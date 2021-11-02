Mozilla heeft versie 94 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 94 heeft Mozilla onder meer ondersteuning voor de snap layouts in Windows 11 toegevoegd. Verder wordt op de Mac nu van Apple's low power-mode gebruik gemaakt voor het afspelen van full-screen YouTube-video's, wat het batterijverbruik ten goede moet komen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New
Fixed
- With 94, you’ll find a selection of six fun seasonal Colorways (available for a limited time only). Now you can find a color to suit (or lift) your every mood.
Fun fact: Did you know we have more daily users with color themes than dark or Alpenglow on Beta? With Firefox 89, 32% of users clicked through to customize their color theme. And that was just on the first day! We decided to introduce these new Colorways to give our users more to love.
- Firefox macOS now uses Apple's low power mode for fullscreen video on YouTube and Twitch. This meaningfully extends battery life in long viewing sessions. Now your kids can find out what the fox says on a loop without you ever missing a beat…
- With this release, power users can use about:unloads to release system resources by manually unloading tabs without closing them.
- On Windows, there will now be fewer interruptions because Firefox won’t prompt you for updates. Instead, a background agent will download and install updates even if Firefox is closed.
- To better protect all Firefox users against side-channel attacks such as Spectre, we’ve introduced Site Isolation. We’ve got your back...errr...side!
- We’re rolling out the Firefox Multi-Account Containers extension with Mozilla VPN integration. This lets you use a different server location for each container.
- Firefox no longer warns you by default when you exit the browser or close a window using a menu, button, or three-key command. This should cut back on unwelcome notifications which is always nice--however, if you prefer a bit of notice, you’ll still have full control over the quit/close modal behavior. All warnings can be managed within Firefox Settings. No worries! (More details)
- And now, Firefox supports the new Snap Layouts menus when running on Windows 11.
Enterprise
- We’ve reduced the overhead of using performance.mark() and performance.measure() APIs with a large set of performance entries.
- Plus, we’ve modified paint suppression during load to greatly improve warmload performance in Site Isolation mode.
- You’ll also notice a small reduction in Javascript memory usage.
- With this release, you’ll notice faster Javascript property enumeration as well.
- We’ve also implemented better scheduling of garbage collection which has improved some pageload benchmarks.
- This release also sees reduced CPU usage during socket polling for HTTPS connections.
- Additionally, you’ll notice faster storage initialization.
- We’ve also improved cold startup by reducing main thread I/O.
- Plus, closing devtools now reclaims more memory than ever before.
- And we’ve improved pageload (especially with Site Isolation mode) by setting a higher priority for loading and displaying images.
- Various security fixes
Developer
- Enterprise users now have more control over Firefox deployments with the availability of our MSIX package on Windows platforms.
- You’ll also notice various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in this latest version of Firefox. See more details in the Firefox for Enterprise 94 Release Notes.
