Versie 8.4.8 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.4.8 bug-fixes and new features: Update to Scintilla 5.3.2 and Lexilla 5.2.1. (implement #12624)

Dark mode: Add “Follow Windows dark/light mode” feature, and toolbar, tabbar and theme choices are remembered for 2 modes separately. (Fix #9183, #9992, #10153, #10239, #10544, #11867, #10644)

Fix inconsistencies at OS-forced Notepad++ v8.4.8 exit. (Fix #12541)

Make tab context menu customizable. (Fix #12170)

Make Macro & Run menu organizable with submenu by modifying shortcuts.xml. (Fix #5349, implement #12617)

Fix crash on Win32 Namespace prefixed file name. (Fix #12453)

Fix delimiter selection crash issue. (Fix #12384)

Improve performance for the “Remove Empty Lines” command. (Fix #12462, implement #12544)

Fix theme not working in cloud mode and portable mode issue. (Fix #6092, #10801, #12296)

Fix autocomplete/calltip colors not applied when changing themes. (Fix #12514)

Add dark autocompletion icons for dark themes. (Fix #12549)

Fix search result not applying new theme. (Fix #12588)

Fix sorting failure in zero-length column mode selection. (Fix #12299)

Fix Default Language not working for the 1st empty file with empty session. (Fix #12586)

Enhance “Go to settings” in Style Configurator. (Implement #12650, #12634)

Fix themes’ inconsistent behaviour. (Fix #12642, #12508)

Fix incorrect plugin architecture reports partially. (Fix partially #12565)

Enhance Properties file: add/improve the syntax folding/highlighting. (Implementation)

Add vertical scroll bar on all combobox in Find Replace dialog. (Fix #12459)

Function List: Add Pascal/Delphi & NppExec plugin’s scripting, enhance SQL. (Fix #3664, #12517, implemnt #12625)

Autocompletion: add PowerShell, fix some entries in PHP, update for Lua. (Fix #12492, implement #12641, #12657)

Update CPP & PowerShell keywords. (Fix #11936, #5004)

Fix the tab context menu reload command’s state not synchronized. (Fix #12579)