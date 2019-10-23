Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Ubiquiti EdgeMAX EdgeSwitch 1.8.3

Ubiquiti logo (75 pix)Ubiquiti Networks heeft versie 1.8.3 van de firmware voor de EdgeMax EdgeSwitches uitgebracht. De EdgeSwitches kenmerken zich door uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden, maar vergen wel enige netwerkkennis om het goed draaiend te krijgen. Ook zijn lang niet alle instellingen via de gui aan te passen en moet je dus via de commandline aan de gang. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Important notes

Lite Version
We provide new favorite EdgeSwitch firmware with the Lite suffix. This firmware limits the maximum VLAN count from 4093 to 255, reducing the memory utilization compared to the normal firmware version. If you have no requirement for 255 and more VLANs, you might consider using the Lite firmware. Note that the Lite firmware reduces the total VLAN count to 255, not the allowed VLAN ID range. Please check your configuration before you update to the Lite firmware version, as VLAN config will be lost if there are more than 255 defined VLANs.

Memory re-tuning
This memory re-tuning mechanism checks the flag from firmware version 1.8.2 and after. The device will reboot again and perform memory re-tuning when the flag does not exist. That means that the system will reboot one more time if you are first launching this firmware on the unit. Memory re-tuning might takes about ~5-10 minutes on some units. If your EdgeSwitch does not respond after 10 minutes, please power cycle the unit manually.

Improvements
  • [LLDP] add debug monitor and process tracer.
  • [SYSTEM] extend mbuf size.
  • [POE] add PSE firmware auto recovery.
  • [SYSTEM] support UF-RJ45-1G SGMII mode on ES-12F port 1-8.
Bugfixes
  • [SYSTEM][ESGH] fix wrong behavior in SFP+ reading.
  • [SYSTEM] fix mbuf incorrect lock in network interface.
  • [SYSTEM][ESWH] fix link detection with UF-RJ-45-1G (without link partner).
  • [SYSTEM] rewrite SSL connection establishment of e-mail alert.
  • [SYSTEM] fix some issues in show tech-support command.
  • [CABLE DIAG] fix wrong behavior in some cases.
  • [SECURITY] fix TCP issues in kernel.
  • [UDISCOVERY] fix extra character.
  • [UNMS] change prune behavior for UNMS log.
  • [CLI] fix issue in show mbuf detail command.
  • [LLDP] add version cache for LLDP.
  • [SYSTEM] add cache when reading bootloader version.
Versienummer 1.8.3
Releasestatus Final
Website Ubiquiti Networks
Download https://community.ui.com/releases/EdgeMAX-EdgeSwitch-Firmware-v1-8-3-v1-8-3/0e6628d8-eb5e-4cee-8e39-1cffc7969dff
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 23-10-2019 08:360

23-10-2019 • 08:36

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Ubiquiti Networks

Update-historie

Lees meer

Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch

vanaf € 286,99

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch 24 Lite

vanaf € 199,-

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti Edgeswitch 10X

vanaf € 104,90

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch 12F

vanaf € 193,-

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch 16 XG

vanaf € 539,-

Alles over dit product

Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch ES-8 150W Gigabit Switch SFP

vanaf € 199,-

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
Netwerk switches Ubiquiti

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Cartech

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True