Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.13.1

Door , 0 reacties, bron: Microsoft

Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig, en kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 1.13.1 uitgebracht, die een aantal problemen uit versie 1.13 oplost. De aankondigingen van beide uitgaven zien er als volgt uit:

Update 1.13.1:

The update addresses these issues
  • Text disappeared after update to 1.13
  • Why is there no Chinese after the update?
  • Contributed tree views can crash the explorer
  • VS code icons is distorted when invoked from the command line
  • Terminals created before panel is initialized have the wrong width
  • Terminal: Unicode characters in or near linkified text are causing links to be duplicated
May 2017 (version 1.13)

Welcome to the May 2017 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of significant updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include: The release notes are arranged in the following sections related to VS Code focus areas. Here are some further updates:
  • Workbench - Filenames in symbol search, disable menu bar mnemonics.
  • Editor - Resizable Find widget, new folding control settings.
  • Languages - JSX/TSX component highlighting, Markdown headers in symbol search.
  • Debugging - Copy All from Debug Console, local/remote paths in launch configurations.
  • Tasks - Autodetect and customize Gulp and Grunt tasks to run in VS Code.
  • Extension Authoring - Custom views in the Explorer, reference theme colors.
Versienummer 1.13.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode/releases/tag/1.13.1
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
