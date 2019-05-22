AVM heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn FritzOS voor de FritzBox 7590 vrijgeven. Het versienummer van het onderliggende FritzOS is vastgesteld op 7.10 en bevat weer een behoorlijk aantal verbeteringen voor onder andere de Mesh-, Fon- en SmartHome-opties. De vernieuwingen worden als volgt beschreven:
New Features in FRITZ!OS 7.10
DSL:
Mesh:
- NEW A DSL data rate considerably higher than the speed of the internet connection given by the provider can now be reduced to a lower value in order to improve stability
Telephony:
- NEW Mesh WiFi steering can automatically direct devices (smartphones or computers, for instance) to the best Mesh WiFi Repeater (access point steering)
- NEW The FRITZ!DECT 400 Smart Home switch can be used on every FRITZ!Box in the Mesh
- NEW All FRITZ!Boxes in the Mesh now have a shared telephone book at their disposal
DECT:
- NEW Support for SIP trunking from Deutsche Telekom, dus.net, easybell, envia Tel and EWE/swb/osnatel
DECT/FRITZ!Fon:
- NEW Support for DECT door intercom systems (manufactured by Telegärtner)
Home network:
- NEW Very easy to offer wireless guest access: Display the account data or initiate WPS on the handset
- NEW Block incoming telephone calls directly from the handset call lists
- NEW Fast accessibility to Smart Home devices as favorites
- NEW Configure and delete call diversion settings directly from the handset menu
Smart Home:
- NEW Graphic display of home network connections when editing the connection of a network device
System:
- NEW For the FRITZ!DECT 400 Smart Home switch, pressing a button longer can trigger a second switching action
- NEW Now a "Template" option is available as an additional switching option for FRITZ!DECT 400
Mobile network:
- NEW FRITZ!Box sends information on certain events to the email address of your MyFRITZ! account
- NEW All LEDs on the device can now be switched off in the user interface
- NEW Display of the available updates for the FRITZ! products connected in the home network on the Overview page
Additional improvements in FRITZ!OS 07.10
- NEW Higher data rates possible through support for the Mobile Broadband Interface Model (MBIM) (for instance, W1208 from 4G Systems)
- NEW Push Service for sending received text messages
DSL:
Internet:
- Improved Approximate line length displayed in the DSL Overview
- Change For VDSL vectoring connections, manufacturer of the DSL central exchange (DSLAM) named in the user interface
Wireless:
- Improved Now domain names can be specified for VPN connections that are resolved via the tunnel
- Improved For VPN connections, the remote network is displayed in the network even after the connection has been cleared
- Improved Now any names can be specified for VPN connections
- Improved A VPN connection can now transfer the entire network traffic (VPN full tunneling, default route via VPN tunnel)
- Improved Better VPN connection negotiation
- Improved VPN LAN-LAN linkup of a FRITZ!Box on a DSL Lite connection possible to IPv4 remote sites
- Improved Various changes for importing a VPN settings file
- Improved More devices possible in the guest access (and wireless hot spot): assigned IP addresses now reserved for only 6 hours (DHCP lease time, configurable)
- Improved FRITZ!Box no longer repeats an attempt to register with MyFRITZ! if the confirmation link sent by email was not clicked
- Change For Vodafone, also consideration of first configuration on fiber optic connections
- Change For activation of internet access to the FRITZ!Box via HTTPS, TCP number selected randomly
- Change Transfer rate of the internet connection on the WAN port entered in Mbit/s instead of Kbit/s
- Change For connections from Telekom, "Zuhause Start" connections now called "MagentaZuhause Regio Tarif"
- Fixed "Standard" and "Guest" access profiles, configurable under Filters, contained a budget setting that was not supported
- Fixed Settings from the window for VPN settings could not be copied
- Fixed Under port sharing it was not possible to enter the IPv6 interface ID 0:0:0:0:*
- Fixed Switch of type of connection from IP client to internet router generated illegal IP settings
- Fixed Releasing a port on a dual-stack connection (IPv4 and IPv6) for sharing with a device configured only for IPv4 sometimes failed
- Fixed Internet connection failed after switching internet provider via mobile network to existing connection via wireless LAN . Fixed In rare cases a device in the wireless guest access via a repeater was not assigned an IP address
- Fixed Misleading message úpon disabling internet access to the FRITZ!Box via HTTPS
- Fixed Port sharing for destination IP addresses in the form 192.168.*.127 was not possible
- Fixed Port sharing for IPv6 could not be enabled for internet connections with a prefix length /64
- Fixed VPN LAN-LAN linkup to fixed IP addresses did not work (IKE error 0x2005)
- Fixed Additional characters transmitted during download of the FRITZ!Box certificate under FRITZ!Box services
- Fixed Registration with MyFRITZ! could be instable when upper-case letters were used in the email address of the MyFRITZ! account
- Fixed With IPv6 and FRITZ!Box users without the right to access from the internet, access from the home network via FTP to storage (NAS) shared in the home network could fail
- Fixed Guest network block was not applied in individual access profiles configured in parental controls
Mesh:
- Improved The wireless radio network table of known wireless devices was reworked
- Improved For devices that support the wireless protocols 802.11v/k (smartphones or computers, for instance), improved automatic steering into the 2.4-GHz or 5-GHz band (band steering)
- Change For wireless devices in the radio network, the property 802.11k displayed only when the scope of performance is sufficient (beacon report)
- Change New report in event log on problems with "protected logins from wireless devices (PMF)"
- Change The radio channel settings option for automatic steering of wireless devices now also offers Mesh WiFi steering
- Fixed "Wireless LAN coexistence" option now works reliably again (2.4 GHz)
- Fixed When one wireless frequency band is switched off, the radio network of the other frequency band is no longer interrupted
- Fixed Line breaks on the captive portal for the wireless guest access were not saved
- Fixed Wireless LAN settings (channel, wireless standard, etc.) no longer selectable when disabled
- Fixed On the "Wireless / Radio Network" page, wireless devices that are not connected are no longer listed in the table only with a marking for the 2.4-GHz band
Telephony:
- Improved Display of important notifications for secure, reliable operation on all FRITZ!OS products in the Mesh (with red "Info"' LED and on start page)
- Improved Smart Home templates can now be used on every FRITZ!Box in the Mesh This allows actions like "Everything off" to be applied to all FRITZ!Boxes in the Mesh
- Improved Information on Mesh proved in the FRITZ!Box push service mail
- Improved New message in event log on wireless devices that were reregistered because of Mesh steering
- Improved Notice on Mesh Overview about FRITZ!Repeaters or FRITZ!Powerline devices that can still be integrated into the Mesh
- Improved Home network access of the FRITZ!Repeater 3000 optimized for performance in wireless bridge mode
- Improved The name assigned to a Mesh Repeater in the Mesh or Network Overview is applied as its "Repeater name". The user interface of the Mesh Repeater can then be accessed with http://assigned_name
- Change Mesh designation of the Powerline devices without wireless function that participate in the Mesh
- Change Device names of FRITZ!OS devices in the Mesh are adopted from the Mesh Master as push service sender names
- Change During configuration of telephony in the Mesh, the "landline enabled" setting on the Mesh Repeater is switched off
- Fixed Distribution of wireless LAN settings in the Mesh erroneous in rare situations
- Fixed The battery status of Smart Home devices was occasionally displayed incorrectly on the user interface of a Mesh Repeater
- Fixed If a FRITZ!Box configured as a Mesh Repeater was removed from telephony, this change was not applied until the Mesh Master restarted
- Fixed Telephony messages (Message Waiting Indication, MWI) were not passed on to the Mesh Repeater with the right dialed telephone number
DECT/FRITZ!Fon:
- Fixed Type of an existing call diversion could not be changed from the initial setting
- Fixed In isolated cases, conversations were incorrectly negotiated with voice compression
- Fixed Telephony messages (Message Waiting Indication, MWI, RFC 3842) were switched off when adding/editing internet telephone numbers
- Fixed Error in display of contact groups from Google contacts when their names contained "&"
- Fixed While copying an existing telephone book the setting for "important person" was not adopted
Home network:
- Improved Titles from the media player played on the handset can now be fast forwarded and rewound
- Improved https supported even for live images, for instance for images from a door intercom system
- Improved Playback compatibility of https web radio and podcast streams
- Improved Faster zapping between radio stations
- Fixed Occasional rhythmic sound disruptions when playing web radio
Smart Home:
- Improved Change to radio network name now optional when setting the FRITZ!Box name
- Change Podcasts preset for the media server updated. Also applies to FRITZ!Fon
- Fixed Failure to set up a home network connection for certain interfaces in the MyFRITZ!App
- Fixed Problem with DNS resolution of local home network devices when using DHCP without host name
- Fixed In some rare cases it was not possible to set LAN ports to 100 Mbit/s (Green mode)
Storage/NAS:
- Improved Better illustrations of temperature profile in push service (email)
- Change Updated the AHA-HTTP-APU programming interface. https://www.avm.de/schnittstellen
- Fixed In rare cases the sunrise/sunset function did not work reliably
- Fixed Error when setting the temperature for a group
System:
- Improved Optimized treatment of NTFS-formatted storage media
- Fixed In some cases new files were indexed incompletely or not at all
Mobile network:
- Improved User interface permanently saves the desired sorting of a table by column
- Improved Dual-band wireless devices were displayed in the overview only with 2.4 GHz
- Change Push service sends important messages from the FRITZ!Box only to the recipient of the FRITZ!Box Info mail
- Change The FRITZ!Box user ftpuser is no longer created ex works (or after restoring the factory settings). One FRITZ!Box user must be created for sharing of storage media (NAS) in the home network
- Change Updated the TR-064 programming interface. See http://www.avm.de/schnittstellen
- Fixed Update with FRITZ!OS file could fail with an IPv6 connection to the FRITZ!Box
- Fixed No import of settings possible when "Magenta Cloud" was enabled
Security:
- Change Huawei 3372 mobile communications dongle switched from USB tethering to interne connection via mobile network. The mobile network PIN and provider must be entered once under "Internet / Mobile Network"
- Change Support of outdated TLS 1.0 standard to secure FRITZ!OS services in the server role switched off
- Change Length of DH parameter extended to 2048 bit for FRITZ!OS services in the server role