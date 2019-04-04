Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: GNU nano 4.0

GNU nano is een teksteditor voor Linux- en Unix-systemen, en draait op de commandline. Daardoor heeft het geen grafische desktop nodig. Het biedt onder andere syntaxcoloring, zoek- en vervangopties, wordcompletion en het automatisch toepassen van back-ups voor gewijzigde bestanden. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.0 klaargezet met de volgende aankondiging:

GNU nano 4.0 "Thy Rope of Sands"
  • An overlong line is no longer automatically hard-wrapped.
  • Smooth scrolling (one line at a time) has become the default.
  • A newline character is no longer automatically added at end of buffer.
  • The line below the title bar is by default part of the editing space.
  • Option --breaklonglines (-b) turns automatic hard-wrapping back on.
  • Option --jumpyscrolling (-j) gives the chunky, half-screen scrolling.
  • Option --finalnewline (-f) brings back the automatic newline at EOF.
  • Option --emptyline (-e) leaves the line below the title bar unused.
  • <Alt+Up> and <Alt+Down> now do a linewise scroll instead of a findnext.
  • Any number of justifications can be undone (like all other operations).
  • When marked text is justified, it becomes a single, separate paragraph.
  • Option --guidestripe=<number> draws a vertical bar at the given column.
  • Option --fill=<number> no longer turns on automatic hard-wrapping.
  • When a line continues offscreen, it now ends with a highlighted ">".
  • The halfs of a split two-column character are shown as "[" and "]".
  • A line now scrolls horizontally one column earlier.
  • The bindable functions 'cutwordleft' and 'cutwordright' were renamed
  • to 'chopwordleft' and 'chopwordright' as they don't use the cutbuffer.
  • The paragraph-jumping functions were moved from Search to Go-to-Line.
  • Option --rebinddelete is able to compensate for more misbindings.
  • Options --morespace and --smooth are obsolete and thus ignored.
  • The --disable-wrapping-as-root configure option was removed.

Versienummer 4.0
Releasestatus Final
Website GNU nano
Download https://nano-editor.org/download.php
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Door Japke Rosink

04-04-2019 09:20
Submitter: begintmeta

Bron: GNU nano

