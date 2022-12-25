Software-update: Notepad++ 8.4.8

Notepad++ logo (75 pix) Versie 8.4.8 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.4.8 bug-fixes and new features:
  • Update to Scintilla 5.3.2 and Lexilla 5.2.1. (implement #12624)
  • Dark mode: Add “Follow Windows dark/light mode” feature, and toolbar, tabbar and theme choices are remembered for 2 modes separately. (Fix #9183, #9992, #10153, #10239, #10544, #11867, #10644)
  • Fix inconsistencies at OS-forced Notepad++ v8.4.8 exit. (Fix #12541)
  • Make tab context menu customizable. (Fix #12170)
  • Make Macro & Run menu organizable with submenu by modifying shortcuts.xml. (Fix #5349, implement #12617)
  • Fix crash on Win32 Namespace prefixed file name. (Fix #12453)
  • Fix delimiter selection crash issue. (Fix #12384)
  • Improve performance for the “Remove Empty Lines” command. (Fix #12462, implement #12544)
  • Fix theme not working in cloud mode and portable mode issue. (Fix #6092, #10801, #12296)
  • Fix autocomplete/calltip colors not applied when changing themes. (Fix #12514)
  • Add dark autocompletion icons for dark themes. (Fix #12549)
  • Fix search result not applying new theme. (Fix #12588)
  • Fix sorting failure in zero-length column mode selection. (Fix #12299)
  • Fix Default Language not working for the 1st empty file with empty session. (Fix #12586)
  • Enhance “Go to settings” in Style Configurator. (Implement #12650, #12634)
  • Fix themes’ inconsistent behaviour. (Fix #12642, #12508)
  • Fix incorrect plugin architecture reports partially. (Fix partially #12565)
  • Enhance Properties file: add/improve the syntax folding/highlighting. (Implementation)
  • Add vertical scroll bar on all combobox in Find Replace dialog. (Fix #12459)
  • Function List: Add Pascal/Delphi & NppExec plugin’s scripting, enhance SQL. (Fix #3664, #12517, implemnt #12625)
  • Autocompletion: add PowerShell, fix some entries in PHP, update for Lua. (Fix #12492, implement #12641, #12657)
  • Update CPP & PowerShell keywords. (Fix #11936, #5004)
  • Fix the tab context menu reload command’s state not synchronized. (Fix #12579)

Notepad++ screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.4.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Notepad++
Download https://notepad-plus-plus.org/downloads/v8.4.8/
Bestandsgrootte 4,44MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-12-2022 19:47
20 • submitter: novice.tweaker

25-12-2022 • 19:47

20

Submitter: novice.tweaker

Bron: Notepad++

Update-historie

05-05 Notepad++ 8.8.1 1
28-04 Notepad++ 8.8 3
02-04 Notepad++ 8.7.9 9
08-03 Notepad++ 8.7.8 7
08-02 Notepad++ 8.7.7 27
28-01 Notepad++ 8.7.6 7
25-12 Notepad++ 8.7.5 0
05-12 Notepad++ 8.7.4 0
02-12 Notepad++ 8.7.3 20
28-11 Notepad++ 8.7.2 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Notepad++

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (20)

-Moderatie-faq
20
20
6
0
0
8
Wijzig sortering
passer 25 december 2022 20:08
Windows 11 - Notepad zit niet meer in mijn contextmenu. (Re klikken > nieuw: geeft geen txt-aanmaken-optie meer. Bij mij alleen?
GebakkePizza @passer25 december 2022 20:36
Bij mij ook. Misschien doordat ik de Notepad van Windows verwijderd heb. TenForums heeft wat reg bestanden die je kan uitvoeren om o.a. tekstbestanden weer onder rechtsklik -> nieuw te krijgen.

Gebruik Restore_New_Text_Document_context_menu_item.reg en herstart (explorer.exe of pc):
https://www.tenforums.com...u-items-windows-10-a.html
Nyarlathotep @GebakkePizza26 december 2022 14:04
Bij mij ook. Misschien doordat ik de Notepad van Windows verwijderd heb. TenForums heeft wat reg bestanden die je kan uitvoeren om o.a. tekstbestanden weer onder rechtsklik -> nieuw te krijgen.

Gebruik Restore_New_Text_Document_context_menu_item.reg en herstart (explorer.exe of pc):
https://www.tenforums.com...u-items-windows-10-a.html
Waarom zou je de moeite doen om NotePad te verwijderen? Het is niet dat het resources vreet ofzo...
Het levert juist alleen maar onnodige problemen op.
GebakkePizza @Nyarlathotep26 december 2022 22:04
Zoveel moeite is het niet. In Windows 11 is het een app geworden en dan staat de verwijder optie gewoon onder je rechtsklik.

Ik heb het gedaan omdat Windows anders de ingebouwde Notepad verkiest boven Notepad++ als je begint te typen in het start menu. Dit is gewoon erg irritant als je alles start vanuit je Windows-toets.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GebakkePizza op 24 juli 2024 00:55]

dasiro @passer25 december 2022 20:30
1e link in google:
Navigate to HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Classes\CLSID
Right-click the folder and select New > Key
Assign the name {86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2}
Right-click the new key, and select New > Key
Name it InprocServer32
Edit the default string inside the InprocServer32 key, and set the data to empty/null.
Reboot, and the context-menu should be available.

ik kan het niet testen, want bij mij zit die optie er ook nog gewoon in
passer @dasiro25 december 2022 20:31
Morgen kijk ik het na, maar zo'n registertruukje (dit??) probeerde ik al, maar zonder resultaat.
Misschien lukt dit wel - morgen weet je (jullie / ik) het.
GebakkePizza @dasiro25 december 2022 20:37
Deze optie verandert je context menu naar de stijl van Windows 10. Niet de volledige oplossing voor zijn probleem.
k---evi-n @passer25 december 2022 22:39
Hier zal je de oplossing vinden:
https://npp-user-manual.o...1-right-click-workarounds

Ik heb zojuist dit gebruikt om hem in de context menu te krijgen :)
Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00

[HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\*\shell\pintohome]
"MUIVerb"="Edit with Notepad++"

[HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\*\shell\pintohome\command]
@="\"C:\\Program Files\\Notepad++\\notepad++.exe\" \"%1\""
RJWvdH @k---evi-n27 december 2022 11:31
Thanks! (Bovenstaande werkte voor mij)
Harper @passer25 december 2022 20:24
Bij mij is die optie gewoon aanwezig.
passer @Harper25 december 2022 20:25
Mmm.. ligt dus bij mij.
Iemand een idee hoe ik die terug krijg (Notepad.exe zit wel degelijk in mijn Windowsmap, daar ligt het dus niet aan)
Harper @passer25 december 2022 20:28
denk dat je toch gelijk hebt, optie is er alleen voor kladblok...
passer @Harper25 december 2022 20:29
Zelfs die heb ik niet (meer)
(dank je Harper voor het reageren :) )
passer 26 december 2022 09:50
@Harper : edoch... dit kon ook niet baten. Toch dank voor de tip.

@k---evi-n "[HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\*\shell\pintohome]" staat er bij mij niet bij -
die heeft alleen de sleutel Standaard. :'(
(ook dank voor de tip)

edit: net voor alle zekerheid een DISM + reboot en sfc /scannow + reboot gedaan, maar dat loste op dit terrein ook niets op.

[Reactie gewijzigd door passer op 24 juli 2024 00:55]

springtouwtje 26 december 2022 14:10
Wat fijn dat je computer niet meer probeert om notepad.exe op te starten voor een .txt bestand!
Oplossing: installeer NotePad ++ ..... :z
passer @springtouwtje26 december 2022 15:02
Wat fijn dat je computer niet meer probeert om notepad.exe op te starten voor een .txt bestand!
Oplossing: installeer NotePad ++ ..... :z
Een txt kan ik nog gewoon openen hoor, maar een nieuwe txt aanmaken vind ik niet meer terug in het contextmenu - en dàt zou ik terug willen.
(doet die notepad++ bij installatie wèl?)
bilkin2005 26 december 2022 21:12
Ik installeer Notepad++ altijd als administrator en ik heb nergens last van (totnutoe).
passer 27 december 2022 20:38
Zet notepad++ zich bij het installeren in het contextmenu?
springtouwtje @passer16 januari 2023 10:43
Als je notepad++ als default app voor die extensie hebt aangemerkt wel, anders onder shift-F10
passer 16 januari 2023 10:44
Dank je Springtouwtje, ga 'k eens proberen !

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq