Web Tracks is de voortzetting van Mouse Tracks, een Windows-applicatie waarmee een helpdesk- en goederenbeheeradministratie opgezet kunnen worden. Web Tracks doet dit voortaan als een webapplicatie op een Windows-server met IIS. Zo kunnen helpdesktickets met de bijbehorende oplostijden en verschillende werkgroepen worden bijgehouden, computerinventarisaties worden gemaakt inclusief een overzicht van de aanwezige softwarelicenties en verschillende relaties tussen alle onderdelen worden gelegd voor het genereren van rapporten. Voor een overzicht van de verschillende edities en hun mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars van Gritware hebben Web Tracks 2017 9.40 uitgebracht en voorzien van de volgende veranderingen:
Major new features
Minor features
- SMS Text Notifications Supported
Techncian user accounts now support a SMS Gateway Email Address. Technicians can automatically be "texted" when tickets are created, updated and transferred. There is also an option when using the "Save Notify & Close" feature to send a text message to the technician(s). To use this feature make sure to edit your technician's user record and enter your SMS Email Gateway address (e.g., AT&T users would be 10DigitPhoneNumber@txt.att.net).
- Signature Remover for Email-To-Ticket Converter
Are you tired of seeing email signatures cluttering up the text in your ticket descriptions and ticket comments? Signature Remover can identify your company's signature within emails and remove it. Your ticket descriptions and comments will then be more concise.
- IMAP Support for Incoming Mail
IMAP is now also supported (as an alternative to POP3) as an option for processing incoming email (Email-To-Ticket Conversions).
Under the hood
- When a new user is given technician rights a personal tech group is created for the user and they are given membership automatically.
- If there are no comments on a ticket (e.g., it's a new ticket) the ticket comment template is not displayed in automated emails.
- A new report has been added named "Software Maintenance Expiring Next Month". By default this report will be setup for automatic email delivery to Administrators of Web Tracks that have Inventory Access.
- Admin--Email Settings--Email to Ticket Conversion tab has been organized into sub tabs.
Bug fixes
- Upgraded our 3rd Party Email API to latest version
- Upgraded our 3rd Party UI controls from 14.1.13 to 14.1.16
- IIS will background load the application (typically this was done on first user request). This should make 1st response time better. Note: this requires the IIS feature "Web Server (IIS) -- Web Server -- Application Development -- Application Initialization" role feature in Windows Server 2012 or newer.
Upgrade notes
- Spell checker is now working for ticket descriptions (did not work in version 9.30)
- cache is now updated after db upgrade process completes (otherwise registration code showed as invalid until the signed in user reauthenticated)
- Web Tracks 2017 requires version 4 or 4.5 of the .NET Framework. If this is not already present on the computer the installer will install version 4.0 as a prerequisite.
- Web Tracks 2017 requires "Visual C++ 2010 x86 Redistributable". If not already present on the computer the installer will install it as a prerequisite.
- Database schema will be updated to 9.40. You should create a backup copy of your database before applying this update.
- This major update requires a new registration key. If your maintenance is current please send an email to support@gritware.com to request an updated key (include the company name to which the product is registered).