Software-update: Kali Linux 2019.2

Kali Linux logo (79 pix) Kali Linux is een penetration testing suite en maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van Debian. Het kan draaien als een live image, maar kan natuurlijk ook gewoon geïnstalleerd worden op aanwezige opslagmedia. Het wordt geleverd met een uitgebreide verzameling applicaties, zoals Armitage, nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, Aircrack-ng en Burp Suite. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars bij Offensive Security hebben versie 2019.2 van Kali Linux vrijgegeven en de release notes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Kali Linux 2019.2 Release

Welcome to our second release of 2019, Kali Linux 2019.2, which is available for immediate download. This release brings our kernel up to version 4.19.28, fixes numerous bugs, includes many updated packages, and most excitingly, features a new release of Kali Linux NetHunter!

Kali NetHunter 2019.2 Release

Thanks to the tireless contributions from the vibrant NetHunter community led by re4son, binkybear, fattire, jmingov, jcadduono, kimocoder, and PaulWebSec, NetHunter now supports over 50 devices running all the latest Android versions, from KitKat through to Pie.
To celebrate this milestone, we have released 13 new NetHunter images for the latest Android versions of our favourite devices, including:

  • Nexus 6 running Pie
  • Nexus 6P, Oreo
  • OnePlus2, Pie
  • Galaxy Tab S4 LTE & WiFi, Oreo

These and many more can be downloaded from our NetHunter page. If you cannot find an image for your favourite device and you are interested in porting NetHunter, we would love for you to join our community and give it a crack. More information can be found at our new home on GitLab.

Tool Upgrades

This release largely features various tweaks and bug fixes but there are still many updated tools including seclists, msfpc, and exe2hex.

For the complete list of updates, fixes, and additions, please refer to the Kali Bug Tracker Changelog.

ARM Updates

For our ARM users, be aware that the first boot will take a bit longer than usual, as it requires the reinstallation of a few packages on the hardware. This manifests as the login manager crashing a few times until the packages finish reinstalling and is expected behaviour.

Versienummer 2019.2
Releasestatus Final
Website Kali Linux
Download https://www.kali.org/downloads/
Bestandsgrootte 3,10GB
Licentietype GPL
Wederom een mooie update van deze pentest toolkit. Jammer dat Nethunter ondersteuning biedt voor een beperkt aantal, soms oude toestellen. Zo zien we de OnePlus One terug. Dergelijke toestellen zijn inmiddels vaak goedkoop te krijgen via de 2e hands markt maar kennen ook nadelen als slechte accu's etc. Hopelijk worden hier nog grote stappen gemaakt of komt er een producent die nieuwe devices gaat maken die geschikt zijn.
