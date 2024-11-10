Firmware-update: FRITZ!Box 7590 8.00

AVM logo (75 pix)De AVM Fritz!Box 7590 is een vdsl2/adsl2+-modem, gigabitrouter, accesspoint tot en met 802.11ac en dect-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in een. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee USB 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk; zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. AVM had eerder al de firmware van de AX-versie een update gegeven met Fritz!OS 8.00; nu is deze ook voor de FRITZ!Box 7590 beschikbaar gekomen. Hieronder is te vinden wat er allemaal veranderd is.

Internet:
  • NEW: IPv6 data now can also be transferred via a WireGuard VPN tunnel (new WireGuard connection required, no forwarding of IPv6 data to the internet)
  • NEW: New Online Monitor diagram with expanded information on the load on the internet connection by individual network devices
  • NEW: Extend online time restricted through parental controls by 45 minutes directly in the detailed settings of the network device
  • Improved: When sharing internet access to FRITZ!Box services, an additional IP block list from AVM can be used
  • Improved: For VPN network couplings via WireGuard®, the "fritz.box" domain is resolved in the entire coupled network
  • Improved: For VPN network couplings via WireGuard®, the domain of the remote site can be specified for DNS resolution
  • Improved: More precise explanations of errors during the configuration of WireGuard® connections
  • Improved: Added notification about potential risk of sharing port 80 or 443
  • Improved: Preselection of easiest configuration method for the internet providers Telekom, Vodafone, and EWE for initial configuration on a fiber optic connection
  • Improved: Improved details during the initial configuration behind a fiber optic modem (ONT)
  • Improved: Selection of automatically fair bandwidth distribution in the home network including Ingress shaping as own option in the prioritization settings
  • Improved: The FRITZ!Box user interface can also be opened in the home network by entering "fritzbox.internal" and "fritzbox.home.arpa"
Wi-Fi:
  • NEW: Visualization of Wi-Fi usage in the home network for the last 7 days added on "Wi-Fi > Wi-Fi Channel"
Mesh:
  • NEW: Definition of a name and an icon for network devices directly in the Mesh Overview diagram (tooltip)
  • Improved: Details about the LAN connections between FRITZ! devices given in the Mesh Overview diagram (tooltip)
Telephony:
  • Improved: Recordings on the answering machine now with higher voice quality (HD audio)
  • Improved: The "Enable encrypted telephony" option is offered for the provider "Drillisch GmbH"
  • Improved: Order of telephone numbers in telephone book entries can be changed more easily
  • Improved: The call list shows the country, or for domestic calls, the location, where the call originated
DECT:
  • NEW: The number of DECT telephone calls possible concurrently was increased from three to five
DECT/FRITZ!Fon:
  • Improved: Display of Wi-Fi account information can now be switched on or off for each FRITZ!Fon
  • Improved: Easier deletion of multiple emails via the "delete multiple" option
  • Improved: "Weather" start screen now available in all countries
Home Network:
  • NEW: Names can now also be assigned to devices that use the guest access
  • NEW: Improved overview through individual icons for network devices
  • Improved: Detailed settings of a device on the "Home Network > Network Connections" page redesigned
  • Improved: Troubleshooting and settings for speeds on WAN/LAN connections reworked
  • Improved: Random calculation of the Unique Local Address (ULA, IPv6) in accordance with RFC 4193)
Smart Home:
  • NEW: On the device page of FRITZ!DECT 350 window sensor in the FRITZ!Box user interface, window open detection can be configured for the selected radiator controls
  • NEW: The templates also allow the user to set the target temperature for radiator controls; the brightness, saturation, and color for lights, and the position for roller shutters in percentage steps
  • NEW: The temperature settings for the radiator control can be restricted to a lowest and highest temperature
  • NEW: Routines can also be triggered by a preset time or a time relative to sunrise/sunset
  • Improved: Reworked registration of Smart Home devices via the FRITZ!Box user interface
System:
  • **NEW ** New diagram of the FRITZ!Box connection status in the overview (homepage)
  • Improved: File name for saved settings now includes name of individual FRITZ!Box
  • Improved: A personal subject line can be be specified for push service
  • Improved: Reworked configuration of push service
  • Improved: Communication to all AVM services for the FRITZ!Box (update, etc.) preferentially via IPv6 with fallback to IPv4
  • Improved: Link to reset the password more prominent in the "Forgot password" email
  • Improved: With "Diagnostics > Function" the services for the Network Time Protocol are checked and relevant information displayed about any errors found
  • Improved: Simplified address changes in push service through the new default recipient, which can be specified independently of the sender
  • Improved: Changes to sender information for email from push service require additional confirmation
  • Improved: Shorter interval for sending push service emails with notifications on user logins with the FRITZ!Box
  • Improved: "Transfer Your Settings to a New FRITZ!Box" wizard improved for a smoother switch from DSL to fiber optic or cable
  • Improved: More reliable detection of FRITZ!Box updates already performed through use of the "Transfer Your Settings to a New FRITZ!Box" function
USB/Media Server:
  • Improved: Energy-saving function now also works with USB storage devices in Green Mode (USB 2.0)
  • Improved: Data packets downloaded from fritz.nas now include the name of the given FRITZ!Box model and a time stamp in the file name to ease identification
Powerline:
  • **NEW ** Password for all devices in the powerline network can be changed with a single click

Additional Improvements in FRITZ!OS 8.00

Internet:
  • Changed: The AES-192 encryption algorithm is no longer supported in Phase 2 SAs of VPN connections
  • Changed: The hash algorithm MD5 and the 3DES encryption algorithm are no longer used on VPN connections over IPSec for reasons of security
  • Changed: The IPv6 option "Assign unique local addresses (ULA) as long as no IPv6 internet connection exists (recommended)" is no longer offered
  • Changed: In PPPoE passthrough operation of the FRITZ!Box, DNS root queries are no longer filtered via UDP
  • Fixed: Under some circumstances the network traffic of a connected telephone system was not routed via a specially configured VoIP interface
  • Fixed: Under certain circumstances, OpenWrt devices operated behind a FRITZ!Box did not receive an IPv6 connection to the internet
  • Fixed: Independent port sharing (UPnP) for the same port with various home network devices did not work under certain circumstances
  • Fixed: In some circumstances active WireGuard® connections were interrupted when adding or deleting WireGuard® connections
  • Fixed: VPN connections via WireGuard® to an endpoint given as multiple (comma separated) domains could not be established
Wi-Fi:
  • Changed: For improved compatibility with older wireless devices, security settings can be adjusted on the "Wi-Fi > Security" page
  • Changed: Text reference to selection of "WPA2 + WPA3" Wi-Fi encryption removed
  • Fixed: Display of Wi-Fi properties of a registered wireless device was in rare cases incorrect
  • Fixed: When 5-GHz channels were checked for radar (DFS), no wait cursor was displayed under these channels in the user interface
  • Fixed: Repeaters that were logged into the guest network were not marked as "Wi-Fi guests"
Home Network:
  • Changed: Recommendation to enable the automatic update search at the bottom of the Mesh Overview page
System:
  • Changed: The link generated by "Forgot Password" push service in the email is valid for 20 minutes
  • Fixed: After results of functional diagnostics were sent, an event message about changed FRITZ!Box settings was displayed
  • Fixed: The "Live TV" button for Magenta TV streaming was missing in the user interface when displayed on smartphones and tablets
USB/Media Server:
  • Fixed: Files in a folder on the highest level of a file tree could not be moved, copied, or deleted via FTP
  • Fixed: In certain constellations, access to NAS contents via download link was not possible

