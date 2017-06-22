Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig, en kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 1.13.1 uitgebracht, die een aantal problemen uit versie 1.13 oplost. De aankondigingen van beide uitgaven zien er als volgt uit: