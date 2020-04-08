Versie 2.2.20 van GnuPG is uitgekomen. GnuPG staat voor GNU Privacy Guard en wordt ook vaak afgekort tot GPG. Dit is een verzameling tools voor het beveiligen van communicatiestromen en data. Het kan worden gebruikt om data te versleutelen en digitale handtekeningen aan te maken, en voor het aanbieden van een framework voor public key-cryptografie. Het ondersteunt zowel OpenPGP als s/mime-standaarden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

Noteworthy changes in version 2.2.20 Protect the error counter against overflow to guarantee that the tools can't be tricked into returning success after an error.

gpg: Make really sure that --verify-files always returns an error.

gpg: Fix key listing --with-secret if a pattern is given. [#4061]

gpg: Fix detection of certain keys used as default-key. [#4810]

gpg: Fix default-key selection when a card is available. [#4850]

gpg: Fix key expiration and key usage for keys created with a creation date of zero. [#4670]

gpgsm: Fix import of some CR,LF terminated certificates. [#4847]

gpg: New options --include-key-block and --auto-key-import to allow encrypted replies after an initial signed message. [#4856]

gpg: Allow the use of a fingerprint with --trusted-key. [#4855]

gpg: New property "fpr" for use by --export-filter.

scdaemon: Disable the pinpad if a KDF DO is used. [#4832]

dirmngr: Improve finding OCSP certificates. [#4536]

Avoid build problems with LTO or gcc-10. [#4831]