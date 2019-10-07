Ubiquiti Networks heeft versie 2.0.0 van de firmware voor de EdgeMax EdgeSwitch XP uitgebracht. De EdgeSwitches kenmerken zich door uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden, maar vergen wel enige netwerkkennis om het goed draaiend te krijgen. Ook zijn lang niet alle instellingen via de gui aan te passen en moet je dus met de commandline aan de gang. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
EdgeMAX EdgeSwitch XP Firmware v2.0.0
Important notes
Features
- Although it should not be strictly necessary, it is highly recommended to perform a factory reset before upgrade to this release and reconfigure the device from scratch. Especially take care if the device has any advanced functionality that has been removed or deprecated.
- Configuration of SNMP and the alert system have been removed. Without factory reset, SNMP agent may be still accessible but its support is deprecated and may be removed in future releases.
- VLAN IDs higher than 4083 are now reserved for internal use. Please remove them from device configuration or (preferably) perform a factory reset before performing the upgrade.
Improvements
- New redesigned web configuration interface.
- Added support for configuration of the device using UNMS Mobile.
Bugfixes
- Major changes in UNMS integration. Please use latest version of UNMS for best compatibility.
Changes since v2.0.0-beta.1
- Fixed UNMS connection issues with some SSL ciphers.
- Fixed issue with some multicast/broadcast packets being filtered by the switch.
- Fixed service port number validation in GUI.