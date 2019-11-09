Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MKVToolNix 40.0.0

Moritz Bunkus heeft kort na het verschijnen van MKVToolNix versie 39 alweer een opvolger uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

MKVToolNix v40.0.0 released

There’s been quite a lot of feedback on the changes in v39, and due to it I decided to make two of the new features configurable: the dark mode for Windows & deriving the file name from the file title. Combine that with an easy-to-trigger regression in the MP4 handling in v39, and I’ve decided to get a new release out sooner rather than later. So here it is, v40.0.0 is out.

You can download the source code or one of the binaries. The Windows and macOS binaries as well as the Linux AppImage are available already. The other Linux binaries are stil being built and will be available over the course of the next couple of hours.

New:

  • mkvmerge: MP4 reader: added support for BMP covert art images.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: added an option to disable deriving the
    destination file name from the file title. Implements #2648.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the content of the "stereoscopy" combo box has
    been simplified making the box’s minimum width much smaller, allowing the
    user to resize the GUI’s whole window to a much smaller width.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: whenever the user changes the "aspect ratio" or
    "display dimensions" controls, the corresponding radio button will be
    activated automatically. Implements #2651.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: Windows: added a setting in the preferences to disable the
    GUI’s dark color mode even if Windows’s app color mode is set to
    dark. Implements #2646.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: Windows: replaced the dark mode introduced in v39 with
    another dark mode that’s less wasteful with space between widgets.
Bug fixes:
  • mkvmerge: MP4 reader: mkvmerge was reading eight bytes too many for cover
    art images. This could cause file identification to fail when the cover art
    was located at the end of the MP4 file. Even if it succeeded, this meant too
    much data present in the attachment. Fixes #2650.
  • mkvmerge: MP4 reader: covert art images with unknown image types will be
    skipped instead of treated as JPEG images.
Build system changes:
  • Qt 5.9.0 or newer is now required for building MKVToolNix GUI.

Versienummer 40.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

