De AVM Fritz!Box 7590 is een vdsl2/adsl2+-modem, gigabitrouter, accesspoint tot en met 802.11ac en dect-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee usb 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk; zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. AVM heeft de firmware een update gegeven met Fritz!OS 7.27 en deze brengt de volgende verbeteringen mee:

Internet: Improved Deutsche Telekom: Automatic configuration of telephone numbers (EasySupport) for connection via WAN/LAN 1 with a fiber optic modem

Fixed VPN connections on the basis of third-party providers were sometimes interrupted after long connection times

Fixed Wireless devices in the home network could not always be accessed via VPN Wireless: Improved Better stability

Fixed Possible problems while registering repeaters after changing Wi-Fir encryption from "WPA2+WPA3" to "non-encrypted"

Fixed WPS for the Wi-Fi Guest Access did not work reliably with non-encrypted Wi-Fi

Fixed The legend under the "Allocation of Wi-Fi Channels" diagram was not rendered in a single line ("Wi-Fi /Wi-Fi Channels" page)) Telephony: Change Necessary change for use of a Google online telephone book in the future

Fixed After editing CompanyFlex Cloud PBX telephone numbers, these numbers were no longer registered

Fixed No display of call blocks if these included an entry without a telephone number

Fixed Searches in the telephone book could be performed using a name, but not a telephone number

Fixed Configuration of internal fax function not possible when a telephone book contained an entry without a telephone number

Fixed During use of encrypted telephony, if a caller cancels a call before it is picked up, telephones on the FRITZ!Box could ring endlessly

Fixed Occasionally, three-party conferences did not work on an analog telephones DECT: Fixed After long operation times, certain functions were sometimes no longer available (e.g. media player, search for updates...) System: Change Push Service: Various corrections to content of "Change notice" email

Fixed The code of the Google Authenticator could not always be entered on the user interface