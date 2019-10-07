Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Ubiquiti UFiber 4.0.5

Ubiquiti logo (75 pix)Ubiquiti Networks heeft versie 4.0.5 van de firmware voor de UFiber-netwerkproducten uitgebracht. Dit is een reeks gericht op passieve optische netwerken op basis van G.984, ook wel bekend als GPON. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

UFiber v4.0.5

Important notes
Please backup your current configuration before upgrading! In case of a later downgrade to v3.x or older, ONU configuration will be lost! Minimum UNMS version required to manage this release is v1.0.0. Changing ONU configuration through UMNS is currently not supported!

Improvements
  • WebUi: Searching and filtering by serial number
  • WebUi: Display mode of offline ONUs
  • WiFi: Improved provisioning speed
  • Nanog/Loco: Extended PPPoE username/password to 50 characters
Bugfixes
  • Fixed webserver startup on UNMS domain resolution failure
  • WebUi: Improve DNS servers input visibility
  • Nanog/Loco: Fixed large support file download
  • WiFi: Fixed PPPoE credentials with special characters
  • Fixed random ONU disconnection
  • Nanog/Loco: Fixed PPPoE reconnection issue
  • WiFi: Fixed multicast in some specific VLAN configuration
  • WiFi: Fixed router mode traffic in VLANs 1 and 4005

Versienummer 4.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Website Ubiquiti Networks
Download https://www.ui.com/download/ufiber
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 07-10-2019 12:580

07-10-2019 • 12:58

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Ubiquiti Networks

Update-historie

Lees meer

Ubiquiti UFiber Loco

vanaf € 59,-

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti UFiber Nano G

vanaf € 70,-

Alles over dit product

Modems en routers Ubiquiti

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Nederland

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True