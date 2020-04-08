Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: GnuPG 2.2.20

GnuPG logo (75 pix)Versie 2.2.20 van GnuPG is uitgekomen. GnuPG staat voor GNU Privacy Guard en wordt ook vaak afgekort tot GPG. Dit is een verzameling tools voor het beveiligen van communicatiestromen en data. Het kan worden gebruikt om data te versleutelen en digitale handtekeningen aan te maken, en voor het aanbieden van een framework voor public key-cryptografie. Het ondersteunt zowel OpenPGP als s/mime-standaarden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

Noteworthy changes in version 2.2.20
  • Protect the error counter against overflow to guarantee that the tools can't be tricked into returning success after an error.
  • gpg: Make really sure that --verify-files always returns an error.
  • gpg: Fix key listing --with-secret if a pattern is given. [#4061]
  • gpg: Fix detection of certain keys used as default-key. [#4810]
  • gpg: Fix default-key selection when a card is available. [#4850]
  • gpg: Fix key expiration and key usage for keys created with a creation date of zero. [#4670]
  • gpgsm: Fix import of some CR,LF terminated certificates. [#4847]
  • gpg: New options --include-key-block and --auto-key-import to allow encrypted replies after an initial signed message. [#4856]
  • gpg: Allow the use of a fingerprint with --trusted-key. [#4855]
  • gpg: New property "fpr" for use by --export-filter.
  • scdaemon: Disable the pinpad if a KDF DO is used. [#4832]
  • dirmngr: Improve finding OCSP certificates. [#4536]
  • Avoid build problems with LTO or gcc-10. [#4831]

Versienummer 2.2.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website GnuPG
Download https://gnupg.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

08-04-2020 • 09:05

08-04-2020 • 09:05

3 Linkedin

Bron: GnuPG

0Orion64
8 april 2020 09:11
Op de informatiepagina achter de link:
'Arguing that you don't care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different from saying you don't care about free speech because you have nothing to say. – Edward Snowden'

Met de komende Covid-Orwell app lijkt dit soort software opnieuw erg interessant.
Reageer
0matty___
@Orion648 april 2020 09:26
In hoever verhoudt dit zich met een covid tracker app?
Reageer
0Orion64
@matty___8 april 2020 09:30
Weet niet welke permissies ik allemaal moet geven aan de verplichte Covid-Orwell app bij installatie. Dus hoop maar dat enthousiaste developers een encryptie-laag op mijn mobiele communicatie weten te leggen zodat een aantal te informatiehongerige permissies in feite onbruikbaar worden voor de Covid-Orwell app.
Reageer


