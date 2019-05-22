Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Ubiquiti EdgeMAX EdgeSwitch 1.8.2

Ubiquiti logo (75 pix) Ubiquiti Networks heeft versie 1.8.2 van de firmware voor de EdgeMax EdgeSwitches uitgebracht. De EdgeSwitches kenmerken zich door uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden, maar vergen wel enige netwerkkennis om het goed draaiend te krijgen. Ook zijn lang niet alle instellingen via de gui aan te passen en moet je dus via de commandline aan de gang. De lijst met veranderingen sinds versie 1.8.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

Release Notes v1.8.2]
We have new release 1.8.2 from maintenance branch. Below are some release notes that you should be aware of:
  • Lite version
    This time, we have new favorite firmware with postfix "Lite". It reduces the maximum VLAN size from 4093 to 255 and the memory utilization will be lower than the normal version. If you have no requirement for 255 and more VLANs, you might consider the "Lite" firmware.
    P.S. Please check your configuration before you update to the Lite firmware version. VLAN configuration will be lost if there are more than 255 defined VLANs.
  • Memory re-tuning
    This firmware will check for a new flag during the system boot process. The device will reboot again and perform memory re-tuning when the flag does not exist. That means that the system will reboot one more time if you are first launching this firmware on the unit.
    P.S. Memory re-tuning might takes about ~5-10 minutes on some units. If your EdgeSwitch does not respond after 10 minutes, please power cycle the unit manually.
Bug fixes and enhancements version 1.8.2:
  • [VLAN] reduce maximum VLAN number from 4093 to 255 (Only in Lite version).
  • [SECURITY] fix some issues in the Legacy UI.
  • [SECURITY] fix injection issue in CLI command.
  • [SYSTEM][ESWH] improve system stability.
  • [SYSTEM][ESWH] improve compatibility with SFP+ module (UF-SM-10G-S).
  • [SYSTEM] fix bugs with some specific cases in config checker.
  • [SYSTEM] fix time range multi entries issue.
  • [SYSTEM] add CLI command 'show mbuf detail'.
  • [SYSTEM] add check for memory tuning.
  • [SYSTEM] reduce the memory usage in firmware upgrade.
  • [DHCP_RELAY] check invalid VLAN value.
  • [DNS] synchronize the static ip-host in system.
  • [CLI][Legacy UI] update copyright for 2019.
Bug fixes and enhancements in version 1.8.1:
  • [VLAN] Fix vlan loss issue with sub-modules.
  • [VLAN] fix some bugs in switchport mode switching.
  • [SYSTEM] fix some problems in config applying.
  • [LLDP] fix some bugs with MED.
  • [CLIENT-INFO] improve performances in packet handling.
  • [DNS] fix hostname resolving for system applications (ping-watch-dog,...).
  • [SYSTEM] fix some problems in upgrade process.
  • [DOT1S] remove minor messages in initial process.
  • [DHCP Client] fix wrong setting problem once ntp servers are more than log servers.
  • [UNMS] fix UNMS address being resolved only on first connection.
  • [RADIUS] fix shared secret character issue when length is more than 48.
  • [Legacy UI] Character Support '@' for SNMP Contact / Sysname / Location.
  • [Legacy UI] fix issue for using ip format to set DHCP option.
  • [SECURITY] fix some security issues in legacy GUI.

Versienummer 1.8.2
Releasestatus Final
Website Ubiquiti
Download https://community.ubnt.com/t5/EdgeMAX-Updates-Blog/EdgeMAX-EdgeSwitch-software-release-v1-8-2/ba-p/2781986
Licentietype Freeware
