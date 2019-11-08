Ubiquiti Networks heeft versie 1.9.0 van de firmware voor de EdgeMax EdgeSwitches uitgebracht. De EdgeSwitches kenmerken zich door uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden, maar vergen wel enige netwerkkennis om het goed draaiend te krijgen. Ook zijn lang niet alle instellingen via de gui aan te passen en moet je dus via de commandline aan de gang. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Important notes
The v1.9.0 firmware is a feature release that is focused providing the newest available EdgeSwitch features. If you do not have a use for the features listed here, consider upgrading to the v1.8.X maintenance release instead.
Features
Improvements
- [DAI] add Dynamic ARP Inspection feature.
- [IPSG] add IP Source Guard feature.
Bugfixes
- [UDAPI BRIDGE] update to v0.9.2.
- [UDAPI SERVER] update to v1.0.0.
- [ESW-GUI] update to v1.2.0.
- [CLIENT INFO] import new deleting mechanism in database.
- [CLIENT INFO] improve performances in packet handling.
- [CLI] add part number and hardware revision in "show version/hardware"
- [CLI] add vlan list support in setting IGMP.
- [CLI] adjust display alignment of dot1x supplicant.
- [CLI] extend the length of filename to 60.
- [CLI] hide media type column in interface status display.
- [CLI] update the LAG name in show interface counters / errors / switchport statistics.
- [CLI] update the description of poe commands.
- [CLI][Legacy UI] update copyright for 2019.
- [DHCP Snooping] add trust IP/IPv6 address for DHCP/DHCPv6 server.
- [DHCP_RELAY] check invalid VLAN value.
- [LLDP] add LLDP MED inventory TLV support.
- [LLDP] add LLDP power advertisement.
- [LLDP] add debug monitor and process tracer.
- [LLDP] add lldp transmit command to enable/disable LLDP TX packets.
- [LLDP] add port VLAN ID TLV support in LLDP transmit option.
- [LLDP] add version cache for LLDP.
- [LLDP] change local interface ID to 0/X in LLDPDU.
- [MSTP] improve control mechanism for port role selection machine.
- [MSTP] improve dot1s display command.
- [New GUI] added button for downloading support file.
- [New GUI] added cable test.
- [New GUI] added discovery tool.
- [New GUI] added information from LLDP/Discovery to port tooltips.
- [New GUI] added jumbo frames toggle.
- [New GUI] added tooltips with port statistics and SFP module information.
- [New GUI] added vendor names to MAC table.
- [New GUI] various bugfixes and usability improvements.
- [POE] add PSE firmware auto recovery.
- [SNTP] improve DHCP dynamic configuration for sntp server.
- [SYSTEM] add "network protocol static" and change fallback ip behavior.
- [SYSTEM] add CLI command 'show mbuf detail'.
- [SYSTEM] add cache when reading bootloader version.
- [SYSTEM] add check for memory tuning.
- [SYSTEM] add new crash log analytics.
- [SYSTEM] extend mbuf size.
- [SYSTEM] extend the multicast table size to 512.
- [SYSTEM] improve and fix in tech-support.
- [SYSTEM] provide more detailed cable status method.
- [SYSTEM] support UF-RJ45-1G SGMII mode on ES12F port 1-8.
- [SYSTEM] update bootloader for reducing the boot time.
- [UDISCOVERY] enable ipv6 support.
- [UDISCOVERY] sync TCP respond.
- [VLAN] add allowance for frame with DEI flag. use vlan allow dei-frame for configuring.
- [VLAN] add switchport access mode support with OUI-based Auto-Voip.
- [VLAN] improve auto-voip/voice-vlan/802.1x in switchport access/trunk mode.
- [Auto Install] fix auto-install behavior in default config.
- [CABLE DIAG] fix wrong behavior in some cases.
- [CLIENT INFO] fix configuration applying issue.
- [CLI] correct description of "voice vlan auth".
- [CLI] fix access output when using same ACL on multiple VLANs.
- [CLI] fix incorrect UNMS status.
- [CLI] fix issues in show mbuf detail.
- [CLI] update comment in link dependency group commands.
- [DHCP Client] fix wrong setting problem once ntp servers are more than log servers.
- [DHCP snooping] saved DHCP snooping entries will be cleared after reload & SNTP updated.
- [DHCP_RELAY] check invalid VLAN value.
- [DNS] fix hostname resolving for system applications (ping-watch-dog,...).
- [DNS] sync system behavior with dns actions.
- [DNS] synchronize the static ip-host in system.
- [DOT1X] MAC based port send EAP failure randomly.
- [DOT1X] fix dot1x client migration issue.
- [DOT1X] fix invalid mechanism for removing client.
- [DOT1X] fix remaining dot1x cients when port link down.
- [DOT1X] fix wrong behavior in RADIUS access-accept process.
- [DOT1X] learned MAC at MAC based port doesn't follow "MAC Address Aging Interval"
- [FDB] flush vlan related mac addresses when excluding the vlans.
- [IGMP Snooping] fix duplicated multicast packet when enable snooping.
- [LLDP] fix some bugs with MED.
- [Lagacy GUI] fix issue for using ip format to set DHCP option.
- [Legacy GUI] Character Support '@' for SNMP Contact / Sysname / Location.
- [Legacy GUI] Port-Channel: Add name & description at the same time, the saved-data is incorrect.
- [Legacy GUI] allow 1000-full (auto-negociation with 1000 full-duplex) in speed.
- [Legacy GUI] fix character limitation in WebUI for SNMPv3 user password.
- [Legacy GUI] fix software version string.
- [Legacy GUI] fix the time zone offset.
- [MSTP] separate the instances in a port.
- [New GUI] apply restored config to startup-config, need to reboot for applying.
- [New GUI] fix issue when user login with lot VLANs in trunk ports.
- [RADIUS] fix accounting stop event error .
- [RADIUS] fix shared secret character issue when length is more than 48.
- [RADIUS] radius client authentication ignore unsupported service type from server.
- [SECURITY] fix TCP issues in kernel.
- [SECURITY] fix injection issue in CLI command.
- [SECURITY] fix some issues on legacy UI.
- [SYSLOG] keep user configuration with dhcp option.
- [SYSTEM] add fping.
- [SYSTEM] adjust log level for sntp and log host in dhcp client.
- [SYSTEM] allow the DH file with length of 512~4096.
- [SYSTEM] fix auto-negotiation config in SFP ports.
- [SYSTEM] fix bug with some specific in config checker.
- [SYSTEM] fix issues after executing lot times of "show tech-support".
- [SYSTEM] fix mbuf incorrect lock in network interface.
- [SYSTEM] fix some problems in config applying.
- [SYSTEM] fix time range multi entries issue.
- [SYSTEM] fix wrong behavior with `https server` when executing `clear config`.
- [SYSTEM] keep user configurations in syslog and sntp.
- [SYSTEM] reduce the memory usage in firmware upgrade.
- [SYSTEM] rewrite ssl connection establishment of email alart.
- [SYSTEM][ESGH] fix link detection with UF-RJ45-10G module (without link partner).
- [SYSTEM][ESGH] fix wrong behavior in SFP+ reading.
- [SYSTEM][ESWH] fix link detection with UF-RJ-45-1G (without link partner).
- [SYSTEM][ESWH] fix with SFP+ module (UF-SM-10G-S).
- [UDISCOVERY] fix extra character.
- [UNMS] change prune behavior for unms log.
- [UNMS] fix UNMS address being resolved only on first connection
- [UNMS] fix wrong status after clear config.
- [VLAN] fix some bugs in switchport mode switching. - Fix vlan loss issue (including management vlan) with sub-modules.