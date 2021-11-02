Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: R 4.1.2

R logo (79 pix)R is een ontwikkelomgeving en programmeertaal voor statistische en data-analysedoeleinden. Het werd oorspronkelijk ontworpen door Ross Ihaka en Robert Gentleman (vandaar de naam R) aan de Universiteit van Auckland, Nieuw-Zeeland. In R is programmeren sterk objectgeoriënteerd en de functionaliteit kan uitgebreid worden via packages die onder andere via cran beschikbaar worden gesteld. Het R-coreteam, dat zich vandaag de dag bezighoudt met de doorontwikkeling, heeft versie 4.1.2 uitgebracht met de titel Bird Hippie. De veranderingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

C-Level facilities:
  • The workaround in headers R.h and Rmath.h (using namespace std;) for the Oracle Developer Studio compiler is no longer needed now C++11 is required so has been removed. A couple more usages of log() (which should have been std::log()) with an int argument are reported on Solaris.
  • The undocumented limit of 4095 bytes on messages from the S-compatibility macros PROBLEM and MESSAGE is now documented and longer messages will be silently truncated rather than potentially causing segfaults.
  • If the R_NO_SEGV_HANDLER environment variable is non-empty, the signal handler for SEGV/ILL/BUS signals (which offers recovery user interface) is not set. This allows more reliable debugging of crashes that involve the console.
Deprecated and defunct:
  • The legacy S-compatibility macros PROBLEM, MESSAGE, ERROR, WARN, WARNING, RECOVER, ... are deprecated and will be hidden in R 4.2.0. R's native interface of Rf_error and Rf_warning has long been preferred.
Bug fixes:
  • .mapply(F, dots, .) no longer segfaults when dots is not a list and uses match.fun(F) as always documented; reported by Andrew Simmons in PR#18164.
  • hist(, ...) and hist(, ...) no longer pass arguments for rect() (such as col and density) to axis(). (Thanks to Sebastian Meyer's PR#18171.)
  • \Sexpr{ch} now preserves Encoding(ch). (Thanks to report and patch by Jeroen Ooms in PR#18152.)
  • Setting the RNG to "Marsaglia-Multicarry" e.g., by RNGkind(), now warns in more places, thanks to Andr'e Gillibert's report and patch in PR#18168.
  • gray(numeric(), alpha=1/2) no longer segfaults, fixing PR#18183, reported by Till Krenz.
  • Fixed dnbinom(x, size=, .., log=TRUE) regression, reported by Martin Morgan.
  • as.Date.POSIXlt(x) now keeps names(x), thanks to Davis Vaughan's report and patch in PR#18188.
  • model.response() now strips an "AsIs" class typically, thanks to Duncan Murdoch's report and other discussants in PR#18190.
  • try() is considerably faster in case of an error and long call, as e.g., from some do.call(). Thanks to Alexander Kaever's suggestion posted to R-devel.
  • qqline(y =) such as y=I(.), now works, see also PR#18190.
  • Non-integer mgp par() settings are now handled correctly in axis() and mtext(), thanks to Mikael Jagan and Duncan Murdoch's report and suggestion in PR#18194.
  • formatC(x) returns length zero character() now, rather than "" when x is of length zero, as documented, thanks to Davis Vaughan's post to R-devel.
  • removeSource(fn) now retains (other) attributes(fn).

Versienummer 4.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website The R Project
Download https://mirror.lyrahosting.com/CRAN/
Licentietype GPL

Bron: The R Project

