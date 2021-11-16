De AVM Fritz!Box 7590 is een vdsl2/adsl2+-modem, gigabitrouter, accesspoint tot en met 802.11ac en dect-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee usb 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk; zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. AVM heeft de firmware een update gegeven met Fritz!OS 7.29 en deze brengt de volgende verbeteringen mee:

Top functions of FRITZ!OS Priority for working from home - Easy to enable prioritization of a computer for internet access

FRITZ!Fon displays weather forecast on the start screen (currently only available for germany)

FRITZ! Smart Home now supports DECT compatible roller shutters

Smart Home: Lightsequence "Wakeup/Sleep" for FRITZ!DECT 500 and compatible DECT LEDs

Smart Home: TOP - Perfect indoor climate with FRITZ!DECT 440 - humidity information at a glance

For FRITZ!Box's integrated fax machine: Log of received and sent faxes

Telefony: TOP - Many improvements to user interface for using the telephone book, call diversion and call blocks Additional improvements in FRITZ!OS 7.29

Internet: Improved List of trusted certification authorities updated

Improved When internet access to storage media via FTP/FTPS is enabled, the randomly preselected port number is displayed Telephony: Fixed Restricted availability by telephone when using telephony via IPv6

Improved Encrypted telephony more robust against lost connections

Improved Enhanced interoperability for use of encrypted telephony USB: Improved compatibility with MacOS 12.0 "Monterey"

Improved compatibility with several older devices (printers, scanners) Additional improvements in FRITZ!OS 7.28

System: Improved Increased stability Telephony: Change Necessary adaptation to changed demands for authentication with Google (Google telephone book and calendar)

Improved Better interoperability for CardDAV-based online telephone contacts

Improved Necessary adaptation to changed demands for authentication with Google (Google telephone book and calendar) Wi-Fi: Improved Better stability USB: Fixed No network drive connection (SMB) was possible with macOS Big Sur Version 11.3