De AVM Fritz!Box 7590 is een vdsl2/adsl2+-modem, gigabitrouter, accesspoint tot en met 802.11ac en dect-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in een. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee USB 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk; zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. AVM had eerder al de firmware van de AX-versie een update gegeven met Fritz!OS 8.00; nu is deze ook voor de FRITZ!Box 7590 beschikbaar gekomen. Hieronder is te vinden wat er allemaal veranderd is.

Internet: NEW: IPv6 data now can also be transferred via a WireGuard VPN tunnel (new WireGuard connection required, no forwarding of IPv6 data to the internet)

NEW: New Online Monitor diagram with expanded information on the load on the internet connection by individual network devices

NEW: Extend online time restricted through parental controls by 45 minutes directly in the detailed settings of the network device

Improved: When sharing internet access to FRITZ!Box services, an additional IP block list from AVM can be used

Improved: For VPN network couplings via WireGuard®, the "fritz.box" domain is resolved in the entire coupled network

Improved: For VPN network couplings via WireGuard®, the domain of the remote site can be specified for DNS resolution

Improved: More precise explanations of errors during the configuration of WireGuard® connections

Improved: Added notification about potential risk of sharing port 80 or 443

Improved: Preselection of easiest configuration method for the internet providers Telekom, Vodafone, and EWE for initial configuration on a fiber optic connection

Improved: Improved details during the initial configuration behind a fiber optic modem (ONT)

Improved: Selection of automatically fair bandwidth distribution in the home network including Ingress shaping as own option in the prioritization settings

Improved: The FRITZ!Box user interface can also be opened in the home network by entering "fritzbox.internal" and "fritzbox.home.arpa" Wi-Fi: NEW: Visualization of Wi-Fi usage in the home network for the last 7 days added on "Wi-Fi > Wi-Fi Channel" Mesh: NEW: Definition of a name and an icon for network devices directly in the Mesh Overview diagram (tooltip)

Improved: Details about the LAN connections between FRITZ! devices given in the Mesh Overview diagram (tooltip) Telephony: Improved: Recordings on the answering machine now with higher voice quality (HD audio)

Improved: The "Enable encrypted telephony" option is offered for the provider "Drillisch GmbH"

Improved: Order of telephone numbers in telephone book entries can be changed more easily

Improved: The call list shows the country, or for domestic calls, the location, where the call originated DECT: NEW: The number of DECT telephone calls possible concurrently was increased from three to five DECT/FRITZ!Fon: Improved: Display of Wi-Fi account information can now be switched on or off for each FRITZ!Fon

Improved: Easier deletion of multiple emails via the "delete multiple" option

Improved: "Weather" start screen now available in all countries Home Network: NEW: Names can now also be assigned to devices that use the guest access

NEW: Improved overview through individual icons for network devices

Improved: Detailed settings of a device on the "Home Network > Network Connections" page redesigned

Improved: Troubleshooting and settings for speeds on WAN/LAN connections reworked

Improved: Random calculation of the Unique Local Address (ULA, IPv6) in accordance with RFC 4193) Smart Home: NEW: On the device page of FRITZ!DECT 350 window sensor in the FRITZ!Box user interface, window open detection can be configured for the selected radiator controls

NEW: The templates also allow the user to set the target temperature for radiator controls; the brightness, saturation, and color for lights, and the position for roller shutters in percentage steps

NEW: The temperature settings for the radiator control can be restricted to a lowest and highest temperature

NEW: Routines can also be triggered by a preset time or a time relative to sunrise/sunset

Improved: Reworked registration of Smart Home devices via the FRITZ!Box user interface System: **NEW ** New diagram of the FRITZ!Box connection status in the overview (homepage)

Improved: File name for saved settings now includes name of individual FRITZ!Box

Improved: A personal subject line can be be specified for push service

Improved: Reworked configuration of push service

Improved: Communication to all AVM services for the FRITZ!Box (update, etc.) preferentially via IPv6 with fallback to IPv4

Improved: Link to reset the password more prominent in the "Forgot password" email

Improved: With "Diagnostics > Function" the services for the Network Time Protocol are checked and relevant information displayed about any errors found

Improved: Simplified address changes in push service through the new default recipient, which can be specified independently of the sender

Improved: Changes to sender information for email from push service require additional confirmation

Improved: Shorter interval for sending push service emails with notifications on user logins with the FRITZ!Box

Improved: "Transfer Your Settings to a New FRITZ!Box" wizard improved for a smoother switch from DSL to fiber optic or cable

Improved: More reliable detection of FRITZ!Box updates already performed through use of the "Transfer Your Settings to a New FRITZ!Box" function USB/Media Server: Improved: Energy-saving function now also works with USB storage devices in Green Mode (USB 2.0)

Improved: Data packets downloaded from fritz.nas now include the name of the given FRITZ!Box model and a time stamp in the file name to ease identification Powerline: **NEW ** Password for all devices in the powerline network can be changed with a single click Additional Improvements in FRITZ!OS 8.00 Internet: Changed: The AES-192 encryption algorithm is no longer supported in Phase 2 SAs of VPN connections

Changed: The hash algorithm MD5 and the 3DES encryption algorithm are no longer used on VPN connections over IPSec for reasons of security

Changed: The IPv6 option "Assign unique local addresses (ULA) as long as no IPv6 internet connection exists (recommended)" is no longer offered

Changed: In PPPoE passthrough operation of the FRITZ!Box, DNS root queries are no longer filtered via UDP

Fixed: Under some circumstances the network traffic of a connected telephone system was not routed via a specially configured VoIP interface

Fixed: Under certain circumstances, OpenWrt devices operated behind a FRITZ!Box did not receive an IPv6 connection to the internet

Fixed: Independent port sharing (UPnP) for the same port with various home network devices did not work under certain circumstances

Fixed: In some circumstances active WireGuard® connections were interrupted when adding or deleting WireGuard® connections

Fixed: VPN connections via WireGuard® to an endpoint given as multiple (comma separated) domains could not be established Wi-Fi: Changed: For improved compatibility with older wireless devices, security settings can be adjusted on the "Wi-Fi > Security" page

Changed: Text reference to selection of "WPA2 + WPA3" Wi-Fi encryption removed

Fixed: Display of Wi-Fi properties of a registered wireless device was in rare cases incorrect

Fixed: When 5-GHz channels were checked for radar (DFS), no wait cursor was displayed under these channels in the user interface

Fixed: Repeaters that were logged into the guest network were not marked as "Wi-Fi guests" Home Network: Changed: Recommendation to enable the automatic update search at the bottom of the Mesh Overview page System: Changed: The link generated by "Forgot Password" push service in the email is valid for 20 minutes

Fixed: After results of functional diagnostics were sent, an event message about changed FRITZ!Box settings was displayed

Fixed: The "Live TV" button for Magenta TV streaming was missing in the user interface when displayed on smartphones and tablets USB/Media Server: Fixed: Files in a folder on the highest level of a file tree could not be moved, copied, or deleted via FTP

Fixed: In certain constellations, access to NAS contents via download link was not possible