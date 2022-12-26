Software-update: Manjaro Linux 22.0

Manjaro Linux logo (79 pix)Manjaro Linux is een Linux-distributie gebaseerd op Arch Linux. De focus ligt op gebruikersvriendelijkheid en eenvoud. Er kan worden gekozen voor een uitvoering met een Xfce-, KDE- of Gnome-desktopomgeving en het wordt standaard met een groot aantal applicaties geleverd. Manjaro Linux maakt gebruik van zogenaamde rolling releases en gebruikt Pacman als zijn package manager. Zojuist is versie 22.0 van Manjaro Linux uitgekomen en de aankondiging daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Manjaro 22.0

Since we released Ruah in June all our developer teams worked hard to get the next release of Manjaro out there. We call it Sikaris.

The GNOME edition has received a major update to Gnome 43. It comes with a redesigned system status menu, which allows quickly changing commonly used settings. Settings which previously required digging into menus can now be changed with the click of button. The new design also makes it easy to see the status of your settings at a glance.

Our in-house Layouts Switcher application has gained some new features as well as various improvements and fixes: Now you can create your own dynamic wallpaper. With Gradience you can customize your theme simple from within the application. There are many presents available to choose from or you can create your own. By toggling a radio button the Firefox Gnome theme can fetch its latest version automatically from upstream.

Additionally we managed to get our green branding back. Therefore we created some Gnome packages we tagged with Maia. This includes accent colours, colouring on the login screen, folder clours and Qt theming.

The Plasma edition comes with the latest Plasma 5.26 series and KDE Gear 22.12. Even with a bare-bones installation, Plasma lets you customize your desktop a lot. If you want more, there is always Plasma’s vast ecosystem of widgets. Addons, widgets, plasmoids… They all refer to the same thing. The clock and calendar in your panel, the notifier, your KDE Connect monitor, the volume control; these are all widgets, and all can be added elsewhere, moved around, removed and, in true Plasma fashion, modified to an extreme degree.

On your Workspaces it is now not only the windows decorations that change when you move from a light theme to a dark theme: the wallpaper will change as well! Talking of light and dark, you have been able to adjust the warmth of the colors of your desktop for some time now, using warmer, reddish colors at night (better for your eyes) and having Plasma adjust the color automatically when the sun goes down and now you can now do that for the day time too.

Dolphin, the file manager, adds a new feature called Selection Mode: Hit the spacebar and a light green bar will appear at the top of the file view. You can now click or tap files and folders and quickly and easily select the ones you want to work with. When you want to reply to a text message using the KDE Connect widget, the text field is now inline rather than in a separate dialog window, making it more convenient to answer when working on your computer.

With our XFCE edition, we have now Xfce 4.18. Here some highlights: A new file highlighting feature (accessed from the file properties dialog) in Thunar file manager lets you set a custom colour background and a custom foreground text colour – an effective way to call attention to specific file(s) in a directory laden with similar-looking mime types. On the subject of finding files, Thunar includes recursive search.

The panel picks up a pair of new preferences. First, panel length is now configured in pixels rather than percentages, as before. Second, there’s a new “keep panel above windows” option. This allows maximised app windows to fill the area behind the panel rather than maximise its bottom or top edge to sit flush against it.

Control Centre groups all of the desktop’s various modules for managing the system into one easy-to-use window. New options are present in many of these. For example you can disable header bars in dialogs from the Appearance module; show or hide a ‘delete’ option in file context menus from Desktop; and pick a default multi-monitor behaviour before you attach an additional screen – dead handy, that.

Kernel 6.1 is used for this release, such as the latest drivers available to date. With 5.15 LTS and 5.10 LTS we offer additional support for older hardware as needed.

Manjaro Linux

Versienummer 22.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Manjaro Linux
Download https://manjaro.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Reacties (61)

Muncher 26 december 2022 10:04
Heerlijk OS! Gebruik het al jaren op mijn tweede laptop.

Heeft iemand nog een tip voor een goede manier om backups te maken? Ik heb gekeken naar timeshift, maar die ondersteunt geen externe bronnen om naar weg te schrijven. Ik zit nu te kijken naar borg icm borgmatic.
Jazco2nd
@Muncher26 december 2022 10:34
Met BTRFS als standaard filesystem op al mijn systemen en die van de ouders is het heel prettig werken, Manjaro maakt dan via Timeshiftautomatisch snapshots (die zijn instant, kosten geen tijd en initieel geen opslag) wanneer je systeem wordt geupdate en daarnaast een aantal per week/maand.
Tijdens booten kan je het proces onderbreken en "terug in de tijd" gaan door een andere snapshot te kiezen. Hier hoef je helemaal niks voor te doen.

Tel daarbij op het gemak van 1 enkele "App Store" die je apps EN OS up to date houdt, en waarin je ook vrijwel alle apps kunt vinden, zonder manueel iets te hoeven doen (Ubuntu, repositories toevoegen) en zonder afhankelijkheid van Snaps. En je hebt volgens mij een zeer gebruiksvriendelijk OS, stukje prettiger dan Ubuntu (heb ik 2 jaar gebruikt, cold-turkey van Windows 10 afgestapt). Ik heb initieel Ubuntu gebruikt omdat online iedereen het daarover heeft en uitleg geeft. Helaas is de kwaliteit van die informatie vaak outdated of simpelweg incorrect. Met Manjaro kan je de hele goede documentatie van Arch gebruiken. Stukje prettiger dan Googlen en hopen dat de info klopt.

Wat betreft backups is dit mijn setup:
Ik gebruik dus BTFS, al 3 jaar inmiddels. Met Manjaro is dat erg eenvoudig.
Daarnaast heb ik een apart BTRFS subvolume (/mnt/userdata) met een map per gebruiker waar de mappen Desktop, Documents, Pictures, Media in zitten, symlinked naar de $HOME map. Deze gebruikersmappen worden via OwnCloud Desktop Client (die is een stuk volwassener dan de NextCloud variant) met mijn homeserver gesynced, daar draai ik geen Nextcloud of Owncloud op maar het veel eenvoudigere Filerun.

Daarnaast heb ik een installatiescript gemaakt Manjaro Gnome Post Install die na OS install alles voor me doet, inclusief configureren, zelfs Firefox wordt (voor alle toekomstige gebruikers) geconfigureerd met oa uBlock Origin en je kan je eigen sync server invullen tijdens het uitvoeren van het script.. Ook worden alle Office365 fonts geïnstalleerd, mits je aangeeft dat je die rechten hebt. Zonder dat mis ik namelijk compatibiliteit. Het script is heel duidelijk leesbaar dus transparant en eenvoudig te personaliseren.

Op deze manier:
1. zijn persoonlijke bestanden altijd op een andere locatie opgeslagen. Het is wel 2-weg sync (dus als je iets wist op de laptop is het ook weg op de homeserver), maar mijn homeserver maakt nachtelijke backups (snapshots, naar dezelfde SSD en standaard unmounted backup SSDs en de miniPC bij mijn moeder). Dit doet de server middels te "swiss army knife" voor btrfs backups: btrbk.
2. kan ik op elk moment een laptop geheel opnieuw installeren. Na OS install hoef ik maar 3 dingen te doen: 1) installatiescript uitvoeren 2) inloggen in Owncloud Desktop Client zodat alle persoonlijke mappen weer worden gedownload naar de laptop 3) inloggen in het Firefox account. Dit kost in totaal ongeveer 20min op een snelle laptop (het syncen kan langer duren, maar dat gebeurd op de achtergrond). Nadat ik dit heb gedaan ziet alles er weer herkenbaar uit voor de gebruiker.

Ik vind het daarom niet belangrijk om een backup van OS/apps op een andere locatie te hebben. Als ik een bepaalde app wil personaliseren/anders instellen, pas ik dat ook toe in mijn installatiescript, (evt met ja/nee vraag) voor als ik in de toekomst een re-install moet doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 24 juli 2024 20:12]

Muncher @Jazco2nd26 december 2022 12:55
Welke “app store” gebruik je precies? En worden die BTRFS images op een aparte schijf weggeschreven in je lokale machine voordat je ze naar je lokale server wegpompt?
Jazco2nd
@Muncher26 december 2022 13:15
Manjaro Add/remove programs. Dus dat is Pamac. Gewoon default onderdeel van Manjaro.
Arch default is Pacman. Die zit ook standaard in Manjaro. Commandline only.

Btrfs maakt gebruik van subvolumes. Dat zijn net mappen, maar dan op filesystem niveau. Net zoals een partitie.
Van subvolumes kan je snapshots maken. Manjaro doet dit standaard automatisch al van de OS subvolume en optioneel van de /Home subvolume.
Snapshots kan je vervolgens verzenden naar andere locaties, lokaal op een andere schijf of via netwerk/internet naar een ander systeem met btrfs filesystem.
Snapshots werken incrementeel. En zijn dus niet 1 image bestand.
rob12424 @Jazco2nd26 december 2022 22:46
Ik dacht dat met Breda bepaalde dingen nog beta waren in bepaalde raid configs?

Heb je enig idee of dit ook met Ubuntu en Debian kan?

Ik vindt add/remove program echt bloated en gebruik zelf synaptic.
Jazco2nd
@rob1242426 december 2022 23:14
Raid5/6 is niet ondersteund (dus ook niet in bèta). Daar zijn alternatieven voor..maar ik gebruik geen raid.

Binnen de context van backups is raid trouwens geen onderwerp :+
Amanoo @Jazco2nd26 december 2022 15:21
Ik moet misschien Filerun eens bekijken. Ik heb nu Nextcloud, maar die gaat toch altijd wel snel kapot. Heel veel heb ik niet nodig. Bepaalde gebruikers moeten geen schrijfrechten hebben, of misschien alleen in een paar mapjes. En dan moet het bij een aantal mounts kunnen. Oh, en af en toe zonder wachtwoord bepaalde bestanden delen. Dan heb je het meeste wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Amanoo op 24 juli 2024 20:12]

Jazco2nd
@Amanoo26 december 2022 23:18
Puur als Google Drive/OneDrive alternatief is het prima. Daar is het ook voor bedoeld. Max 10 gebruikers daarboven is het betaald. Prima voor thuis dus.
Het is gratis, retesnel en stabiel. Met webDAV support en ondersteuning voor de Next/OwnCloud clients op desktop en mobiel.

Op Android gebruik ik trouwens liever FolderSync om fotos en app backups (Aegis Authenticator, Microsoft Launcher, NZB360, Signal, WhatsApp) te syncen naar de server, via webDAV.
En heb zo ook 1 map in sync met mijn partner. Als we op vakantie fotos maken verplaatsen we die naar een submap in onze Shared map. Wordt direct gesynced. Zo hebben we allebei alle fotos beschikbaar op telefoon.
NaoPb @Jazco2nd26 december 2022 20:29
Nice. Ik ga jouw script doornemen om mijn script mee te verbeteren.

Ik ga er vanuit dat de mijne in het niet valt want ik installeer alleen apps en configureer wat in lxde (mijn persoonlijke favoriete de).
sfranken @Jazco2nd26 december 2022 20:49
Let er alleen wel op dat een snapshot op dezelfde disk dus geen backup is. Gaat je disk dood of je laptop kapot ben je alsnog je data kwijt.
Jazco2nd
@sfranken26 december 2022 21:14
Eens!
Daarom wordt mijn "non-expendable" data primair op mijn server opgeslagen (of in Firefox Sync en Vaultwarden).

OS/apps zie ik als expandable. Omdat ik met mijn installatiescript in 20min weer up and running ben met een schoon systeem. Dus dat daar alleen snapshots op dezelfde disk van worden gemaakt is prima. Die zijn puur bedoeld om "back-in-time" te gaan als een update iets stukmaakt of ikzelf dat doe en terugwil naar de situatie van gister bijvoorbeeld.
Mjro @Muncher26 december 2022 10:28
Los van de Timeshift functie in Manjaro maak ik eens in de zoveel tijd een compleet dd-image van mijn nvme naar een externe ssd. Daarnaast heb ik ook lange tijd Restic gebruikt om encryted backups naar mijn NAS te maken.
dd if=/dev/nvme0 of=/mnt/external-usb/manjaro-date.dd eventueel door pigz heen halen maar voor een encrypted nvme disk maakt dat niet zoveel uit.

Eigenlijk doe ik het iets anders, ik boot namelijk van mijn USB drive en maak dan de backup met dd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mjro op 24 juli 2024 20:12]

Huugje @Mjro26 december 2022 11:34
Je zou eens naar Clonezilla kunnen kijken. Met bijvoorbeeld tuxboot kun je eenvoudig een bootable USB stick met Clonezilla aanmaken, hoewel daar ook andere tools voor te vinden zijn.

Het voordeel van Clonezilla is dat het standaard geen dd gebruikt (die keuze heb je overigens wel), wat zeker bij een grote harddisk erg lang kan duren. Daarnaast worden de images gecomprimeerd, waardoor ze relatief klein zijn. Er zijn ook diverse opties om de image direct naar een NAS op het netwerk weg te schrijven (NFS, FTP, scp, etc). Zo kun je ook meerdere images van je systeem bewaren in plaats van een enkele kopie van je harddisk.
Mjro @Huugje26 december 2022 11:48
Compressie zal ook bij Clonezilla zeer beperkt zijn bij een encrypted device, CZ weet immers ook niet wat data is en wat niet. Clonezilla was voor mij niet het meest handige tool om een compleet image van een raw disk te maken.
The Zep Man
@Mjro26 december 2022 17:01
Je kan in Clonezilla handmatig je LUKS2 encrypted volume openen.

# cryptsetup open /dev/nvme0n1p2 SystemRoot

Vervang nvme0n1p2 met het betreffende block device. Daarna is het filesystem unencrypred bereikbaar via /dev/mapper/SystemRoot. Als het een LVM volume is, dan zijn diens logical volumes ook bereikbaar onder /dev/mapper/. Vergeet niet om een eventueel aanwezige /boot partitie apart te backuppen.

Je backup kan je dan weer laten versleutelen door Clonezilla, indien nodig.

Met wat script-fu is dit ook te automatiseren. Clonezilla is best wel flexibel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 24 juli 2024 20:12]

Jogai @Huugje26 december 2022 22:18
Tuxboot? Tegenwoordig zijn tweakers blijer met download: Ventoy 1.0.86 (zie reacties, ook van oudere versies hier op tweakers)
MiesvanderLippe @Mjro26 december 2022 10:37
Tip: Gebruik hier E01 images voor. Dit zijn images met compressie en hashes, ontwikkeld voor digitaal forensisch onderzoek. Zo heb je een kleiner image waarvan je weet of deze al dan niet corrupt is. Je kunt googelen op libewf of ewf-tools.
Mjro @MiesvanderLippe26 december 2022 10:38
Ga ik zeker naar kijken. Bedankt voor de tip.

Edit:
Aha, zit al standaard in mijn Kali USB drive waar ik ook de backup op maak.
Eerste image is onderweg :-)

thanks

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mjro op 24 juli 2024 20:12]

MiesvanderLippe @Muncher26 december 2022 10:39
Het hangt een beetje af van wat je wil. Je kunt bijvoorbeeld met etckeeper je configs bewaren, en dan met vrij eenvoudige tools backups maken van je hele home directory. Zo laat je alle veranderende systeembestanden buiten beschouwing, welke je ook vrij eenvoudig kunt herinstalleren.
AnD @Muncher26 december 2022 12:04
Rsync gebruik ik, dat werkt ook goed.
beerse @Muncher26 december 2022 13:20
Mijn tips rond backup: Je hebt helemaal geen backup nodig. Wat je nodig hebt is een voorbereiding op een restore of een recovery: Als er iets is moet je zaken terug kunnen halen en het systeem opnieuw kunnen opzetten.

Hier in huis gebruik ik syncthing om gebruikers directories zoals 'documents', 'photos' en 'desktop' te synchroniseren: Tussen laptops, desktops en nas. Daarnaast worden die vanaf de nas af en toe naar externe disks gebackupt.

Voor de installatie en configuratie van de systemen heb ik de basis configuratie beschreven op een blog en in wat scripts. Voor msWindows gebruik gemaakt van chocolatey.org, voor andere systemen gewoon een lijstje van software wat ik graag/vaak gebruik. En ja, ik gebruik ook de cloud-sync van firefox, chrome/chromium, bitwarden, safeincloud, authy en dergelijke.

Dus voor een nieuw systeem: Basis installatie tunen en tweaken naar de laatste inzichten. Daarna basis software er op: syncthing, firefox, thunderbird, chromium en eventueel libreoffice, alles per geval in sync met de nas en cloud diensten.
InflatableMouse @Muncher26 december 2022 15:12
Alle Linux backup doe ik al jaaaaaren met dit script:

https://www.pointsoftware...ng-rsync-with-hard-links/

NFS of Samba share naar je NAS of wat dan ook.

Wil je naar een cloud backuppen en wil je dat e2e versleutelen, kijk dan eens naar Duplicati.
CR2032 @Muncher26 december 2022 16:41
rsync vanaf de terminal. Dat gaat razendsnel en ook naar externe bronnen.
Falco 26 december 2022 10:20
Ach, daarom had ik vanmorgen ineens zoveel updates.... Heerlijk zo'n rolling release!
MiesvanderLippe @Falco26 december 2022 10:44
Dat vond ik echt het leukste aan Manjaro. 500 pakketten die geüpdatet worden. Waarom? Geen idee. Wat verandert er voor mij? Niks! Maar het is wel vooruitgang :P Werkt multi-threaded download al in de Pacman in Manjaro?
Falco @MiesvanderLippe26 december 2022 11:02
Ik had recentelijk last van wat rare freezes na een sudo pacman -Syu. Dat lijkt met de updates nu verleden tijd gelukkig...

Dus er verandert wel zeker iets met die updates! En waarschijnlijk wil ik het zien, maar het is net alsof alles wat responsiever is sinds de update van vanmorgen...
RoestVrijStaal @MiesvanderLippe26 december 2022 13:31
Iets te vaak meegemaakt dat applicaties niet meer werkten na een update en zelfs dat er geen workaround was. Dan bleek het uiteindelijk vaak aan upstream te liggen.

Manjaro heeft wel mijn ogen geopend hoe slecht upstreams hun software testen.
Jogai @RoestVrijStaal26 december 2022 22:08
Dat durf ik wel met een korreltje zout te nemen. Zie bijvoorbeeld https://manjarno.snorlax.sh/. Zou liever echt arch draaien (al draai ik endeavourOs, maar dat is maar een hele lichte aanpassing op arch).
RoestVrijStaal @Jogai26 december 2022 23:01
Disclaimer: Ik ben er totaal niet trots op dat ik Manjaro gebruik. Maar het voor mij de Linux distro die het dichtst in de buurt komt van mijn wensen en workflow. Al zien Void Linux en MX Linux ook aantrekkelijk uit.

Manjaro onderscheidt zich van andere op Arch gebaseerde distro's, door onder andere pakket updates in de wacht te zetten.

Los dat zoiets bij end-user applicaties (webbrowsers, password managers) qua veiligheid niet handig is (daar heb ik weer de AUR en Flatpak voor), wil dat dus het volgende zeggen:

Als ik al problemen op mijn bord krijg na het updaten van mijn Manjaro installatie, dan is daar soms al een fix of workaround voor en soms niet.

Maar stel als ik Arch, EndeavourOS of vergelijkbaar ga gebruiken in plaats van Manjaro, dan mag ik bij elke update zelf (net als duizenden anderen) hetzelfde workaround of fix uitzoeken.

Dus nee bedankt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 24 juli 2024 20:12]

Jogai @RoestVrijStaal27 december 2022 15:02
Het veroorzaakt dus ook problemen in de aur, zoals in het gelinkte stukje te lezen is. Verder is bij elke update zelf een workaround of fix zoeken ook overdreven. Ik ben een fanatiek updater (soms meerdere keren per dag) maar heb zowat nooit problemen. Toen ik nog manjaro draaide zeker meer.
beerse @Falco26 december 2022 13:27
Bij kali is de roling release dan wat langzamer en/of continu-er roling... Hier is de hoeveelheid updates redelijk constant ook als er een nieuwe kali-release uit komt: Het meeste zit er dan al lang op.

Maar toegegeven: hoe de roling-release ook gaat, in veel kleine stapjes of in een paar grote: We gaan automatisch door naar de volgende versie.
blackSP 26 december 2022 10:21
Een jaar of 6 geleden overgestapt van Ubuntu naar Manjaro en dat was een goeie zet. Rock solid systeem en doordat je snel op de laatste kernel zit is de audio ondersteuning enorm verbeterd. Ik heb m'n (gitaar) pedal board via een poweramp aangesloten op een focusrite dac/adc naar een usb poort en dat werkt nu zo ongeveer plug en play.

Een ding behoeft wel aandacht en dat is grote hoeveelheden bestanden naar een externe ssd schrijven. Dat gaat behoorlijk langzaam met 40 mb/s en vaak vastlopers. Op een wat oudere Windows 11 laptop geen probleem met een constante 180 mb/s.

Amd ryzen 3950x, geforce 1080 super, 32gb ram

[Reactie gewijzigd door blackSP op 24 juli 2024 20:12]

MiesvanderLippe @blackSP26 december 2022 10:41
40MB/s klinkt alsof je USB 3.0 drivers het niet goed doen. Controleer even of je firmware up-to-date is met https://fwupd.org/lvfs/docs/users en of je een goede kabel gebruikt. fwupd kan sommige BIOSen updaten, maar niet alle. Dat kun je evt. nog even met het handje doen.
blackSP @MiesvanderLippe26 december 2022 12:05
40MB/s klinkt alsof je USB 3.0 drivers het niet goed doen.
Hey, bedankt voor je feedback! Met bios bedoel je firmware?
Die is up to date. Er zijn veel klachten hierover met veel read the man pages als oplossing ;)
MiesvanderLippe @blackSP26 december 2022 12:22
Nou, er zijn veel meer controllers in je systeem dan je denkt. Die utility heeft bijvoorbeeld ook mijn 970 Pro geüpdatet etc. Ook een heel aantal controllers die ik überhaupt niet bewust had.
blackSP @MiesvanderLippe26 december 2022 15:58
Ik ken alle controllers van m'n systeem wel denk ik. De bios is up to date, de firmware van de interne ssd's ook, de externe voor zover die nog konden worden bijgewerkt. Alle linux/kernel tweaks uit de kast getrokken, naar LTS kernels gerollbacked (is dat een woord), en weer naar 6.1.1-1. Sommige dingen zijn in Linux behoorlijk ondoorgrondelijk, zelfs als je al 12 jaar volledig op Linux bent overgegaan en daar alles op doet inclusief c++ en Python programmeren. Laten we zeggen dat ik niet a-technisch ben en m'n systemen altijd goed weet te tweaken. Ik ben inmiddels wel van het hangen tijden grote (>100GB) kopieer acties af.

Ja, ik zal eens wat andere filemanagers gaan testen, thanks!

[Reactie gewijzigd door blackSP op 24 juli 2024 20:12]

bouwfraude @blackSP26 december 2022 15:49
Het ligt ook wel eens aan de filemanager sommige zijn erg traag met kopiëren. (caja bijvoorbeeld)
Externe harddisk kastje kan ook van invloed zijn de brol die centralpoint verkoopt is niet wat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bouwfraude op 24 juli 2024 20:12]

CR2032 @blackSP26 december 2022 16:47
Als het schrijven naar een externe schijf zo langzaam gaat met vaak vastlopers is er wat anders aan de hand.
Probeer eens te schrijven met rsync vanuit de terminal om de file manager uit te sluiten. Dat moet razendsnel gaan.
jeroenim0 26 december 2022 10:05
Deja-dup
justinkb 26 december 2022 14:07
Wel hilarisch, 5 dagen voor het einde van '22 22.0 uitgeven.
Roel1966 26 december 2022 19:50
Het is meer dat ik mij er de tijd niet voor neem om mij te gaan verdiepen in Linux maar de verschillen met Windows worden steeds kleiner. Bekijk ik alleen al de desktop van b.v. deze distro dan zou je bijna zeggen van gewoon Windows met een ietwat andere schil. Tuurlijk zit het onderhuids heel anders in elkaar en dat is wel nog een beetje het punt wat mij dan nog tegenhoud. Niet dat Linux verkeerd in elkaar zou steken maar je moet toch gaan omdenken en dat als verstokte Windows gebruiker.
Eusebius @Roel196626 december 2022 21:29
Wat houdt je tegen? Ik werk al 10 jaar op Linux.
Roel1966 @Eusebius26 december 2022 22:54
Het werken op zich is nog niet zozeer het punt maar wel het uitzoeken van alternatieven voor programma's die ik nu gebruik binnen Windows. Er zijn genoeg alternatieven voor b.v. video-edit maar dan is het de kunst net degene te vinden die het beste bevalt. En ja, je zal dan toch even moeten gaan omdenken omdat dingen op een andere plek zitten b.v.
Eusebius @Roel196627 december 2022 15:49
Wat mij geholpen heeft: alternativeto.net en dan grasduinen. Want inderdaad, met producten van Adobe staat Windows (en Mac) wel 1-0 voor. Al vind ik bv qua editing KDEnlive voor mij (amateur) meer dan voldoende. Echter, misschien heb jij meer nodig.
Roel1966 @Eusebius27 december 2022 17:36
Echter, misschien heb jij meer nodig.
Binnen b.v. Photoshop zitten enkele sterke tools voor het verwijderen van achtergronden en deels ook wel het werken met diverse lagen. En dan binnen Adobe Premiere Pro werk ik ook vrij veel met greenscreens dus in hoeverre dit ook binnen KDEnlive ondersteund word en op welke manier.

Verder zit ik ook op meer amateurniveau voor zover ik mij zelf dan kan beoordelen maar voor anderen ligt dat misschien wel weer anders.
Jogai @Roel196626 december 2022 22:09
Juist leuk toch om wat anders te leren kennen?
Roel1966 @Jogai26 december 2022 22:55
Zeker, maar ja, ik zit al op een leeftijd dat dingen niet meer zo snel gaan en niet te vergeten dat ik al 30+ jaren bezig ben met Microsoft spul.
MrMarcie @Roel196626 december 2022 22:50
Wat moet je omdenken dan? Ik werk al een jaar of 7 op Linux (Fedora) en meeste programma's zijn gelijk aan Windows qua hoe je ermee omgaat. Mail, browser, Openoffice etc.
Roel1966 @MrMarcie26 december 2022 22:56
De standaard programma's ben ik wel met je eens maar er zijn wat specifieke programma's zoals b.v. video-edit ( Adobe Premiere Pro ) en foto-edit ( Adobe Photoshop ).
MrMarcie @Roel196626 december 2022 22:58
Daar zijn mooie alternatieven voor. Tsja, dat is wel ff leren. GIMP had ik in begin ook even moeite mee om aan te leren. Maar dat ik nu niet maandelijks een bedrag hoef over te maken helpt veel.
Roel1966 @MrMarcie26 december 2022 23:22
Absoluut dat je het ook zeker in de beurs gaat merken maar ik zeker toch zo gauw als ik de tijd en vooral rust ervoor gevonden heb dat ik eens ga stoeien met Linux.
MrMarcie @Roel196626 december 2022 23:41
Ik had (heb ik nog steeds) 2e rommel pc om van alles mee te doen. Daar toen dual boot Fedora opgezet en mee aan het stoeien gegaan. Als je dat een tijdje volhoudt dan kom je er wel. Ik heb op mijn main pc trouwens nog Windows 11 staan (dual boot) voor het gamen. :D
Luuk2015 26 december 2022 21:28
Weet iemand of het tegenwoordig nog mogelijk is om een Linux distro te dualbooten naast een W11 installatie? Onlangs heb ik geprobeerd om Ubuntu te installeren, maar dit werkte bij mij niet, vermoedelijk door de secure boot die W11 vereist. Ik zou graag Manjaro Linux als dualboot willen installeren.
AvWijk @Luuk201526 december 2022 21:40
Probeer ZorinOS eens, die geeft bij installatie de mogelijkheid om dual boot te realiseren naast je Windows installatie
Luuk2015 @AvWijk26 december 2022 21:42
Ubuntu heeft ook zo'n functie, maar kan continu niet mijn Windows installatie vinden.
Vermoedelijk door secure boot. Ik vermoed dat hetzelfde zal gebeuren bij ZorinOS.
MrMarcie @Luuk201526 december 2022 22:49
Ik werk op Fedora maar heb Windows 11 ernaast voor gamen. Werkt prima. Ik zou wel eerst Windows 11 installeren en daarna Fedora.
PureTryOut @Luuk201527 december 2022 11:51
Windows 11 vereist geen secure boot hoor. Pas nog bij een collega gewoon secure boot uitgezet en dual-boot met Kubuntu opgezet, werkt prima. Let wel op dat secure boot uitzetten betekent dat je Bitlocker moeilijk gaat doen. Heb het bijbehorende wachtwoord bij de hand!
Luuk2015 @PureTryOut27 december 2022 12:07
Dank, daar was ik mij niet van bewust.
Ik ga het proberen!
Wiley99 @PureTryOut3 januari 2023 10:20
Ik had Ubuntu 22.04 met secureboot aan naast W10/W11. Ubuntu heeft daarvoor de juiste signatures geregeld met MS. Manjaro heeft dat niet en daardoor is het enorm bewerkelijk om secureboot aan de praat te krijgen. Ik laat het dan maar uit zolang ik Windows niet gebruik (inderdaad moppert BitLocker dan). Ik ga Manjaro wel eens een tijd gebruiken op de laptop, ben wel benieuwd naar het effect van rolling release (itt Ubuntu dat op mijn andere machines draait)
PureTryOut @Wiley993 januari 2023 17:52
Gelukkig gebruik ik geen Windows en geen Manjaro. Allebei rotzooi naar mijn mening, en Manjaro vind ik nog de kwalijkste.
Geen gedoe met SecureBoot in ieder geval.
Wiley99 @PureTryOut3 januari 2023 19:30
Waarom vind je Manjaro zo kwalijk / rotzooi?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

