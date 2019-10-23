Ubiquiti Networks heeft versie 1.8.3 van de firmware voor de EdgeMax EdgeSwitches uitgebracht. De EdgeSwitches kenmerken zich door uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden, maar vergen wel enige netwerkkennis om het goed draaiend te krijgen. Ook zijn lang niet alle instellingen via de gui aan te passen en moet je dus via de commandline aan de gang. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Important notes
Lite Version
We provide new favorite EdgeSwitch firmware with the Lite suffix. This firmware limits the maximum VLAN count from 4093 to 255, reducing the memory utilization compared to the normal firmware version. If you have no requirement for 255 and more VLANs, you might consider using the Lite firmware. Note that the Lite firmware reduces the total VLAN count to 255, not the allowed VLAN ID range. Please check your configuration before you update to the Lite firmware version, as VLAN config will be lost if there are more than 255 defined VLANs.
Memory re-tuning
This memory re-tuning mechanism checks the flag from firmware version 1.8.2 and after. The device will reboot again and perform memory re-tuning when the flag does not exist. That means that the system will reboot one more time if you are first launching this firmware on the unit. Memory re-tuning might takes about ~5-10 minutes on some units. If your EdgeSwitch does not respond after 10 minutes, please power cycle the unit manually.
Improvements
Bugfixes
- [LLDP] add debug monitor and process tracer.
- [SYSTEM] extend mbuf size.
- [POE] add PSE firmware auto recovery.
- [SYSTEM] support UF-RJ45-1G SGMII mode on ES-12F port 1-8.
- [SYSTEM][ESGH] fix wrong behavior in SFP+ reading.
- [SYSTEM] fix mbuf incorrect lock in network interface.
- [SYSTEM][ESWH] fix link detection with UF-RJ-45-1G (without link partner).
- [SYSTEM] rewrite SSL connection establishment of e-mail alert.
- [SYSTEM] fix some issues in show tech-support command.
- [CABLE DIAG] fix wrong behavior in some cases.
- [SECURITY] fix TCP issues in kernel.
- [UDISCOVERY] fix extra character.
- [UNMS] change prune behavior for UNMS log.
- [CLI] fix issue in show mbuf detail command.
- [LLDP] add version cache for LLDP.
- [SYSTEM] add cache when reading bootloader version.