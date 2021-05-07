Manjaro Linux is een Linux-distributie gebaseerd op Arch Linux. De focus ligt op gebruikersvriendelijkheid en eenvoud. Er kan worden gekozen voor een uitvoering met een Xfce-, KDE- of Gnome-desktopomgeving en het wordt standaard met een groot aantal applicaties geleverd. Manjaro Linux maakt gebruik van zogenaamde rolling releases en gebruikt Pacman als zijn package manager. Zojuist is versie 21.0.4 van Manjaro Linux uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:
Manjaro 21.0.4 Ornara released!
Today we have another update on our stable branch for you.
- Most of our Kernels are updated. and kernel 5.9 kernel** series was now REMOVED !
- LxQt 0.17.0 gives you some nice enhancements 21
- Most Gnome packages got updated to 40.1. Note: we still ship 3.38 shell
- VirtualBox got updated to 6.1.22 11
- More Deepin updates
- Other regular upstream updates including python and haskell
Get our latest daily developer images from Github: Plasma 5, Gnome 4, XFCE 5.Our current supported kernels
Our latest stable releases 13 can be downloaded from CDN77 11.
Packages Changes (Thu May 6 12:36:08 CEST 2021)
- linux44 4.4.268
- linux49 4.9.268
- linux414 4.14.232
- linux419 4.19.189
- linux54 5.4.116
- linux510 5.10.34
- linux511 5.11.18
- linux512 5.12.1
- linux54-rt 5.4.106_rt54
- linux59-rt 5.9.1_rt19
A detailed list of all package changes can be found here 39.
- stable community x86_64: 642 new and 627 removed package(s)
- stable core x86_64: 26 new and 28 removed package(s)
- stable extra x86_64: 321 new and 344 removed package(s)
- stable kde-unstable x86_64: 207 new and 207 removed package(s)
- stable multilib x86_64: 12 new and 12 removed package(s)