Software-update: GNU nano 4.9.2

GNU nano is een teksteditor voor Linux- en Unix-systemen, en draait op de commandline. Daardoor heeft het geen grafische desktop nodig. Het biedt onder andere syntaxcoloring, zoek- en vervangopties, wordcompletion en het automatisch toepassen van back-ups voor gewijzigde bestanden. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.9.2 klaargezet met de volgende aankondiging:

GNU nano 4.9.2 "Mali Lošinj"
Another bug introduced in version 4.9 is fixed: a likely crash after undoing an <Enter> at the end of leading whitespace.

GNU nano 4.9.1 "Sapperdeflap"
Two bugs introduced in version 4.9 are fixed: the cursor getting misplaced when undoing line cuts, and filtering of the whole buffer to a new buffer not working.

GNU nano 4.9 "die fetten Jahre sind vorbei"
  • When justifying a selection, the new paragraph and the succeeding one get the appropriate first-line indent.
  • Trying to justify an empty selection does not crash.
  • Redoing the insertion of an empty file does not crash.
  • On the BSDs and macOS, ^H has become rebindable again (in most terminal emulators, not on the console).
  • DOS line endings in nanorc files are accepted.
  • Option --suspend / 'set suspend' has been renamed to the more logical --suspendable / 'set suspendable'.
GNU nano 4.8 "Jaška"
  • When something is pasted into nano, auto-indentation is suppressed, and the paste can be undone as a whole with a single M-U.
  • When a lock file is encountered during startup, pressing ^C/Cancel quits nano. (Pressing 'No' just skips the file and continues.)
  • Shift+Meta+letter key combos can be bound with 'bind Sh-M-letter'. Making any such binding dismisses the default behavior of ignoring Shift for all Meta+letter keystrokes.
  • The configuration option --with-slang (to be avoided when possible) can now be used only together with --enable-tiny.
  • A custom nanorc file can be specified on the command line, with -f filename or --rcfile=filename.
GNU nano 4.7 "Havikskruid"
  • A <Tab> will indent a marked region only when mark and cursor are on different lines.
  • Two indentations (any mix of tabs and spaces) are considered the same when they look the same (that is: indent to the same level).
  • When using --breaklonglines or ^J, a line will never be broken in its leading whitespace or quoting.
  • The keywords in nanorc files must be in lowercase.
GNU nano 4.6 "And don't you eat that yellow snow"
  • The 'formatter' command has returned, bound by default to M-F. It allows running a syntax-specific command on the contents of the buffer.
  • ^T will try to run 'hunspell' before 'spell', because it checks spellling for the locale's language and understands UTF-8.
  • Multiple errors or warnings on startup will no longer slow nano down but will be indicated on the status bar with trailing dots.

Versienummer 4.9.2
Releasestatus Final
Website GNU nano
Download https://nano-editor.org/download.php
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

08-04-2020 09:20

08-04-2020 • 09:20

0 Linkedin

Bron: GNU nano

Update-historie

Lees meer

GNU nano

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

