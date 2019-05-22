Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.1.0

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 16.1.0 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R makkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in versie 16.1 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

IDE
  • Visual Studio IntelliCode is now generally available and comes installed with any workload that supports C#, C++, TypeScipt/JavaScript, or XAML.
  • We have added Per-Monitor Awareness support.
  • New codefixes are available for C#.
  • Most Recently Used has been added to Visual Studio Search.
Debugger
  • Source Link authentication improvements have been implemented.
  • We have added nuget.org symbol server to the list of default symbol servers.
  • Time Travel Debugging preview now includes exception stepping support.
Extensibility
  • We have removed the need for .resx file in VSIX projects (BuildTools update).
  • VSIX Project template now uses the new SDK version.
Performance
  • You can now experience optimizations to improve the solution load time of very large solutions.
  • Template authors can add custom tags to their templates.
  • There is now CodeLens support for custom UI.
  • We have provided updates to Language Server Protocol implementation.
  • We have updated behavior for switching between solutions, folders, and other views.
C++ F#
  • We have released more performance improvements and a bulk of bug fixes for F# and F# tooling.
.NET
  • New .NET productivity features include one-click code cleanup on projects and solutions, a new toggle block comment keyboard shortcut, refactoring to move types to other namespaces.
  • You can now clone code from an SSH URI through the clone screen in the start window.
  • .NET Productivity additions in this release include intellisense completion for unimported types, toggling single-line comment/uncomment, exporting naming styles to editorconfig, and a new code style setting for preferring usings inside/outside namspaces.
  • We have implemented .NET SDK tooling additions primarily around supporting WinForms and WPF projects for .NET Core 3.0 along with bug fixes and performance improvements.
  • Visual Studio SDK v16.0 has been released to NuGet.
  • A preview of the XAML Designer for .NET Core 3.0 WPF development is available.
Xamarin

Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.1

22-05-2019 06:24
submitter: Jeroen Sack

22-05-2019 • 06:24

Submitter: Jeroen Sack

Bron: Microsoft

