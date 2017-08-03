Web Tracks is de voortzetting van Mouse Tracks, een Windows-applicatie waarmee een helpdesk- en goederenbeheeradministratie opgezet kunnen worden. Web Tracks doet dit voortaan als een webapplicatie op een Windows-server met IIS. Zo kunnen helpdesktickets met de bijbehorende oplostijden en verschillende werkgroepen worden bijgehouden, computerinventarisaties worden gemaakt inclusief een overzicht van de aanwezige softwarelicenties en verschillende relaties tussen alle onderdelen worden gelegd voor het genereren van rapporten. Voor een overzicht van de verschillende edities en hun mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars van Gritware hebben Web Tracks 2017 9.42 uitgebracht voorzien van de volgende veranderingen:
Bug fixes
Upgrade notes
- Dynamic Date Filter Strings (e.g., Next Month, This Week) now work properly for regional settings that do not use M/D/YYYY as their date format string. This fix corrects graphs, reports and dashboard object variables that reference one or more dynamic date filter strings.
- Fixed the dynamic text variables UserTechGroups, and UserID. When used on a report or graph filter these variables now properly correspond the the list of tech groups for the signed in user and the user ID of the signed in user. Previously using the User ID the report or graph would complain of bad SQL syntax.
- When Self-Notify is unchecked it now properly does not notify the technician performing the action when using "Save/Notify & Close" on a service desk ticket.
This is a minor update -- a new registration key is not needed if you are currently running version 9.4.0 or 9.4.1. If you are upgrading from an older version and your maintenance is current please send an email to support@gritware.com to request updated keys (include the company name to which the product is registered).