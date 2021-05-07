Manjaro Linux is een Linux-distributie gebaseerd op Arch Linux. De focus ligt op gebruikersvriendelijkheid en eenvoud. Er kan worden gekozen voor een uitvoering met een Xfce-, KDE- of Gnome-desktopomgeving en het wordt standaard met een groot aantal applicaties geleverd. Manjaro Linux maakt gebruik van zogenaamde rolling releases en gebruikt Pacman als zijn package manager. Zojuist is versie 21.0.4 van Manjaro Linux uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Today we have another update on our stable branch for you.

Most of our Kernels are updated. and kernel 5.9 kernel** series was now REMOVED !

LxQt 0.17.0 gives you some nice enhancements 21

Most Gnome packages got updated to 40.1. Note: we still ship 3.38 shell

VirtualBox got updated to 6.1.22 11

More Deepin updates

Other regular upstream updates including python and haskell

Get our latest daily developer images from Github: Plasma 5, Gnome 4, XFCE 5.

Our latest stable releases 13 can be downloaded from CDN77 11.

linux44 4.4.268

linux49 4.9.268

linux414 4.14.232

linux419 4.19.189

linux54 5.4.116

linux510 5.10.34

linux511 5.11.18

linux512 5.12.1

linux54-rt 5.4.106_rt54

linux59-rt 5.9.1_rt19