 8.0. Fedora Linux 35 also includes the 1.0 release of firewalld, the modern firewall service.

We’re excited for you to try out the new release! Go to https://getfedora.org/ and download it now. Or if you’re already running Fedora Linux, follow the easy upgrade instructions. For more information on the new features in Fedora Linux 35, see the release notes.

Fedora 31

Versienummer 35
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Fedora Linux
Download https://getfedora.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-11-2021 • 19:00
44

Fedora Linux

Operating systems

Reacties (44)

+2sfranken
3 november 2021 00:47
Voor de mensen die last hebben van geen geluid na de upgrade: dat kan, dit is een bekende Fedora 35 bug waar gelukkig ook een oplossing voor is; voer het volgende uit in een Terminal:
systemctl --user enable --now wireplumber
+1Qalo
2 november 2021 23:21
Ik heb afgelopen weekend Fedora weer eens geprobeerd na 6 jaar, maar ik ben er niet zo over te spreken. En dat heeft alles te maken met GNOME. Wat een vreselijke, onlogische, gebruiksonvriendelijke desktopomgeving is dat geworden. Om GNOME weer een beetje bruikbaar te maken moet je een hele waslijst aan extensies installeren wil het weer enigszins bruikbaar zijn.

Als voorbeeld: de knoppen om te minimaliseren zijn verborgen. Met rechts klikken op de bovenbalk van het venster krijg je de opties om te minimaliseren/maximaliseren te zien. En in het geval van Firefox is het helemáál te gek voor woorden, want daar is deze methode niet eens beschikbaar. Om te minimaliseren moet je de linker ALT-toets indrukken en dan vervolgens op de spatiebalk drukken. In mijn ogen is dat ongelooflijk contra-productief. Dat gewissel van muis naar toetsenbord vind ik behoorlijk irritant.

GNOME is mijns inziens geen schim meer van wat het ooit was. Zo fijn als Gnome 2 was, is het sinds versie 3 een drama geworden tegenwoordig. En sowieso waardeer ik de richting die ze met GTK op gaan al helemaal niet. De inconsistentie spat ervan af. En andere desktopomgevingen die GTK gebruiken hebben er ook last van. Zelfs bij Xfce 4.16, die gebouwd is op GTK3, heeft op onderdelen onlogische en inconsistente zaken gekregen. Bij dialoogvensters zit de ene keer de actieknop rechtsonder, en de andere keer weer rechtsboven. En het ene venster heeft een normale Xfce-uiterlijk, en het ander weer zo'n veel te dikke GNOME 3 vensterbalk. Het ziet er soms niet uit!

Terug naar Fedora: Fedora als basis zal wel prima zijn, maar het is GNOME die het een behoorlijke afknapper maakt. Er zullen vast mensen zijn die GNOME geweldig vinden, maar ik ben er niet één van.

Ik ga komend weekend nog maar eens een poging wagen met Fedora, maar dan met Fedora Respin. Ik durf te wedden dat de gebruikerservaring dan al een stuk beter is met KDE of Xfce.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 2 november 2021 23:23]

+1sfranken
@Qalo3 november 2021 00:45
Dan waarschuw ik je alvast. Fedora met KDE is een groot bugfeest op het moment. Van geen grafische desktop kunnen laten zien, tot inkakkende framerates tot zwarte schermen met alleen een cursor en alles daar tussen in.
+1Qalo
@sfranken3 november 2021 13:43
Oei, dat klinkt niet best. Dat zou toch niet mogen bij een officiële release? Zoals je het beschrijft klinkt het meer als een vroege alpha versie. Slecht dan van Fedora om het dan zó buggy te releasen... :|
+1sfranken
@Qalo3 november 2021 13:55
Laten we eerlijk zijn: de KDE versie is niet de hoofdversie van Fedora, dat is Workstation (en Server, en Silverblue). Ook de MATE versie schijnt wat issues te hebben.
+1Wingman555
@sfranken3 november 2021 08:37
Ik zal eens een VM opstarten met Fedora KDE en eens proberen of hoe en wat.
Is die ervaring ook met hun nieuwe ostree versie van KDE?
+1l_c_v
@Qalo2 november 2021 23:54
Ik heb Manjaro met GNOME 40 draaien en vind GNOME juist beter dan ooit.
+1Qalo
@l_c_v3 november 2021 13:20
Tja, het is dan ook een kwestie van smaak. Ik krijg jeuk als ik er 5 minuten mee werk. Het zit me meer in de weg dan dat het me helpt, en dat maakt het een uiterst vervelende ervaring.

Nooit gedacht dat ik dit over een desktopomgeving binnen Linux zou zeggen. Gnome 2 was toen mijn absolute favoriet, op de voet gevolgd door Xfce en KDE. Nu is GNOME - in mijn ogen - de allerslechtste desktopomgeving binnen Linux. Het is zelfs zó erg dat ik nog liever met Windows werk. En dat is nogal wat in mijn geval. Ik word er zelfs een beetje verdrietig van dat ik dit moet zeggen.

Let op: dit is een PERSOONLIJKE mening, geen absoluut waardeoordeel over GNOME. Want er zullen heus mensen zijn die het een heerlijke desktopomgeving vinden.

P.S. Ik draai op een aantal computers ook Manjaro, maar dan met Xfce en i3. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 3 november 2021 13:22]

+1rootrulez
@Qalo3 november 2021 16:10
Klopt, allemaal persoonlijke voorkeur. Persoonlijk ben ik over geen 1 DE of WM echt te spreken, ik vind het toch vaak een beetje rommelig en klungelig zonder allerhande tweaks (waar ik geen zin in heb). Ik heb iig de minste issues en een net geordende view met KDE, dus dat is wat ik meestal gebruik, al is een terminal en tmux voor mij het allerbelangrijkste.

Vwb de distro, ik heb echt 1001 distros gebruikt, maar komt toch iedere keer op Arch, of een afgeleide daarvan, uit. De community, de package repos, etc, etc hebben voor mij persoonlijk de meeste toegevoegde waarde.

Verder werk ik veel met RedHat, wat prima is als server, maar wat ik niet kan begrijpen is dat RHEL ook vaak gekregen heb in VDI vorm. RHEL als desktop is echt vreselijk met alle outdated packages, libs en stokoude kernel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rootrulez op 3 november 2021 16:12]

+1SebasFM
@Qalo3 november 2021 06:32
Je kan ook de MATE versie proberen. MATE is een fork van de oude Gnome 2.x.
+1Qalo
@SebasFM3 november 2021 13:41
Mate is op zich prima. Maar ten opzichte van het originele Gnome 2 is het huidige Mate ook ietsje beperkter qua instelbaarheid. Gnome 2 was gebouwd op GTK2, en daarmee kon je zelfs met één klik de kleuren van je vensters aanpassen. Mate is gebouwd op GTK3, en die heeft dergelijke functionaliteit weggehaald. Je kunt nog wel rommelen met .css-bestanden om de kleuren aan te passen, maar dat is weer zo'n gedoe.

Ik gebruik op dit moment het meest Xfce op zowel Manjaro, Linux Mint, Debian en nog wat andere distro's. :)
+1Wingman555
@Qalo3 november 2021 08:36
You love it or you hate it GNOME. ik ben groot FAN, maar ik snap je mogelijke frustratie ook wel weer.
Het is anders dan Windows, en waar KDE/Cinnamon wel redelijk 'bekend' er uit zien t.o.v. WIndows is GNOME een vreemde eend. Maar ja, ik heb bij de overgang van GNOME2 naar 3 even moeten wennen, maar zou niet meer zonder willen.
KDE is voor mij geen onbekende, maar ik kan daar de tools die ik zoek niet vinden, of ik weet gewoon niet hoe ze heten, dus installeer ik als ik op een KDE distro werk vaak veel GNOME tools. omdat het kan.

Gelukkig is er ook binnen Fedora, maar ook zeker bij andere distro's veel keus en zit er vast iets tussen wat je wel ligt.

- Curious, wat gebruik je wel graag...? -
+1Qalo
@Wingman5553 november 2021 13:37
Ik vind het niet erg dat een desktop erg afwijkt van bijvoorbeeld Windows, maar het gaat mij om de inconsistentie die GNOME steeds verder doorvoert. Dat constante gewissel van muis naar toetsenbord (en andersom) vind ik irritant en contra-productief. Ook het gegeven dat bij pop-up vensters je hele werkblad donker wordt en de pop-up in het midden van het scherm staat en niet weg te schuiven is, vind ik ergerlijk. En natuurlijk dat je voor extra functionaliteit extensies moet installeren laat mijn tanden knarsen. Ik bedoel: als de meeste GNOME gebruikers extensies installeren, dat is de behoefte aan dat "extra's" dus groot. Waarom zit dat dan niet standaard in het systeem? Snap je waar ik heen wil?

Window managers zoals bijvoorbeeld i3 is ook behoorlijk afwijkend ten opzichte van Windows en MacOS. Maar het voelt verder wel logisch aan, omdat het een toetsenbord gedreven werkomgeving is. GNOME maakt er een irritante combi van, en dat zorgt - bij mij althans - voor irritatie. Het onderbreekt mijn flow.

Keuze is er inderdaad, en ik werk ook met vele window managers en desktopomgevingen op de meest uiteenlopende distro's. Xfce (op dit moment mijn favoriet), KDE, Mate, Cinnamon, Budgie, IceWM, JVM, Fluxbox, i3, LXDE, LXQt, Enlightement, Moksha en nog een aantal omgevingen, ik heb er allemaal mee gewerkt. Maar al deze genoemde omgevingen vind ik fijner werken dan het huidige GNOME.

Op dit moment is mijn favoriet Xfce. Waarom? Omdat die heerlijk aanpasbaar is. Je kunt er alle kanten mee op. Bovendien zit Xfce totaal niet in de weg, is het redelijk licht qua resources en is het lekker snappy. Helaas zit er sinds versie 4.14 en later (huidig is 4.16) steeds meer GNOME-zooi in die Xfce ook wat inconsistenter hebben gemaakt (omdat sinds versie 4.14) GTK3 zijn intrede heeft gedaan. Helaas...
+1toro
@Qalo3 november 2021 10:55
Installeer gnome-tweaks en je bent zo klaar.
+1delphium
@Qalo3 november 2021 14:46
Als ik het zo lees, moet je het gewoon eens wat langer proberen. Wie minimaliseert nu in gods naam nog vensters als je oneindig veel desktops ter beschikking hebt? Inconsistentie binnen Gnome3/Gnome40 heb ik nog niet waargenomen. Graag voorbeelden hiervan. Xfce != Gnome, dus daar kan ik niet over mee praten. Wel moet je beseffen dat de workflow gewoon heel anders is dan met meer Windows like DE's als KDE, Gnome2 en XFCE. Voor mij is Gnome3+ juist de heilige graal op DE-gebied zo'n beetje.
0Qalo
@delphium3 november 2021 23:13
Als ik het zo lees, moet je het gewoon eens wat langer proberen.
Tja, ik kan wel blijven proberen, maar de hele manier waarop GNOME opgebouwd is staat me tegen. Ik heb het in de jaren weleens vaker geprobeerd, maar het is er niet beter op geworden (vind ik!)
Wie minimaliseert nu in gods naam nog vensters als je oneindig veel desktops ter beschikking hebt?
Hele volksstammen, en ook ik! Blijkbaar vinden ze bij GNOME precies zoals jij het weergeeft. Bij andere desktops heb je de keuze of je wilt minimaliseren of verplaatsen naar een ander bureaublad. Bij GNOME is het: "Pleur je venster maar op een ander bureaublad, want minimaliseren is in onze werkomgeving niet de manier". Ik wil zelf kunnen bepalen wat en hoe ik het wil. GNOME ontneemt je min-of-meer die keuze, en dwingt je min-of-meer om het op "hun manier" te doen. Helaas, het is niet mijn manier....
Inconsistentie binnen Gnome3/Gnome40 heb ik nog niet waargenomen. Graag voorbeelden hiervan.
Lees mijn vorige posts, daar gaf ik voorbeelden.
Voor mij is Gnome3+ juist de heilige graal op DE-gebied zo'n beetje.
Voor jou werkt het. Voor mij totaal niet. En godzijdank kunnen we onder Linux en BSD een andere keuze maken. En mijn keuze is helaas géén GNOME, vanwege de workflow die me niet aanstaat, vanwege het gegeven dat steeds meer opties verborgen worden en je extensies moet installeren om het weer enigszins configurabel te maken. En vanwege het gegeven dat GNOME het steeds minder toestaat om het systeem in te richten zoals een gebruiker dat wil. KDE en Xfce zijn daar veel flexibeler in en daar is de in- en afstelbaarheid veel toegankelijker. Of anders gezegd: het is minder ingewikkeld om het conform iemand's eigen smaak en voorkeuren in te richten.
+1Wingman555
3 november 2021 08:31
Love it. Al sinds Fedora 9 groot fan en daily gebruiker van Fedora, veel andere distro's geprobeerd, en ook actief als 2e 3e 4e PC in gebruik, maar mijn daily driver is toch Fedora.
Wel merkte ik met met XPS laptop 2 eigenaardige dingen de afgelopen week.
Vlak voor de release van 35 mijn 34 installatie volledig geupdate, en in ene werkte mijn Logitech MX Master 3 muis niet meer via bluetooth. Het OS zag hem wel, zei dat ie connected was, maar pointer bewoog niet, en de knoppen deden niks. tijdelijk even de meegeleverde dongle gebruikt. En na de update van 34 naar 35 werke ook SOUND niet meer. Geen audio device found. maar met 'lspci' stond hij er wel bij... Via de LIVE USB stick geboot, en in live wel bluetooth mouse en sound support. Dus... clean reinstall. Kon op zich ook wel deze versie van het OS draaide alweer bijna 3 jaar en was al tich keer geupdate en ook was mijn home folder redelijk aan opschoning toe. Clean install schoont wel altijd lekker op :)
+1rbrt
@Wingman5553 november 2021 11:59
Ik heb sinds gisteren een nieuwe Dell XPS dus daar heb ik meteen Fedora 35 opgezet. Ik heb dus een schone installatie gedaan maar hier doet mijn Master 3 het ook niet.

Heb de dongle niet gebruikt omdat de 9510 enkel USB-C heeft. Hij connect wel maar de pointer doet niets. Eigenlijk precies het probleem wat jij nu omschrijft (maar wat ik elders nergens vindt)
0rbrt
@rbrt11 november 2021 21:17
update 11-11 - dit lijkt gefixed in de laatste bluez update
+1sfranken
@Wingman5553 november 2021 13:58
Geen geluid is een bekende bug, waar mensen die van 34 naar 35 upgraden vaker last van hebben. Is gelukkig te fixen: sfranken in 'downloads: Fedora 35'
0Wingman555
@sfranken4 november 2021 08:39
Heb hem inmiddels gevonden idd. alleen de Bluetooth bug ben ik nog aan het uitzoeken wat dat kon zijn. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wingman555 op 4 november 2021 08:40]

+1Orthodroom
2 november 2021 19:31
Binnenkort dan maar eens updaten. Gebruik het al jaren als dual boot naast Windows. Door het updaten echter nog geen Btfrs.
Eigenlijk wil ik mijn hele desktop ook via Ansible configureren. Dan kan je gewoon een schone installatie doen en toch direct daarna je systeem weer hebben zoals je het daarvoor had.
+1Jerie
@Orthodroom2 november 2021 19:43
Als je dat interessant vindt kun je eens naar NixOS kijken.
+1Orthodroom
@Jerie2 november 2021 22:31
Is mij niet gelijk duidelijk of dat nu een alternatief is voor Fedora of voor Ansible.
+1ookhoi
@Orthodroom3 november 2021 09:26
Is mij niet gelijk duidelijk of dat nu een alternatief is voor Fedora of voor Ansible.
Voor beiden in 1 keer. NixOS is een Linux distributie waarbij je het installeren en configureren allemaal declareert in files (oa /etc/nixos/configuration.nix).

Om een indruk te krijgen van de opties die je zoal kan configureren: https://nixos.org/manual/nixos/unstable/options
+1Jerie
@Orthodroom3 november 2021 13:07
@ookhoi heeft het mooi verwoord.

Daarnaast voorkom je dingen zoals dependancy hell. Voorbeeld Homebrew package manager: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=29079096
+1jwd42
@Jerie2 november 2021 20:29
Een aantal van de voordelen van NixOS zitten ook in de Silverblue variant van Fedora (atomic updates, rollbacks etc.). https://silverblue.fedoraproject.org/
+1hsb85
@jwd422 november 2021 20:59
op de geautomatiseerde installatie op basis van een config bestand na dan. Maar eens een immutable OS is ook precies wat ik draai als mijn vaste desktop maar dan de openSUSE MicroOS variant :)
+1gas0line
2 november 2021 23:15
Had ff geen geluid meer op mijn XFCE werkbakkie.
sudo dnf swap wireplumber pipewire-media-session
heeft probleem opgelost. Verder lijkt het allemaal lekker te draaien.
+1sfranken
@gas0line3 november 2021 00:46
De officiele fix daarvoor (wat ik zo snel ken zien van je post) is:
systemctl --user enable --now wireplumber
Bron: Common Fedora 35 bugs
+1gas0line
@sfranken3 november 2021 10:25
Uiteindelijk teruggegaan en opgelost via:
systemctl --user start wireplumber
systemctl --user enable wireplumber

[Reactie gewijzigd door gas0line op 3 november 2021 10:26]

+1sfranken
@gas0line3 november 2021 13:56
Dat is de lange manier, maar
systemctl --user enable --now wireplumber
doet hetzelfde wat jij in 2 commando's deed.
+1Andreas01
2 november 2021 21:11
Helaas werkt na het updaten de slaapstand niet meer correct. Het lijkt erop dat S3 niet meer wordt ondersteund, terwijl dit eerder wel werkte. Mijn laptopscherm blijft nu zwart als ik mijn laptop weer openklap. Heeft iemand hier wellicht ervaring mee? Ik ben het internet aan het afzoeken maar de oplossingen lijken niet te werken.
+1Sgreehder
@Andreas012 november 2021 22:02
Dit is nu ook mijn ervaring helaas. Ik zoek met je mee.
0Andreas01
@Sgreehder3 november 2021 09:28
Dankjewel, ik heb in de tussentijd openSUSE geïnstalleerd met GNOME, maar de batterijduur is een stuk minder helaas... Gisteravond nog allemaal oplossingen geprobeerd, maar niks werkte.
0Denizz
@Andreas012 november 2021 22:55
ASUS AMD + Nvidia GPU laptop toevallig?
0Animalcommencal
@Denizz2 november 2021 23:20
Geen idee of dit helpt.

https://github.com/Thisisguillermo/NVIDIA_OPTIMUS_LINUX

[Reactie gewijzigd door Animalcommencal op 2 november 2021 23:22]

0Andreas01
@Denizz3 november 2021 09:28
Nee, Lenovo AMD CPU and GPU.
+1pporrio
2 november 2021 19:40
Vanmiddag de update uitgevoerd. Deze verliep perfect.
Het enige dat ik na de update moest doen was mijn koptelefoon even uit- en weer inpluggen zodat het systeem weer door had dat deze was aangesloten. :)
+1Eonfge
@pporrio2 november 2021 22:31
Bij mij was hij iets exotischer, ik moest eenmaal de machine herstarten voordat hij de audio weer oppikte.
0xFeverr
@pporrio2 november 2021 21:57
Bijna perfect dan :+
0pporrio
@xFeverr2 november 2021 22:00
Precies, misschien maar melden voor de bug list :P

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

