Software-update: Linux kernel 5.15

NewTux logo (75 pix)Linus Torvalds heeft versie 5.15 van de Linux Kernel vrijgegeven. De kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. In versie 5.15, die extra lang ondersteuning zal krijgen, treffen we onder meer een nieuwe en sterk verbeterde ntfs-driver aan. Verder is er een nieuwe in-kernel smb-driver, wordt dram voortaan in persistent geheugen geplaatst en zijn er diverse verbeteringen doorgevoerd met betrekking tot de ondersteuning van Apple's M1-cpu. Meer informatie over de verbeteringen in deze release is te vinden bij Phoronix. Hieronder is te vinden wat ze er bij 9to5Linux over deze uitgave te zeggen hadden:

Linux Kernel 5.15 Features

As you’d expect, Linux 5.15 includes an impressive itinerary of improvements. These range from small fixes at lower levers through to major restructuring of core functionality. The following roundup highlights the additions that caught my interest/eye but is by no means an exhaustive run-through.

The headline change in Linux 5.15 the inclusion of a new NTFS file system driver, ‘NTFS3’. If you read or write to an NTFS partition in Linux (in distros like Ubuntu) it’s probably been using the older user-space ntfs-3g driver. In Linux 5.15 the kernel gains a new and hugely improved NTFS implementation thanks to code from Paragon Software.

Also new is ksmbd — a new in-kernel SMB file server. This is not intended to replace Samba but compliment it by providing a lightweight and fast kernel-space module offering server-side SMB3 with ‘better lease handling’ that’s compatible with user-space tools and libraries.

After 17 years of development realtime preemption locking code has been merged; and DRAM memory pages are now moved to persistent memory instead of being discarded.

The effort to get Linux working on Apple Silicon continues to bear fruit. Amongst many smaller changes is a new Apple M1 IOMMU driver. While Linux on M1 isn’t quite “end-user ready” yet the pace of progress is fast. Expect further leaps forward in this area by the time Linux 5.16 rolls out.

Linux 5.15 includes high resolution scrolling for the Apple Magic Mouse; a newer Realtek RTL8188EU Wi-Fi driver; a driver that allows access to OTP read-only memory on the Wii U — *1UP SFX* — and support for power profiles on select Acer laptops.

Among a swathe of single-board computer additions is mainline kernel support for the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX developer kit.

Further Intel Alder Lake support is included, while groundwork is laid for AMD Cyan Skillfish and Intel XeHP and DG2/Alchemist graphics. There’s also a new AMD Van Gogh APU audio driver which will benefit the upcoming Steam Deck.

Among numerous file system improvements is a set of fresh enhancements to EXT4 (Ubuntu’s default file system) including better delalloc buffer write performance; EROFS filesystems now support direct I/O on uncompressed files; and Btrfs picks up support for fs-verity file integrity assurance to allow the kernel to detect any modifications made to individual read-only files.

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-11-2021 14:30
submitter: LongBowNL

02-11-2021 • 14:30

9 Linkedin

Submitter: LongBowNL

Bron: Linux kernel

Linux kernel

Score: 4.5

Reacties (9)

+1haling
2 november 2021 14:55
After 17 years of development realtime preemption locking code has been merged
Ik was van plan om op Ubuntu bij kernel 5.14 te blijven omdat daar belangrijke ALSA/FireWire fixes in zitten, maar nu ga ik dit toch ook proberen! :Y)

In combinatie met PipeWire wordt Linux echt een mooi pro-audio-platform.
+1Jogai
@haling2 november 2021 15:10
Pipewire is ook voor audio-noobs gewoon veel fijner, zo niet een vereiste voor fatsoenlijk support van BT audio spul.
+1haling
@Jogai2 november 2021 15:23
Pipewire is ook voor audio-noobs gewoon veel fijner, zo niet een vereiste voor fatsoenlijk support van BT audio spul.
Grappig; bij mijn BT-koptelefoon werkt PW juist nog niet zo goed: onder Pulse schakelde hij automatisch over naar de koptelefoon na het connecten, maar nu moet ik dat handmatig doen.

Mogelijk mis ik iets in mijn configuratie, maar ik ben te lui om uit te zoeken wat dan precies. O-)
+1Jogai
@haling2 november 2021 15:33
Zonder pipewire kan ik niet schakelen naar de headset modus van mijn sony. Voor de rest wordt gewoon netjes mijn laaste apparaat onthouden. Dus als mijn koptelefoon uit staat bij het starten van mn pc dan is audio output 'uit' (rood kruisje bij mixer icoon). Koppel ik hem dan dan is er ineens wel audio, netjes via de koptelefoon.
+1ProjWorld
2 november 2021 21:59
Hoezeer ik de introductie van ksmbd ook toejuich, snap ik niet zo goed wat de meerwaarde van (userspace kerneldriver) als server toevoegt.

Merendeel van de distributies zal vast op enig moment ervan gebruikmaken, maar dan moet je maar hopen dat (legacy binary package) drivers niet ermee clashen over SMB3.

Ik hoop eigenlijk dat ik een verkeerde interpretatie heb van ksmbd introductie in de 5.15 kernel.

Aanvulling: ik zit bewust op 5.4 tree, omdat mijn Mellanox CX2 QDR opstelling anders over de infiniband switch niet meer lekker werkt met SMB3 transfers. Vanaf 5.11 werkt dat dan weer wel, maar krijg ik in PROXMOX problemen met SR-IOV en IOMMU toewijzing

[Reactie gewijzigd door ProjWorld op 2 november 2021 22:07]

+1Knoose
@ProjWorld3 november 2021 08:54
maar krijg ik in PROXMOX problemen met SR-IOV en IOMMU toewijzing
Het volgende wat ik ga zeggen zou dit kunnen verhelpen, maar brengt wel wat risicos met zich mee. Lees je in en denk dus goed na OF je het uberhaupt moet willen.

Voor mijn KVM thuis bak vallen sommige IOMMU groups onhandig. Ikzelf heb dit opgelost door uit AUR de vfio kernel te gebruiken. Deze trekt de groepen uit elkaar.

Voorheen compilde ik de kernel zelf (voor bijv debian based distros). Zoek eens op ACSO patch.

Nogmaals, dit is niet een heilige graal en brengt wat risicos met zich mee.

Edit:
Hierbij ga ik ervanuit dat je binnen proxmox ook kernels kan compilen, ik ken het niet goed genoeg om te weten of dit daadwerkelijk zo is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Knoose op 3 november 2021 08:56]

+1fabianishere
@Knoose3 november 2021 09:12
Zie hier hoe je een custom kernel voor Proxmox build: https://github.com/fabianishere/pve-edge-kernel

Wellicht dat het probleem zich oplost na 5.11, dan kun je een van de pre-built kernels direct installeren.
0ProjWorld
@fabianishere3 november 2021 17:44
Ah dank je, maar mijn enige regel voor mijn hypervisor is, is dat ik (voor mijn doen) geen rare kunstgrepen moet uithalen.

(Dus cluster draait op PVE6 ipv 7. Losse systemen zijn al over op 7. )
0ProjWorld
@Knoose3 november 2021 17:50
Dank je voor de tip. Kernel compilatie is vrij eenvoudig, maar door schade en schande heb ik geleerd dat ik te veel touw krijg }:O

