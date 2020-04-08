GNU nano is een teksteditor voor Linux- en Unix-systemen, en draait op de commandline. Daardoor heeft het geen grafische desktop nodig. Het biedt onder andere syntaxcoloring, zoek- en vervangopties, wordcompletion en het automatisch toepassen van back-ups voor gewijzigde bestanden. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.9.2 klaargezet met de volgende aankondiging:
GNU nano 4.9.2 "Mali Lošinj"
Another bug introduced in version 4.9 is fixed: a likely crash after undoing an <Enter> at the end of leading whitespace.
GNU nano 4.9.1 "Sapperdeflap"
Two bugs introduced in version 4.9 are fixed: the cursor getting misplaced when undoing line cuts, and filtering of the whole buffer to a new buffer not working.
GNU nano 4.9 "die fetten Jahre sind vorbei"
GNU nano 4.8 "Jaška"
- When justifying a selection, the new paragraph and the succeeding one get the appropriate first-line indent.
- Trying to justify an empty selection does not crash.
- Redoing the insertion of an empty file does not crash.
- On the BSDs and macOS, ^H has become rebindable again (in most terminal emulators, not on the console).
- DOS line endings in nanorc files are accepted.
- Option --suspend / 'set suspend' has been renamed to the more logical --suspendable / 'set suspendable'.
GNU nano 4.7 "Havikskruid"
- When something is pasted into nano, auto-indentation is suppressed, and the paste can be undone as a whole with a single M-U.
- When a lock file is encountered during startup, pressing ^C/Cancel quits nano. (Pressing 'No' just skips the file and continues.)
- Shift+Meta+letter key combos can be bound with 'bind Sh-M-letter'. Making any such binding dismisses the default behavior of ignoring Shift for all Meta+letter keystrokes.
- The configuration option --with-slang (to be avoided when possible) can now be used only together with --enable-tiny.
- A custom nanorc file can be specified on the command line, with -f filename or --rcfile=filename.
GNU nano 4.6 "And don't you eat that yellow snow"
- A <Tab> will indent a marked region only when mark and cursor are on different lines.
- Two indentations (any mix of tabs and spaces) are considered the same when they look the same (that is: indent to the same level).
- When using --breaklonglines or ^J, a line will never be broken in its leading whitespace or quoting.
- The keywords in nanorc files must be in lowercase.
- The 'formatter' command has returned, bound by default to M-F. It allows running a syntax-specific command on the contents of the buffer.
- ^T will try to run 'hunspell' before 'spell', because it checks spellling for the locale's language and understands UTF-8.
- Multiple errors or warnings on startup will no longer slow nano down but will be indicated on the status bar with trailing dots.