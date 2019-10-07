GNU nano is een teksteditor voor Linux- en Unix-systemen, en draait op de commandline. Daardoor heeft het geen grafische desktop nodig. Het biedt onder andere syntaxcoloring, zoek- en vervangopties, wordcompletion en het automatisch toepassen van back-ups voor gewijzigde bestanden. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.5 klaargezet met de volgende aankondiging:
GNU nano 4.5 "Košice"
- The new 'tabgives' command allows you to specify per syntax what the <Tab> key should produce: some spaces, a hard TAB, ...
- The output of --help is properly aligned again for all languages.
- <Tab> will indent a marked region also when M-} has been rebound.