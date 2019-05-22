Microsoft heeft versie 16.1.0 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R makkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in versie 16.1 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
IDE
Debugger
- Visual Studio IntelliCode is now generally available and comes installed with any workload that supports C#, C++, TypeScipt/JavaScript, or XAML.
- We have added Per-Monitor Awareness support.
- New codefixes are available for C#.
- Most Recently Used has been added to Visual Studio Search.
Extensibility
- Source Link authentication improvements have been implemented.
- We have added nuget.org symbol server to the list of default symbol servers.
- Time Travel Debugging preview now includes exception stepping support.
Performance
- We have removed the need for .resx file in VSIX projects (BuildTools update).
- VSIX Project template now uses the new SDK version.
C++
- You can now experience optimizations to improve the solution load time of very large solutions.
- Template authors can add custom tags to their templates.
- There is now CodeLens support for custom UI.
- We have provided updates to Language Server Protocol implementation.
- We have updated behavior for switching between solutions, folders, and other views.
F#
- In-editor documentation for CMake has been added.
- Use Windows Subsystem for Linux with C++ natively in Visual Studio, and AddressSanitizer for Linux projects and WSL.
- We have made improvements and modified colorization in C++ Quick Info tooltips.
- We have implemented new C++ Code Analysis quick fixes.
.NET
- We have released more performance improvements and a bulk of bug fixes for F# and F# tooling.
Xamarin
- New .NET productivity features include one-click code cleanup on projects and solutions, a new toggle block comment keyboard shortcut, refactoring to move types to other namespaces.
- You can now clone code from an SSH URI through the clone screen in the start window.
- .NET Productivity additions in this release include intellisense completion for unimported types, toggling single-line comment/uncomment, exporting naming styles to editorconfig, and a new code style setting for preferring usings inside/outside namspaces.
- We have implemented .NET SDK tooling additions primarily around supporting WinForms and WPF projects for .NET Core 3.0 along with bug fixes and performance improvements.
- Visual Studio SDK v16.0 has been released to NuGet.
- A preview of the XAML Designer for .NET Core 3.0 WPF development is available.
- Default Android Experience for Xamarin now supports API 28.
- Xamarin.Forms XAML recommendations for design time attributes.
Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.1
- Cannot navigate to the symbol under the caret in ASP.NET MVC Projects.
- Resx editor doesn't render.
- Find All References minimises when using arrow keys.
- Could not copy the file "obj\x64\Debug\Management.exe" because it was not found.
- Xamarin.iOS cannot find the application manifest. Please ensure the project contains a manifest file named 'Info.plist".
- nmake environment missing path to NETFX tools.
- Clicking on a ASP.NET Core project in solution opening the project .
csprojfile.
- [MSConnect 3142311] Visual Studio IDE 提示 E1449，但是代码能正常编译运行，结果也对 -> Visual Studio IDE prompt E1449, but the code can compile and run normally, and the result is also correct.
- Assembly reference is removed from project after running app referencing library.
- When updating Visual Studio 2019 from RC to GA, RC shortcuts for Visual Studio are left behind.