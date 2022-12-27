Software-update: CudaText 1.180.0

CudaText logo (79 pix)Versie 1.180.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Added:
  • Option "ui_open_dir"
  • Encodings 'cp861' (DOS Icelandic), 'cp865' (DOS Nordic)
  • Reworked how micromap is painted in word-wrapped mode (both on vert scrollbar and not); now it paints all WrapInfo items, so e.g. long wrapped line gives several cells on micromap
  • Find dialog: after 'Select all', scroll to the first caret
  • Find dialog, Console dialog: handle global app hotkeys
  • Dialog "Lexer style mapping" renders styles in the 2nd listbox
  • Lexer CSS: add missing spec function/property names
Chaned:
  • Removed default assignment of Ctrl+Shift+R to 'toggle read-only'
Fixed:
  • Project Manager: changed current folder was not always passed to app
  • On macOS, External Tools plugin shown 'Edit' dialog for the wrong list item
  • Regression: if opened >20 tabs, just closed tabs are not added to 'recents'
  • Regression: on loading session, 'pinned' tabs were not closed
  • Usage of 'pkexec' must be disabled on macOS and enabled on Solaris

Versienummer CudaText 1.180.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website CudaText
Download https://cudatext.github.io/download.html
Licentietype GPL

