Ubiquiti Networks heeft versie 4.0.5 van de firmware voor de UFiber-netwerkproducten uitgebracht. Dit is een reeks gericht op passieve optische netwerken op basis van G.984, ook wel bekend als GPON. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
UFiber v4.0.5
Important notes
Please backup your current configuration before upgrading! In case of a later downgrade to v3.x or older, ONU configuration will be lost! Minimum UNMS version required to manage this release is v1.0.0. Changing ONU configuration through UMNS is currently not supported!
Improvements
Bugfixes
- WebUi: Searching and filtering by serial number
- WebUi: Display mode of offline ONUs
- WiFi: Improved provisioning speed
- Nanog/Loco: Extended PPPoE username/password to 50 characters
- Fixed webserver startup on UNMS domain resolution failure
- WebUi: Improve DNS servers input visibility
- Nanog/Loco: Fixed large support file download
- WiFi: Fixed PPPoE credentials with special characters
- Fixed random ONU disconnection
- Nanog/Loco: Fixed PPPoE reconnection issue
- WiFi: Fixed multicast in some specific VLAN configuration
- WiFi: Fixed router mode traffic in VLANs 1 and 4005