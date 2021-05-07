Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: FRITZ!Box 7590 7.27

AVM logo (75 pix)De AVM Fritz!Box 7590 is een vdsl2/adsl2+-modem, gigabitrouter, accesspoint tot en met 802.11ac en dect-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee usb 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk; zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. AVM heeft de firmware een update gegeven met Fritz!OS 7.27 en deze brengt de volgende verbeteringen mee:

Internet:
  • Improved Deutsche Telekom: Automatic configuration of telephone numbers (EasySupport) for connection via WAN/LAN 1 with a fiber optic modem
  • Fixed VPN connections on the basis of third-party providers were sometimes interrupted after long connection times
  • Fixed Wireless devices in the home network could not always be accessed via VPN
Wireless:
  • Improved Better stability
  • Fixed Possible problems while registering repeaters after changing Wi-Fir encryption from "WPA2+WPA3" to "non-encrypted"
  • Fixed WPS for the Wi-Fi Guest Access did not work reliably with non-encrypted Wi-Fi
  • Fixed The legend under the "Allocation of Wi-Fi Channels" diagram was not rendered in a single line ("Wi-Fi /Wi-Fi Channels" page))
Telephony:
  • Change Necessary change for use of a Google online telephone book in the future
  • Fixed After editing CompanyFlex Cloud PBX telephone numbers, these numbers were no longer registered
  • Fixed No display of call blocks if these included an entry without a telephone number
  • Fixed Searches in the telephone book could be performed using a name, but not a telephone number
  • Fixed Configuration of internal fax function not possible when a telephone book contained an entry without a telephone number
  • Fixed During use of encrypted telephony, if a caller cancels a call before it is picked up, telephones on the FRITZ!Box could ring endlessly
  • Fixed Occasionally, three-party conferences did not work on an analog telephones
DECT:
  • Fixed After long operation times, certain functions were sometimes no longer available (e.g. media player, search for updates...)
System:
  • Change Push Service: Various corrections to content of "Change notice" email
  • Fixed The code of the Google Authenticator could not always be entered on the user interface

AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 (Internationale versie)

Versienummer 7.27
Releasestatus Final
Website AVM
Download https://nl.avm.de/nc/service/downloads/?product=fritzbox-7590
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

07-05-2021 • 18:24
24

07-05-2021 • 18:24

24 Linkedin

Submitter: mabaseliers

Bron: AVM

Update-historie

16-11 FRITZ!Box 7590 7.29 67
05-'21 FRITZ!Box 7590 7.27 24
02-'21 FRITZ!Box 7590 7.25 29
10-'20 AVM Fritz!Box 7590 7.21 54
12-'19 AVM Fritz!Box 7590 7.13 23
07-'19 AVM Fritz!Box 7590 7.12 13
05-'19 AVM FritzBox 7590 - FritzOS 7.10 12
01-'18 AVM FritzBox 7590 - FritzOS 6.98 Lab 22
10-'17 AVM FritzBox 7490/7590 - FritzOS 6.88 Lab 28
Meer historie

AVM FRITZ!Box 7590

vanaf € 189,-

Score: 4

Reacties (24)

+1janbal
7 mei 2021 21:16
Update is geïnstalleerd zonder problemen.
+1OkselFris
7 mei 2021 22:14
Wat zou het fijn zijn als we een update kregen waarmee we voortaan de DNS suffix aan kunnen passen. Maar helaas.
+1witterholt
7 mei 2021 22:29
Het zou fijn zijn als je de telefonie en smarthome functies in het hamburger menu kunt verbergen. Ik gebruik ze niet namelijk.

Verder ben ik benieuwd wanneer een Fritz os update voor de Repeater 3000 uit komt. Deze zitten bij mij nog op 7.21.

[Reactie gewijzigd door witterholt op 7 mei 2021 22:46]

+1cool1971
@witterholt8 mei 2021 12:46
Je kunt via Fritzlab beta installeren. Mijn 2400 draait momenteel 7.24.
0witterholt
@cool19718 mei 2021 14:06
Ik ga niet zo snel beta versies installeren. Daarbij is 7.24 nog steeds lager dan de 7.25 en 7.27 welke nu als stabiele versie uit zijn voor de 7590.
+2erikmeuk3
@witterholt8 mei 2021 14:33
Die versienummers kun je je op vergissen.
Een 7.24 kan nieuwer zijn dan een 7.25
Dit omdat 7.24 bèta is. Je moet dan op het build nummer letten.

Het is dus 7.27-88306 als je het versienummer correct wilt noemen.
Het is ook al voorgekomen, dat er stiekem een nieuwe kwam een paar uur later.

Soms krijg je in het MESH overzicht het advies om de bèta te gebruiken voor de repeater.
In dat geval kun je het beter wel doen. Updaten kan daar ook.

[Reactie gewijzigd door erikmeuk3 op 8 mei 2021 14:44]

+1Upquark
@witterholt8 mei 2021 09:56
Kun je met custom stylesheets niet wat tweaken?
0erikmeuk3
@witterholt8 mei 2021 13:41
Jouw idee kun je inzenden.
https://en.avm.de/contact/suggestions-for-fritz-products/

[Reactie gewijzigd door erikmeuk3 op 8 mei 2021 13:44]

0witterholt
@erikmeuk38 mei 2021 14:04
Bedankt, zojuist heb ik de suggestie ingediend.
0hjs
@erikmeuk310 mei 2021 10:48
Maar weer eens geroepen dat ik een optie wil dat hij 1x in de .. opnieuw opstart.
0beerse
@hjs11 mei 2021 17:28
Bij 'auto update' staat een time-range. Je zou kunnen vragen om dat uit te breiden met 'beginnen met een herstart'.
Aan de andere kant, je wilt geen power-dip hebben tijdens de update. Dus als je de 'herstart' extern regelt, bijvoorbeeld door de spanning er even af te halen, configureer dan ook de update-time-range buiten jou eigen herstart.
0hjs
@beerse11 mei 2021 18:55
Gaat me er meer om dat ik graag zou willen dat hij iedere maandagochtend van de oneven weken om 6:23 een reboot doet ook al is het in principe helemaal niet nodig.
Ik heb het idee dat alle apparaten af en toe even opnieuw opgestart moeten worden :+
0beerse
@hjs12 mei 2021 09:31
Ergens in de systeem info van de fritz-box zit een reset-knop. Misschien is daar een api voor of zo iets, dan kan je ze vanaf een ander systeem aansturen.

Aan de andere kant: bij die herstart functie staat ook heel duidelijk dat ze op dat moment de log schoont. Dat is misschien iets wat je juist niet wilt!

Voor wat het waard is, zelf ben ik al jaren gebruiker van fritzboxen. Hierbij heb ik nog nooit de behoefte gevoeld om ze op wat voor regelmaat dan ook te laten herstarten. De behoefte om computer systemen vaker dan bij updates te laten herstarten komt bij mij praktisch alleen voor bij msWindows gebaseerde systemen.
0beerse
@killyou00711 mei 2021 17:24
Bij AVM en vanuit Duitsland snap ik heel goed dat een fritzbox veel met telefonie doet. Een fritzbox is altijd al een telecom centrale geweest.
Voor zover ik weet is het ooit (ook) als isdn centrale begonnen. Daar bracht het over isdn het internet in huis en ook in-huis analoge telefonie. Daar is later aan de netwerk kant adsl bij gekomen en ook de koppeling met analoge telefonie vanaf het netwerk.
Tegenwoordig met glasvezel of adsl aan de netwerk kant verzorgt de fritzbox aan de huis kan zowel internet als analoge en isdn telefonie.
Een fritzbox is nooit zomaar een internet routertje geweest.
0TFHfony
@killyou00728 mei 2021 20:19
Heb je ok enige onderbouwing voor de stelling dat het ten kost gaat van de stabiliteit? Of roep je gewoon maar wat?
Mijn 7590 draait uitermate stabiel. En ik vind het eerlijk gezegd ideaal dat ik er een DECT handsetje mee kan verbinden met een Cheapconnect account.
0Locke_
14 mei 2021 20:20
Ik merk sinds deze update best wel issues met de wifi stabiliteit, authenticatie failures en disconnects.
Zijn er meer mensen die hier last van ondervinden?

Draaide hiervoor 7.25 en daar ondervond ik geen problemen mee.
0Crim
@Locke_7 juli 2021 14:51
Ik heb inderdaad ook behoorlijk problemen met wifi performance in een mesh setup met 2x 7590.
0Chrisje1983
3 juni 2021 21:45
Sinds vandaag kan ik vanaf het internet niet meer via mijn synology vpn server in het thuis netwerk komen en daadwerkelijk data sturen/ontvangen. Alles even opnieuw gereboot in het thuis netwerk tot ik bij de fritz kwam als laatste verdachte, ik log in en krijg de melding dat er vanochtend een nieuwe firmware geinstalleerd, deze 7.27 dus.

De juiste poorten voor vpn zijn nog steeds doorgestuurd, niets veranderd dus.

Vanaf mijn telefoon op 4g en 3g krijg ik een verbinding met de vpn server, ook volgens de logs in synology vpn server, maar data overdracht is er bijna niet. Iets simpels als het alarm aanzetten lukt nog net. Een webinterface laden, camera's kijken, internetten, audio, video, domotica etc allemaal timeout.

Iemand een vergelijkbare ervaring/oplossing?

Edit, ik heb de mtu verlaagd in synology vpn server en ik heb weer data overdracht. Blijkbaar heeft de fritzbox update de standaard 1500 in het modem verlaagd? Ik kan zelf in elk geval niet bij de mtu instellingen van de fritzbox.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Chrisje1983 op 3 juni 2021 22:10]

0Vwbeetle
21 juni 2021 21:29
Nu ook V7.27 voor de Repeater 3000 van Fritz!
0CuriosityCat
@lapantalon9 mei 2021 16:47
Dit noem ik nou een absoluut niet constructieve bagger reactie!
0erikmeuk3
@lapantalon11 mei 2021 10:21
Gisteren kwam de 07.26-88507 voor de 3000 uit.
Er is volop ontwikkeling.

Dus niet mopperen, maar de bèta er op zetten en fouten rapporteren met een hele duidelijke omschrijving.

[Reactie gewijzigd door erikmeuk3 op 11 mei 2021 10:39]

0Vwbeetle
@erikmeuk321 juni 2021 21:30
Nu final V7 27 voor de Repeater 3000

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

