GnuPG staat voor GNU Privacy Guard en wordt ook vaak afgekort tot GPG. Dit is een verzameling tools voor het beveiligen van communicatiestromen en data. Het kan worden gebruikt om data te versleutelen en digitale handtekeningen aan te maken, en voor het aanbieden van een framework voor public key-cryptografie. Het ondersteunt zowel OpenPGP als s/mime-standaarden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben GnuPG 2.1.22 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:
Noteworthy changes in version 2.1.22
A detailed description of the changes found in this 2.1 branch can be found at https://gnupg.org/faq/whats-new-in-2.1.html.
- gpg: Extend command --quick-set-expire to allow for setting the expiration time of subkeys.
- gpg: By default try to repair keys during import. New sub-option no-repair-keys for --import-options.
- gpg,gpgsm: Improved checking and reporting of DE-VS compliance.
- gpg: New options --key-origin and --with-key-origin. Store the time of the last key update from keyservers, WKD, or DANE.
- agent: New option --ssh-fingerprint-digest.
- dimngr: Lower timeouts on keyserver connection attempts and made it configurable.
- dirmngr: Tor will now automatically be detected and used. The option --no-use-tor disables Tor detection.
- dirmngr: Now detects a changed /etc/resolv.conf.
- agent,dirmngr: Initiate shutdown on removal of the GnuPG home directory.
- gpg: Avoid caching passphrase for failed symmetric encryption.
- agent: Support for unprotected ssh keys.
- dirmngr: Fixed name resolving on systems using only v6 nameservers.
- dirmngr: Allow the use of TLS over http proxies.
- w32: Change directory of the daemons after startup.
- wks: New man pages for client and server.