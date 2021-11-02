Linux kernel 5.15

Linus Torvalds heeft versie 5.15 van de Linux Kernel vrijgegeven. De kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. In versie 5.15, die extra lang ondersteuning zal krijgen, treffen we onder meer een nieuwe en sterk verbeterde ntfs-driver aan. Verder is er een nieuwe in-kernel smb-driver, wordt dram voortaan in persistent geheugen geplaatst en zijn er diverse verbeteringen doorgevoerd met betrekking tot de ondersteuning van Apple's M1-cpu. Meer informatie over de verbeteringen in deze release is te vinden bij Phoronix. Hieronder is te vinden wat ze er bij 9to5Linux over deze uitgave te zeggen hadden:

As you’d expect, Linux 5.15 includes an impressive itinerary of improvements. These range from small fixes at lower levers through to major restructuring of core functionality. The following roundup highlights the additions that caught my interest/eye but is by no means an exhaustive run-through.

The headline change in Linux 5.15 the inclusion of a new NTFS file system driver, ‘NTFS3’. If you read or write to an NTFS partition in Linux (in distros like Ubuntu) it’s probably been using the older user-space ntfs-3g driver. In Linux 5.15 the kernel gains a new and hugely improved NTFS implementation thanks to code from Paragon Software.

Also new is ksmbd — a new in-kernel SMB file server. This is not intended to replace Samba but compliment it by providing a lightweight and fast kernel-space module offering server-side SMB3 with ‘better lease handling’ that’s compatible with user-space tools and libraries.

After 17 years of development realtime preemption locking code has been merged; and DRAM memory pages are now moved to persistent memory instead of being discarded.

The effort to get Linux working on Apple Silicon continues to bear fruit. Amongst many smaller changes is a new Apple M1 IOMMU driver. While Linux on M1 isn’t quite “end-user ready” yet the pace of progress is fast. Expect further leaps forward in this area by the time Linux 5.16 rolls out.

Linux 5.15 includes high resolution scrolling for the Apple Magic Mouse; a newer Realtek RTL8188EU Wi-Fi driver; a driver that allows access to OTP read-only memory on the Wii U — *1UP SFX* — and support for power profiles on select Acer laptops.

Among a swathe of single-board computer additions is mainline kernel support for the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX developer kit.

Further Intel Alder Lake support is included, while groundwork is laid for AMD Cyan Skillfish and Intel XeHP and DG2/Alchemist graphics. There’s also a new AMD Van Gogh APU audio driver which will benefit the upcoming Steam Deck.