Software-update: Manjaro Linux 25.0

Manjaro Linux logo (79 pix)Manjaro Linux is een Linux-distributie gebaseerd op Arch Linux. De focus ligt op gebruikersvriendelijkheid en eenvoud. Er kan worden gekozen voor een uitvoering met een Xfce-, KDE- of Gnome-desktopomgeving en het wordt standaard met een groot aantal applicaties geleverd. Manjaro Linux maakt gebruik van zogenaamde rolling releases en gebruikt Pacman als zijn packagemanager. Versie 25.0 van Manjaro Linux is uitgekomen en de releasenotes daarvan zien er als volgt uit:

Manjaro 25.0

Since we released Yonada in December 2024 we worked hard to get the next release of Manjaro out there. We call it Zetar.

The GNOME edition has received several updates to Gnome 48 series. This includes a lot of fixes and polish when Gnome 48 1 originally was released in March 2025. You can find find release dates of each upcoming point-release here: Release Calendar. Weekly updates around GNOME can be found here.

Highlights of 48 release series are:

GNOME 48 introduces stacking to the notification list. Notifications from the same app are grouped into stacks, each of which can be expanded to reveal individual messages. Stacking keeps the notification list organized and makes it easier to navigate. It also prevents the notification list from becoming too long.

GNOME 48 includes a number of notable performance improvements. The most significant of these is the introduction of dynamic triple buffering. This change has undergone significant review and testing over a period of five years and improves the perceived smoothness of changes on screen, with fewer skipped frames and more fluid animations. This has been achieved by enhancing the concurrency capabilities of Mutter, the GNOME display manager, and is particularly effective at handling sudden bursts of activity.

GNOME 48 includes a new option which enhances the lifespan of the device’s battery. When enabled, battery charge is limited to 80% while the device is plugged in. Maintaining the battery charge level at this reduced level keeps the battery working better for longer.

GNOME 48 is an important milestone for HDR support in GNOME, with the initial introduction of system level HDR support. This means that, if you have an HDR display, it is now possible to have HDR output shown from apps which support it. Currently the number of apps which support HDR is limited. However, work to extend HDR support is ongoing, and the availability of this feature is expected to increase in the future.

The Plasma edition comes with the latest Plasma 6.3 series, Frameworks 6.12 and KDE Gear 24.12 1. It brings exciting new improvements to your desktop.

One year on Plasma’s developers have worked on fine-tuning, squashing bugs and adding features to Plasma 6 — turning it into the best desktop environment for everyone!

The most important news regarding graphics is a huge overhaul of how fractional scaling works. In Plasma 6.3, KWin makes a stronger effort to snap things to the screen’s pixel grid, greatly reducing blurriness and visual gaps everywhere and producing sharper and crisper images. In the color department, screen colors are more accurate when using the Night Light feature both with and without ICC profiles, and KWin offers the option to choose screen color accuracy — although this can sometimes affect system performance.

System Monitor monitors CPU usage more accurately, and consumes vastly fewer CPU resources while doing it! Info Center also provides more information, exposing data about all of your GPUs as well as your batteries’ cycle counts. Monitoring printers is equally easy, as each printer’s print queue is shown directly in the widget. The widget also shows a little spinner on any printers that are currently printing, so you can see at a glance which ones are in use. Plasma 6.3 makes things easy without ditching flexibility. If you prefer using a mouse with your laptop, you can now configure its built-in touchpad to switch off automatically, so it doesn’t interfere with your typing. Also, if you set up your machine as a network hotspot, Plasma generates a random password for the network so you don’t have to think one up.

Finally, what would Plasma be without customization? Panels can now be cloned! You can also use scripting to change your panels’ opacity levels and what screen they appear on.

With our XFCE edition, we have now Xfce 4.18. Here some highlights: A new file highlighting feature (accessed from the file properties dialog) in Thunar file manager lets you set a custom colour background and a custom foreground text colour – an effective way to call attention to specific file(s) in a directory laden with similar-looking mime types. On the subject of finding files, Thunar includes recursive search.

The panel picks up a pair of new preferences. First, panel length is now configured in pixels rather than percentages, as before. Second, there’s a new “keep panel above windows” option. This allows maximised app windows to fill the area behind the panel rather than maximise its bottom or top edge to sit flush against it.

Control Centre groups all of the desktop’s various modules for managing the system into one easy-to-use window. New options are present in many of these. For example you can disable header bars in dialogs from the Appearance module; show or hide a ‘delete’ option in file context menus from Desktop; and pick a default multi-monitor behaviour before you attach an additional screen – dead handy, that.

Kernel 6.12 is used for this release, such as the latest drivers available to date. With 6.6 LTS and 6.1 LTS we offer additional support for older hardware as needed.

We hope you enjoy this release and let us know what you think of Zetar.

Manjaro Linux

Versienummer 25.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Manjaro Linux
Download https://manjaro.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-04-2025 13:30 13

15-04-2025 • 13:30

13

Bron: Manjaro Linux

Update-historie

05-01 Manjaro Linux 26.0 14
04-'25 Manjaro Linux 25.0 13
12-'24 Manjaro Linux 24.2 14
10-'24 Manjaro Linux 24.1 6
05-'24 Manjaro Linux 24.0 4
12-'23 Manjaro Linux 23.1 76
09-'23 Manjaro Linux 23.0 2
04-'23 Manjaro Linux 22.1 59
12-'22 Manjaro Linux 22.0 61
06-'22 Manjaro Linux 21.3.0 92
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desalniettemin 15 april 2025 15:33
Heeft Manjaro nog steeds de reputatie dat het breekt na een tijd gebruiken of update of is dat inmiddels verbeterd?
Omega @desalniettemin15 april 2025 15:38
Dat het systeem stuk gaat komt in het algemeen door gebruikers die gaan sleutelen en slopen aan het systeem, zolang je geen rare dingen doet is de stabiliteit vergelijkbaar met Arch Linux.
desalniettemin @Omega15 april 2025 18:19
Ik heb begrepen omdat Manjaro updates eerst test voordat ze uitgebracht worden en dat daardoor het breekt.
Omega @desalniettemin15 april 2025 22:48
Dat kan gebeuren met AUR packages, deze volgen Arch updates en niet die van Manjaro. Dit is ook een van de redenen dat ik zelf lobby voor het verwijderen van de makkelijke weg naar de AUR via Pamac.
flapr00m @desalniettemin15 april 2025 16:01
Wanneer een linux installatie breekt is dat meestal door degene die het systeem beheerd.
De stable branch heeft als voordeel dat de "fouten" er meestal uit zijn die in unstable of testing voorkomen.
Wanneer een stable manjaro op tijd updates krijgt heb ik het als zeer stabiel ervaren.
Indien pakketten uit de arch user repository gebruikt worden dan geeft het dev-ops team van manjaro ook aan dat je dan zelf verantwoordelijk bent voor fouten in het systeem.
Manjaro heeft eigen repo's.
Het forum van manjaro heeft ook veel informatie en geeft vaak snel reactie wanneer er onverhoopt issues zijn.
https://forum.manjaro.org/

[Reactie gewijzigd door flapr00m op 16 april 2025 08:26]

desalniettemin @flapr00m15 april 2025 18:20
Wat ik ervan begrepen heb is dat omdat Manjaro updates eerst test voordat ze uitgebracht worden.
RoestVrijStaal @desalniettemin16 april 2025 10:23
Nee, er wordt enkel een x aantal weken gewacht met de updates vrij te geven.

Mijn ervaring toen ik nog de Manjaro KDE Edition als daily driver gebruikte, is dat er iig niets extra door de ontwikkelaars van Manjaro was getest.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 16 april 2025 19:46]

Vinze @desalniettemin15 april 2025 19:52
Ik heb Manjaro een tijdje gedraaid en mijn systeem is stuk gegaan. Voornamelijk omdat ik redelijk wat software uit de AUR in gebruik had. Aangezien de packages in Manjaro eerst getest worden lopen deze vaak achter op de Arch repo. Wanneer je dan software uit de AUR installeert loop je er vroeg of laat tegenaan dat bepaalde versies niet lekker samenwerken.

Daarom ben ik overgestapt op EndeavourOS, net zo eenvoudig te installeren en de updates van packages updates lopen gelijk met Arch. Wat mij betreft is deze distro het proberen ook zeker waard.
icepickle @desalniettemin15 april 2025 20:16
Ik gebruik het al heel lang zowel op mijn desktop als mijn laptop, en het is tot nu toe slechts 1 maal foutgelopen op mijn desktop.

Die keer dat het misliep, was omdat ik open een niet langer ondersteunde kernel wat fout gedaan had. Als je simpelweg op de LTS kernel blijft, en de updates correct doorvoert, dan is het zeer stabiel.

Vroeger gebruikte ik enkel pamac voor de updates, maar nu vind ik het veiliger eerst sudo pacman -Syu te doen, om daarna pas mijn AUR packages up te daten met pamac update.

Net als de andere mensen die reageerden, als het breekt is het meestal een probleem van de gebruiker (zoals ik boven ook aangaf waarom mijn systeem kapot ging). Ik ben er allesinds zeer tevreden over, en ik heb al Linux draaien sinds Redhat 6.2 waar men alles tekstueel moest instellen :)
xxs @desalniettemin15 april 2025 21:03
Ik heb nog nooit een Manjaro systeem kapot gepatched, dit in tegenstelling tot Ubuntu of PiOS systemen. Ook RHEL, Alma, Rocky incl EPEL repo zelden kapot kunnen maken door het patchen.
RoestVrijStaal @desalniettemin15 april 2025 23:39
Linksom of rechtsom komen de pakketten of uit de Arch-repo's of uit de AUR.

Dus het zal altijd iets meer bleeding-edge zijn dan wat de repo's van Ubuntu, Fedora of Debian te bieden hebben.

Arch-based distro's zijn leuk als je genoeg dagelijkse vrije tijd over hebt om aan je installatie te pielen om het bij een slechte update weer aan de praat te krijgen.

Als je een distro wil dat na een update net zo goed werkt als vóór de update, moet je toch echt je favoriete distro in de hoeken van Ubuntu, Fedora en Debian vinden.

Ik zelf ben geëmigreerd van Manjaro KDE naar MX Linux KDE. Totaal geen spijt van gehad. Alles loopt als een zonnetje en "het werkt gewoon".

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 16 april 2025 10:17]

desalniettemin @RoestVrijStaal16 april 2025 16:56
Ik gebruik zelf MX Linux Xfce. Ben niet zo'n fan van KDE.
GertMenkel
15 april 2025 13:53
HDR in GNOME maakt dit echt een extreem welkome release voor mij. Niet dat er veel Linux-software is die HDR aanbiedt, maar ieder beetje helpt.

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