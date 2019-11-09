Moritz Bunkus heeft kort na het verschijnen van MKVToolNix versie 39 alweer een opvolger uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

There’s been quite a lot of feedback on the changes in v39, and due to it I decided to make two of the new features configurable: the dark mode for Windows & deriving the file name from the file title. Combine that with an easy-to-trigger regression in the MP4 handling in v39, and I’ve decided to get a new release out sooner rather than later. So here it is, v40.0.0 is out.

You can download the source code or one of the binaries. The Windows and macOS binaries as well as the Linux AppImage are available already. The other Linux binaries are stil being built and will be available over the course of the next couple of hours.

New:

mkvmerge: MP4 reader: added support for BMP covert art images.

GUI’s dark color mode even if Windows’s app color mode is set to dark. Implements #2646. MKVToolNix GUI: Windows: replaced the dark mode introduced in v39 with

another dark mode that’s less wasteful with space between widgets.

art images. This could cause file identification to fail when the cover art was located at the end of the MP4 file. Even if it succeeded, this meant too much data present in the attachment. Fixes #2650. mkvmerge: MP4 reader: covert art images with unknown image types will be

skipped instead of treated as JPEG images.