Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Ubiquiti EdgeMAX EdgeSwitch XP 2.0.0

Ubiquiti logo (75 pix) Ubiquiti Networks heeft versie 2.0.0 van de firmware voor de EdgeMax EdgeSwitch XP uitgebracht. De EdgeSwitches kenmerken zich door uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden, maar vergen wel enige netwerkkennis om het goed draaiend te krijgen. Ook zijn lang niet alle instellingen via de gui aan te passen en moet je dus met de commandline aan de gang. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

EdgeMAX EdgeSwitch XP Firmware v2.0.0

Important notes
  • Although it should not be strictly necessary, it is highly recommended to perform a factory reset before upgrade to this release and reconfigure the device from scratch. Especially take care if the device has any advanced functionality that has been removed or deprecated.
  • Configuration of SNMP and the alert system have been removed. Without factory reset, SNMP agent may be still accessible but its support is deprecated and may be removed in future releases.
  • VLAN IDs higher than 4083 are now reserved for internal use. Please remove them from device configuration or (preferably) perform a factory reset before performing the upgrade.
Features
  • New redesigned web configuration interface.
  • Added support for configuration of the device using UNMS Mobile.
Improvements
  • Major changes in UNMS integration. Please use latest version of UNMS for best compatibility.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed UNMS connection issues with some SSL ciphers.
Changes since v2.0.0-beta.1
  • Fixed issue with some multicast/broadcast packets being filtered by the switch.
  • Fixed service port number validation in GUI.

Versienummer 2.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Website Ubiquiti Networks
Download https://dl.ubnt.com/firmwares/edgemax/EdgeSwitchXP/v2.0.0/SW.v2.0.0.99.190920.1050.bin
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 07-10-2019 12:551

07-10-2019 • 12:55

1 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Ubiquiti Networks

Update-historie

Lees meer

Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch 5XP

vanaf € 86,38

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch 8 XP

vanaf € 168,-

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch 10XP

vanaf € 121,-

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch 16XP

vanaf € 353,08

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
Netwerk switches Ubiquiti

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Peetke
7 oktober 2019 14:05
Weet iemand waarom deze switches gescheiden zijn van Unifi? Lijkt sowieso alleen software te zijn, want van elke Edgeswitch is ook een Unifi variant? Is er een reden dat die twee niet tegelijk kunnen in 1 product? (Of een edgeswitch dus in je unifi-omgeving goed te gebruiken is)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Nederland

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True