Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: GNU nano 4.5

GNU nano is een teksteditor voor Linux- en Unix-systemen, en draait op de commandline. Daardoor heeft het geen grafische desktop nodig. Het biedt onder andere syntaxcoloring, zoek- en vervangopties, wordcompletion en het automatisch toepassen van back-ups voor gewijzigde bestanden. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.5 klaargezet met de volgende aankondiging:

GNU nano 4.5 "Košice"
  • The new 'tabgives' command allows you to specify per syntax what the <Tab> key should produce: some spaces, a hard TAB, ...
  • The output of --help is properly aligned again for all languages.
  • <Tab> will indent a marked region also when M-} has been rebound.

Versienummer 4.5
Releasestatus Final
Website GNU nano
Download https://nano-editor.org/download.php
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 07-10-2019 12:591

07-10-2019 • 12:59

1 Linkedin Google+

Bron: GNU nano

Update-historie

Lees meer

GNU nano

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Qalo
7 oktober 2019 13:21
Zeer handig en essentieel tooltje. Vooral als je Linux of BSD zonder desktop draait. Met alleen een CLI, Nano en Midnight Commander heb je eigenlijk al een stevige basis. Bijvoorbeeld om reddingsoperaties mee te doen. Alleen zal ik, als Midnight Commander geïnstalleerd is, meteen ook MCEdit gebruiken in plaats van Nano. MCEdit is nog nét iets meer geavanceerd.

Voordeel van Nano: bijna alle Linux distro's hebben deze commandline teksteditor al standaard aan boord. En als ik bijvoorbeeld een script bewerk of aanmaak gebruik ik liever dit dan een editor met grafische schil.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 7 oktober 2019 13:22]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Apple

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True