Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Manjaro Linux 21.0.4

Manjaro Linux logo (79 pix)Manjaro Linux is een Linux-distributie gebaseerd op Arch Linux. De focus ligt op gebruikersvriendelijkheid en eenvoud. Er kan worden gekozen voor een uitvoering met een Xfce-, KDE- of Gnome-desktopomgeving en het wordt standaard met een groot aantal applicaties geleverd. Manjaro Linux maakt gebruik van zogenaamde rolling releases en gebruikt Pacman als zijn package manager. Zojuist is versie 21.0.4 van Manjaro Linux uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Manjaro 21.0.4 Ornara released!

Today we have another update on our stable branch for you.

  • Most of our Kernels are updated. and kernel 5.9 kernel** series was now REMOVED !
  • LxQt 0.17.0 gives you some nice enhancements 21
  • Most Gnome packages got updated to 40.1. Note: we still ship 3.38 shell
  • VirtualBox got updated to 6.1.22 11
  • More Deepin updates
  • Other regular upstream updates including python and haskell

Get our latest daily developer images from Github: Plasma 5, Gnome 4, XFCE 5.
Our latest stable releases 13 can be downloaded from CDN77 11.

Our current supported kernels
  • linux44 4.4.268
  • linux49 4.9.268
  • linux414 4.14.232
  • linux419 4.19.189
  • linux54 5.4.116
  • linux510 5.10.34
  • linux511 5.11.18
  • linux512 5.12.1
  • linux54-rt 5.4.106_rt54
  • linux59-rt 5.9.1_rt19
Packages Changes (Thu May 6 12:36:08 CEST 2021)
  • stable community x86_64: 642 new and 627 removed package(s)
  • stable core x86_64: 26 new and 28 removed package(s)
  • stable extra x86_64: 321 new and 344 removed package(s)
  • stable kde-unstable x86_64: 207 new and 207 removed package(s)
  • stable multilib x86_64: 12 new and 12 removed package(s)
A detailed list of all package changes can be found here 39.

Manjaro Linux

Versienummer 21.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Manjaro Linux
Download https://manjaro.org/get-manjaro/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-05-2021 15:3218

07-05-2021 • 15:32

18 Linkedin

Bron: Manjaro Linux

Update-historie

24-01 Manjaro Linux 21.2.2 26
05-01 Manjaro Linux 21.2.1 19
23-12 Manjaro Linux 21.2.0 38
05-09 Manjaro Linux 21.1.2 16
08-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.1.0 62
06-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.7 9
05-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.4 18
04-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.2 69
03-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0 5
12-'20 Manjaro Linux 20.2 95
Meer historie

Lees meer

Manjaro Linux

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (18)

-Moderatie-faq
-118018+113+22+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1bvdbos
7 mei 2021 19:00
Wat is het belangrijkste voordeel van Manjaro boven bijvoorbeeld Mint, om maar een distro te noemen?
+2thomas_n
@bvdbos7 mei 2021 20:38
Manjaro is een rolling release distro, dus je krijgt software-updates gewoon steeds binnen als ze er zijn en hebt in principe altijd de nieuwste versie van alles. Mint komt elke twee jaar met een nieuwe grote release, waar je dan in één flinke stap naar kan upgraden. Tussendoor heb je dan minder ingrijpende updates.

Daarnaast is Manjaro gebaseerd op Arch, gebruikt het dus pacman (de package manager van Arch) en de repositories van Arch (inclusief de Arch User Repositories). Mint is gebaseerd op Ubuntu/Debian, gebruikt standaard apt (de package manager van Debian en Ubuntu) en gebruikt de repositories van Ubuntu/Debian.

Ik heb Manjaro nooit gebruikt, maar het rolling release systeem van Arch bevalt mij erg goed. Ik kan echter me goed voorstellen dat sommige mensen juist liever eens in de zoveel tijd één grote update naar een nieuwe versie doen.
+2Eonfge
@bvdbos7 mei 2021 22:43
Alle Linux distributies zitten op een spectrum van conservatief tot experimenteel.

Debian Stable, Ubuntu LTS (waar Mint op gebaseerd is), RHEL, en dergelijke zijn allemaal redelijk conservatief: Niet meer wijzigingen dan nodig. Eenmaal geïnstalleerd beloven ze om exact dat systeem voor vele jaren te ondersteunen. Ideaal als je maar 1x in de vijf jaar wilt updaten.

Arch, Debian Sid, en Gentoo zitten aan het andere uiterste: Hier kun je elke dag de laatste wijzigingen installeren, eventueel direct vanaf de ontwikkelaars bronnen. Dit heeft als voordeel dat je eigenlijk altijd de laatste snufjes hebt.

Andere distributies proberen daar dan nog tussen te zitten, zoals Fedora, POP_OS, of Solus brengen veel nieuwe technieken, wat vaak wenselijk is voor mensen die videogames spelen of zelf software ontwikkelen, maar deze zijn vaak wel stabieler.
+1MrFax
7 mei 2021 15:48
Voor mensen die het gedoe van installatie van Arch en de maintenance niet op zich willen hebben, maar wel de voordelen van up2date packages.

Ik moet wel zeggen dat het soms wat lang duurt voordat manjaro ze daadwerkelijk pusht, waardoor kritieke Firefox updates niet altijd snel binnenkomen.
+1Jogai
@MrFax7 mei 2021 15:53
Bekend probleem van manjaro. Kijk anders ook eens naar EndeavourOS, is ook arch gebaseerd, maar makkelijker in installatie en onderhoud: reviews: Bryan Poerwoatmodjo maakt van EndeavourOS een vriendelijke community
+1MrFax
@Jogai7 mei 2021 16:11
Gebruikt deze de repos van Arch of ook eigen repos? Als het echt als Antergos een installer en onderhoudtooltje is dan is dat best een goed idee.

Alleen is het met Manjaro wel heel makkelijk om de non-free Nvidia drivers goed werkend te krijgen, en kan je met een druk op een knop van branch wisselen. Dat is wel een van de geniaalste features van Manjaro.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 7 mei 2021 16:12]

+1Jogai
@MrFax7 mei 2021 16:49
Arch repos. Het zit erg dicht tegen vanilla arch aan
0Dudwich
@MrFax7 mei 2021 16:12
Eigen repo's helaas.

Je kan wel de AUR gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dudwich op 7 mei 2021 16:12]

+1Deedss91
@Dudwich7 mei 2021 16:43
Wat ik begrijp van EndeavourOS is dat er wel een repo is voor hun eigen software, wat voornamelijk wat kleine tools zijn. Maar voor de rest wordt er gebruik gemaakt van de repo's van Arch zelf. Het is eigenlijk Arch installatie versimpeld met een paar extra tools.
0MrFax
@Deedss917 mei 2021 17:05
Dankjewel _/-\o_ Ik ga het proberen
+1Jogai
@MrFax8 mei 2021 10:06
En ze hebben ook installers voor nvidia om het makkelijk te maken, zie hun info over nvidia: https://discovery.endeavouros.com/category/nvidia/ (installer info onderaan de pagina).
0desalniettemin
@Jogai7 mei 2021 17:31
En heeft een zeer vriendelijke en behulpzame community :)
+1Vaenir
@MrFax7 mei 2021 16:12
Zitten die updates niet sneller in de testing of unstable branch? Anders zou je kunnen switchen: https://wiki.manjaro.org/index.php/Switching_Branches. Zelf geen idee hoe snel Manjaro dit doorvoert op de andere branches want i use Arch btw.
+1Renard
@MrFax7 mei 2021 17:05
Krijgt altijd updates direct binnen :)
Hoef niet eens zelf te forceren, gewoon direct zelf via notificatie dat er updates zijn.
Gisterenavond al 21.0.4
Firefox en Thunderbird updates komen ook altijd direct, draai nu Firefox 88.0.1-1
Vivaldi updates komen ook altijd direct :)

edit: FF onder Windows versie 88.0.1

[Reactie gewijzigd door Renard op 7 mei 2021 17:08]

0gameguy12
7 mei 2021 16:07
Zonet even m'n Thinkpad geüpdatet naar 21.0.4
+1Renard
@gameguy127 mei 2021 17:13
Inderdaad even ..
Updaten gaat bij mij ook lekker vlot, binnen 10 min bijna 800 mb aan updates en geïnstalleerd :)
Moet eerlijk zeggen dat ik geen probleem heb met updates, allemaal uit de officiële pakketbron.
0gameguy12
@Renard7 mei 2021 18:49
Zelfde ja, duurde een keer 5 minuten bij mij. Altijd het grote voordeel geweest wat.mij betreft. Een windows upgrade duurt al snel een half uur. Heerlijk haha

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True