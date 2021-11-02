Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 94.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 94 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 94 heeft Mozilla onder meer ondersteuning voor de snap layouts in Windows 11 toegevoegd. Verder wordt op de Mac nu van Apple's low power-mode gebruik gemaakt voor het afspelen van full-screen YouTube-video's, wat het batterijverbruik ten goede moet komen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • With 94, you’ll find a selection of six fun seasonal Colorways (available for a limited time only). Now you can find a color to suit (or lift) your every mood.
    Fun fact: Did you know we have more daily users with color themes than dark or Alpenglow on Beta? With Firefox 89, 32% of users clicked through to customize their color theme. And that was just on the first day! We decided to introduce these new Colorways to give our users more to love.
  • Firefox macOS now uses Apple's low power mode for fullscreen video on YouTube and Twitch. This meaningfully extends battery life in long viewing sessions. Now your kids can find out what the fox says on a loop without you ever missing a beat…
  • With this release, power users can use about:unloads to release system resources by manually unloading tabs without closing them.
  • On Windows, there will now be fewer interruptions because Firefox won’t prompt you for updates. Instead, a background agent will download and install updates even if Firefox is closed.
  • To better protect all Firefox users against side-channel attacks such as Spectre, we’ve introduced Site Isolation. We’ve got your back...errr...side!
  • We’re rolling out the Firefox Multi-Account Containers extension with Mozilla VPN integration. This lets you use a different server location for each container.
  • Firefox no longer warns you by default when you exit the browser or close a window using a menu, button, or three-key command. This should cut back on unwelcome notifications which is always nice--however, if you prefer a bit of notice, you’ll still have full control over the quit/close modal behavior. All warnings can be managed within Firefox Settings. No worries! (More details)
  • And now, Firefox supports the new Snap Layouts menus when running on Windows 11.
Fixed
  • We’ve reduced the overhead of using performance.mark() and performance.measure() APIs with a large set of performance entries.
  • Plus, we’ve modified paint suppression during load to greatly improve warmload performance in Site Isolation mode.
  • You’ll also notice a small reduction in Javascript memory usage.
  • With this release, you’ll notice faster Javascript property enumeration as well.
  • We’ve also implemented better scheduling of garbage collection which has improved some pageload benchmarks.
  • This release also sees reduced CPU usage during socket polling for HTTPS connections.
  • Additionally, you’ll notice faster storage initialization.
  • We’ve also improved cold startup by reducing main thread I/O.
  • Plus, closing devtools now reclaims more memory than ever before.
  • And we’ve improved pageload (especially with Site Isolation mode) by setting a higher priority for loading and displaying images.
  • Various security fixes
Enterprise
  • Enterprise users now have more control over Firefox deployments with the availability of our MSIX package on Windows platforms.
  • You’ll also notice various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in this latest version of Firefox. See more details in the Firefox for Enterprise 94 Release Notes.
Developer

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 94.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 94.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 94.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 94.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 94.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 94.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 94.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 94.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 94.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 94.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 94.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 94.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 94.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 94.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 94.0 voor macOS (Fries)

+2Rudie_V

3 november 2021 11:16
(ook voor @Munchie @foxgamer2019 )

Voor alle mensen die vragen hebben over site isolation:
To better protect all Firefox users against side-channel attacks such as Spectre, we’ve introduced Site Isolation. We’ve got your back...errr...side!
Site isolation is bekend als Project Fission:
https://wiki.mozilla.org/Project_Fission

Enable Fission pref by default in Firefox 96
https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1732358
The Fission rollout will enroll Firefox 94 and 95 users. We will pref on Fission by default in Firefox 96.

The rollout sets the fission.experiment.enrollmentStatus pref = 4. This bug needs to:

Set the default pref fission.autostart = true.
Remove the now-unneeded experiment prefs fission.experiment.enrollmentStatus and fission.experiment.startupEnrollmentStatus and supporting code.
Remove Fission from about:preferences#experimental. This was added in https://hg.mozilla.org/mozilla-central/rev/b6766d19d621 by bug 1652134.
Add our rollout slug (fission-release-rollout) to this list of graduated rollouts (GRADUATION_SET) here (because we're using different prefs for the rollout and enabling by default):

https://searchfox.org/moz...renceRollouts.jsm#128-137

The rollout slug will need to stay in the graduation set forever. If a user gets enrolled in the rollout in Firefox 95, stops using it for a while, and then starts using the browser again in a version > 96, then we want to make sure that the Normandy instruction to graduate from the rollout is still present in versions > 96.
Site isolation wordt vanzelf in de komende releases uitgerold. Wil je er nu al gebruik van maken dan kan je het zelf aanzetten:
about:config
fission.autostart = true

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rudie_V op 3 november 2021 11:25]

+1Heidistein
2 november 2021 14:53
Oh, ik kan het niet meer vinden.. Ergens in een ooghoek las ik ergens op internet dat FF vanaf nu ook hardware-video decode doet op gnu/linux.. Zal nog wel een versie moeten wachten. Ik hoop dat het wat verlichting brengt bij het videobellen.
+2Kewne
@Heidistein2 november 2021 15:28
Dat is niet echt helemaal het geval. Firefox is nu standaard over op EGL voor bepaalde systemen (recente Mesa, dus alles behalve Nvidia), wat een vereiste is voor HW video decoding. Er is ook een informatieve blog post over van een van de mensen die eraan gewerkt heeft: https://mozillagfx.wordpr...cs-stack-from-glx-to-egl/

Wel kun je HW video decoding nu met wat preferences aanzetten. Die staan onderin in een comment. Is nog experimenteel, werkt bij mij best redelijk. En EGL bied sowieso wel andere performance voordelen, dus wellicht dat dat ook al een boel helpt.
+1foxgamer2019
@Kewne2 november 2021 18:18
Bedoel je deze comment? Het gevaar van dit (jammer dat de poster geen details geeft) is dat je sandbox eraan kan gaan. Zie de Arch Wiki voor meer details: https://wiki.archlinux.or...rdware_video_acceleration

Verder gaat het hier om EGL in het algemeen, als ik mij niet vergist wordt deze standaard gebruikt als je FF in Wayland-modes gebruikt. Voor EGL op Xorg moet je wel flags aanpassen, dat staat ook op de Arch Wiki uitgelegd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door foxgamer2019 op 2 november 2021 18:19]

+1whiner
@Heidistein2 november 2021 14:56
Dit klopt. Bij mij werkt het al op ubuntu 20. Ik kon eerst niet normaal een YouTube filmpje kijken op 4k, nu wel.
+1Munchie
2 november 2021 16:27
To better protect all Firefox users against side-channel attacks such as Spectre, we’ve introduced Site Isolation.
Is deze nog in beta? De gelinkte blogpost is van mei 2021. Zo te zien staat deze functie vooralsnog uitgeschakeld, maar kan je die handmatig aanzetten in de about:config door fission.autostart op true te zetten.
On Windows, there will now be fewer interruptions because Firefox won’t prompt you for updates. Instead, a background agent will download and install updates even if Firefox is closed.
Dit is toch niks nieuws? Met eerdere versies kreeg ik altijd de keuze uit automatisch installeren, of installeren wanneer Firefox niet 'draait'.
We’re rolling out the Firefox Multi-Account Containers extension with Mozilla VPN integration. This lets you use a different server location for each container.
Zou je dan meerdere VPN verbindingen per device kunnen opzetten, of blokkeert die bij het openen van een zesde vpn container? Want het Mozilla VPN limiet is 5 devices.
+1DataGhost
@Munchie2 november 2021 16:45
Dit is toch niks nieuws? Met eerdere versies kreeg ik altijd de keuze uit automatisch installeren, of installeren wanneer Firefox niet 'draait'.
Ik sluit 'm bijna nooit af dus vaak krijg ik er niet mee te maken, volgens mij in enkele VM's wel maar zeker weten doe ik het niet meer. Volgens mij kreeg je dan een update-prompt na het starten van Firefox en het daaropvolgende controleren op updates, waardoor je dus redelijk direct een popup krijgt en moet herstarten. Het klinkt alsof de bedoeling van deze feature is dat je direct de nieuwe versie opstart omdat die in de achtergrond al is bijgewerkt als je de browser een tijdje niet aan hebt gehad.
+1foxgamer2019
@Munchie2 november 2021 18:25
Mocht je Firefox Developer Editon/Nightly gebruiken, dan kun je het ook inschakelen door browser.preferences.experimental op true te zetten. Je kunt dan gaan naar about:preferences#experimental en eenvoudig deze (+ andere experimentele features) aanzetten. :)
+1atthias
2 november 2021 15:22
ik ben onder de indruk

ik heb nooit veel te klagen had over de snelheid van firefox maar dit brengt het naar een nieuw niveau mag ik wel zeggen
+1CykoByte
@atthias3 november 2021 11:05
Heb hem net binnen gekregen en inderdaad, wow. Ik was al erg enthousiast over Quantum/WebRender, maar Mozilla laat hier nog maar eens zien dat ze nog lang niet uitontwikkeld zijn. De techniek is jong en er valt waarschijnlijk nog veel meer winst mee te halen.
0foxgamer2019
@atthias2 november 2021 18:21
Dat valt wel mee helaas, Chrome is nog altijd tig sneller dan FF - zeker als je de benchmarks erbij neemt.

Er is voor Mozilla nog veel werk aan de winkel, al komt er bij elke release gelukkig weer wat performance bij. :)
+1atthias
@foxgamer20192 november 2021 18:53
dat is waar gelukkig hebben we wat om naar uit te zien in dat opzicht


hoewel ik me wel eens afvraag hoeveel van chromes extra performance niet komt doordat het gewoon soms dingen niet volgens de standaarden doet en ontwikkelaars voor deze niet standaard zaken optimaliseren waardoor FF het moeilijker heeft
+1Jazco2nd
@foxgamer20192 november 2021 19:25
Ik heb juist een omgekeerde ervaring op de Desktop. Firefox is sneller met minder geheugengebruik dan Chrome.

De uitzonderingen zijn de Google sites, met name Maps en YouTube. Vrij logisch, Google heeft vrij open en duidelijk deze sites zodanig gemaakt dat ze het snelst in Chrome werken en zelfs in het verleden expres code toevoegd om Firefox te vertragen (en dit later deels weer ongedaan gemaakt).

Gelukkig heb je voor YouTube addons die een hoop troep niet laden zodat het nog prima snel gaat.

Op Android is Firefox sinds vorig jaar ook lekker snel geworden. De oude versie van Firefox voor Android was wat mij betreft onbruikbaar traag.

Icm je eigen Firefox Sync Server Ben ik wel tevreden met de snelheid en dingen tussen devices delen.
+1batjes

@foxgamer20192 november 2021 19:30
In de benchmarks is Chrome sneller... Maar...boeiend?

Op werk gebruik ik Edge, Firefox en Chrome. In het dagelijks gebruik ontlopen deze 3 elkaar nauwelijks ene bal. Je merkt echt helemaal niets van die minimale verschillen in snelheid.

Wat ik wel merk, is dat Chrome bepaalde keuzes in hun browser maakt om die verpis wedstrijdjes maar te winnen. Leuk, totaal niet merkbaar ietsjes meer snelheid. In ruil daarvoor wordt je wel constant getracked en heb je leuke eigenaardigheden als het niet open kunnen houden van een status venstertje langer dan een week zonder dat het crashed.
+1DataGhost
2 november 2021 14:58
Zat al twee maanden op deze release te wachten vanwege iets wat niet in dit changelog staat. Als je meerdere virtuele desktops gebruikt op Windows, wordt nu ook onthouden welk venster op welke desktop stond zodat je na het herstarten niet al je vensters handmatig naar de juiste desktop hoeft te verslepen. Handig dus als je verschillende desktops hebt voor algemeen, werk en hobby bijvoorbeeld.
+1GekkePrutser

@DataGhost2 november 2021 18:55
Interessant. Op FreeBSD (met KDE) merk ik dat het altijd werkt voor alles behalve 1 window.. Ik moet er altijd eentje naar de juiste virtuele desktop slepen. Heel raar. Overigens heeft hij het op zich altijd dus al onthouden.

Helaas heeft 94 dit niet opgelost maar het is op zich wel hoopgevend dat dit een aandachtspunt aan het worden is.
+1DataGhost
@GekkePrutser2 november 2021 19:02
Misschien moet je dan een bugreport maken. Deze was Windows-specifiek: https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1643936
Met verschillende window managers zal het verschillend werken.
+1GekkePrutser

@DataGhost2 november 2021 20:15
Ik denk dat dat niet zoveel zin heeft. FreeBSD is geen officieel gesupport platform. Het wordt door de maintainers zelf geport. Dus dat wordt dan toch gesloten.

Ik neem aan dat het issue ook op Linux voor zal komen maar ik heb geen zin om er een speciaal systeem / VM voor in te richten om dit te testen en te reporten.

Ik heb wel vaker bugs aangemeld en ik heb er ook niet zulke goede ervaringen mee. Het is altijd of 'We weten dit maar we vinden het niet belangrijk' of 'We vinden dat dit zo moet werken'. Als het wel wordt goedgekeurd dan blijft het eeuwig in de queue hangen.

Ik heb soms het idee dat het Firefox dev team een beetje wereldvreemd is en denkt dat iedereen die het niet met hun mening eens is maar een outlyer is. Gezien het sterk teruglopende marktaandeel heb ik echter het idee dat het andersom ligt. Ik denk dat ook meespeelt dat ze puur naar de telemetrie kijken en heel veel supporters van firefox dit juist gebruiken vanwege privacy en telemetrie dus uitschakelen. Waardoor ze een verkeerd beeld krijgen van de gebruikers.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 2 november 2021 20:15]

0Kazu
@DataGhost2 november 2021 16:20
Oh, man, dat is echt goed nieuws. Bedankt voor de tip!
+1bitpixl
2 november 2021 16:04
Firefox ESR heeft ook weer security updates gekregen :)
+1foxgamer2019
@bitpixl2 november 2021 18:22
Daarvoor is Firefox ESR ook bedoeld, die krijgen gewoon security updates maar geen features meer.
+1R4gnax

2 november 2021 16:32
Fun fact: Did you know we have more daily users with color themes than dark or Alpenglow on Beta? With Firefox 89, 32% of users clicked through to customize their color theme.
Leuk feitje: Wist je dat dat komt omdat Alpenglow aar(t)slelijk is en het ingebouwde dark theme eerder een hi-contrast theme is dan wat mensen van een teruggetreden dark theme verwachten, waarvoor er veel betere alternatieven door derden beschikbaar gesteld worden?

:+
+1Jazco2nd
@R4gnax2 november 2021 19:28
Welke raad je aan? Serieuze vraag hoor ik word niet wijs uit de vele opties. Enige reden dat ik de standaard gebruik. Dan weer is je geselecteerde tab niet duidelijk, dan weer is tekst op je bookmark toolbar niet duidelijk..
0R4gnax

@Jazco2nd2 november 2021 19:57
https://addons.mozilla.or...ddon/google-chrome-light/

Als je dan toch al te maken hebt met een browser die Chrome na wil bootsen; ga dan all the way.

Dat gezegd hebbende: het is een veruit beter light theme dan het standaard light theme van Firefox. Met name omdat Google begrepen heeft dat wat subtiele tint-variatie een stuk beter er uit komt dan eenheidsworst mono-tint grijs.

[Reactie gewijzigd door R4gnax op 2 november 2021 19:59]

0Jazco2nd
@R4gnax2 november 2021 23:35
Thanks. Maar ik wil juist lekker afwijken van Chrome :+
+1Usul_Atreides
2 november 2021 16:19
Firefox no longer warns you by default when you exit the browser or close a window using a menu, button, or three-key command.
Het gaat om de instelling "Bevestigen voor het sluiten van meerdere tabbladen"
Net getest en de instelling wordt keihard overschreven.

Dit is overigens altijd al een handmatige instelling geweest waardoor ik niet snap waarom ze zo'n heisa van maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Usul_Atreides op 2 november 2021 16:25]

0zordaz
@Usul_Atreides3 november 2021 12:30
Ik verwonderde me hier net ook al over. Waarom overschrijf je in hemelsnaam een handmatige instelling. Slordig gewoon.... De mensen die dit hebben ingesteld deden dat niet voor niets. Handmatig gewijzigde 'auto update' instellingen worden niet overschreven, dus het kan wel.
+1GekkePrutser

2 november 2021 16:32
Wat gek, ik heb deze al een week draaien op FreeBSD, en ik heb geen beta's ofzo.. Maar deze wordt door de maintainers gecompileerd van source (omdat er geen officiele FreeBSD release is van Firefox). Dus wellicht was de source al eerder beschikbaar.

Wel vreemd want normaal komt hij gelijk met de Windows/Linux/Mac versie uit.

Wat ik wel vreemd vind is dat ze zoveel werk doen voor die colourways en dan maar tijdelijk aanbieden. Ik heb het even geprobeerd en vond het wel grappig maar ik heb het weer uitgezet, als het er toch weer uit gaat wil ik er ook niet aan gewend raken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 2 november 2021 16:34]

+1foxgamer2019
2 november 2021 18:14
Mooie release, vergeet echter niet Site Isolation handmatig aan te zetten, als ik mij niet vergist is dit nog altijd een opt-in? Het is volgens mij ook nog niet helemaal stable en sommige sites kunnen breken (al vind ik dat persoonlijk prima).
Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

