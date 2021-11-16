Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: FRITZ!Box 7590 7.29

AVM logo (75 pix)De AVM Fritz!Box 7590 is een vdsl2/adsl2+-modem, gigabitrouter, accesspoint tot en met 802.11ac en dect-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee usb 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk; zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. AVM heeft de firmware een update gegeven met Fritz!OS 7.29 en deze brengt de volgende verbeteringen mee:

Top functions of FRITZ!OS
  • Priority for working from home - Easy to enable prioritization of a computer for internet access
  • FRITZ!Fon displays weather forecast on the start screen (currently only available for germany)
  • FRITZ! Smart Home now supports DECT compatible roller shutters
  • Smart Home: Lightsequence "Wakeup/Sleep" for FRITZ!DECT 500 and compatible DECT LEDs
  • Smart Home: TOP - Perfect indoor climate with FRITZ!DECT 440 - humidity information at a glance
  • For FRITZ!Box's integrated fax machine: Log of received and sent faxes
  • Telefony: TOP - Many improvements to user interface for using the telephone book, call diversion and call blocks
Additional improvements in FRITZ!OS 7.29
Internet:
  • Improved List of trusted certification authorities updated
  • Improved When internet access to storage media via FTP/FTPS is enabled, the randomly preselected port number is displayed
Telephony:
  • Fixed Restricted availability by telephone when using telephony via IPv6
  • Improved Encrypted telephony more robust against lost connections
  • Improved Enhanced interoperability for use of encrypted telephony
USB:
  • Improved compatibility with MacOS 12.0 "Monterey"
  • Improved compatibility with several older devices (printers, scanners)
Additional improvements in FRITZ!OS 7.28
System:
  • Improved Increased stability
Telephony:
  • Change Necessary adaptation to changed demands for authentication with Google (Google telephone book and calendar)
  • Improved Better interoperability for CardDAV-based online telephone contacts
  • Improved Necessary adaptation to changed demands for authentication with Google (Google telephone book and calendar)
Wi-Fi:
  • Improved Better stability
USB:
  • Fixed No network drive connection (SMB) was possible with macOS Big Sur Version 11.3

AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 (Internationale versie)

Versienummer 7.29
Releasestatus Final
Website AVM
Download https://nl.avm.de/service/downloads/online-update/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

16-11-2021 09:06
submitter: DutchBee

16-11-2021 • 09:06

67 Linkedin

Submitter: DutchBee

Bron: AVM

Update-historie

16-11 FRITZ!Box 7590 7.29 67
05-'21 FRITZ!Box 7590 7.27 24
02-'21 FRITZ!Box 7590 7.25 29
10-'20 AVM Fritz!Box 7590 7.21 54
12-'19 AVM Fritz!Box 7590 7.13 23
07-'19 AVM Fritz!Box 7590 7.12 13
05-'19 AVM FritzBox 7590 - FritzOS 7.10 12
01-'18 AVM FritzBox 7590 - FritzOS 6.98 Lab 22
10-'17 AVM FritzBox 7490/7590 - FritzOS 6.88 Lab 28
AVM FRITZ!Box 7590

vanaf € 189,-

Score: 4

Reacties (67)

+2Meessen
16 november 2021 12:04
Vind dat hele smarthome gebeuren eigenlijk niet thuis horen in een router. Zou liever zien dat ze de DNS filter oplossing eens bij de tijd halen, op het niveau van Addguard Home bijv. De huidige oplossing is te primitief en gelimiteerd.
OpenVPN ondersteuning zou ook fijn zijn.
+1pe0mot
@Meessen16 november 2021 12:19
DNS kan met DOH naar NextDNS.
Heeft veel meer mogelijkheden en kwaliteit.
+1Meessen
@pe0mot16 november 2021 12:27
Weet dat het via NextDNS kan, of één van de andere oplossing. Maar mijn punt is juist dat het fijn zou zijn als de router het kan, die handelt toch al de netwerkzaken af dus zou een goede plek zijn en bespaart weer extra kosten of een extra apparaat voor pihole/addguard.
+1pe0mot
@Meessen16 november 2021 15:54
Een router heeft geen weet van alle blacklists, een goede partij wel.
Ik heb ook een Asus router met ingebouwde TrendMicro. Lijkt op wat je bedoelt, maar ik durf het niet aan te zetten aangezien ik niet zie waarom ik die club zou vertrouwen.
Bij NextDNS kan ik alles inzien en zelf instellen. Logs in CH enzovoorts.
+1Meessen
@pe0mot16 november 2021 21:28
Blacklists zou je kunnen inladen van externe bronnen, net zoals bij Addguard.
0jcbvm
@Meessen16 november 2021 12:32
Dit ja, heb nu pihole en WireGuard via een raspberry pi lopen, maar zou fijn zijn als dit gewoon via de router zelf kan.
+1goddegoddeot
16 november 2021 09:31
Mooi dat de fax nog steeds ondersteund wordt. 8)7
+1erikmeuk3
@goddegoddeot16 november 2021 15:49
Op mijn voip lijn, gaat dat fax niet werken.
Dan moet je er een pots lijn aan hangen b.v.
+1beerse
@erikmeuk316 november 2021 18:02
Een fax heeft al jaren meer dan alleen pots om te communiceren. Via ISDN was er in de jaren '90 al G4 (Group 4 genoemd). En volgens mij kunnen veel fritz-box machines ook ISDN aan, zowel aan de netwerk kant als aan de klant kant en onafhankelijk van elkaar: Als je naar buiten toe een voip verbinding hebt, dan kan je intern de isdn-bus gebruiken naar je ISDN-apparatuu

En de fax zit praktisch in de fritzbox: Die handelt het fax verkeer van buiten af (pots, isdn, voip...) en zorgt er voor dat het intern verstuurd wordt, bijvoorbeeld dat het als mailtje bij jou aan komt. Het is wel dat je een apart fax nummer moet configureren, een combie op een spraak-lijn is niet mogelijk.
+1erikmeuk3
@beerse16 november 2021 19:01
Ik heb het ooit geprobeert op voip, via 2 providers.
Het werkt niet of heel slecht.
In Duitsland is ISDN de norm omdat dit het voordeligst is.
Die gebruiken een extra nummer als fax.
Ik zag wel 1 voordeel van pots daar, de nummers zijn de oude korte abonneenummers.
+1beerse
@erikmeuk316 november 2021 22:43
Als je echt voor fax achter voip zit, kan je beter naar internet-fax-diensten kijken zoals http://xoip.com/ (dat was ooit gratis: nieuws: Communicatiedienst XOIP niet meer gratis)

Het probleem met fax via voip is dat het aan alle kanten net wel net niet past. En dan telt je fax-modem ook mee, als die ook door dramt op de ingestelde waarde en geen complete handshake doet, dan wordt het echt wel moeilijk. Eind vorige eeuw heb ik zelfs een keer gefaxt via gsm, maar dat was een showroom opstelling bij mijn toenmalige werkgever, gewoon omdat het kon.
+1Adm.Spock
@erikmeuk316 november 2021 21:35
Daar hebben ze FoIP voor uitgevonden, ITU T.38 ;)
+1beerse
@Adm.Spock16 november 2021 22:44
En daarmee hebben ze xoip.com opgericht.
0Adm.Spock
@beerse17 november 2021 14:54
Nogal een dure hobby, om via die club te faxen....
0beerse
@Adm.Spock17 november 2021 17:14
Nu wel, ooit waren ze gratis. Maar als je af en toe een fax moet versturen dan kan het wel. En er zijn tegenwoordig andere aanbieders.
+1Kjoe_Ljan
@goddegoddeot16 november 2021 11:34
Zoals PrimusIP aangeeft, wordt fax nog gebruikt in de Nederlandse rechtspraak.

Jaren geleden was ik verbaasd over het feit dat BREIN een fax moest sturen naar ISPs, als ze extra domeinnamen/IP-adressen wilden laten blokkeren...
In een recentere uitspraak wordt gesproken over "per fax, per aangetekende brief of per e-mail aan gedaagde". Bron.

Er wordt dus enige progressie geboekt, maar in de wereld van officiele documenten, is de fax nog lang niet uitgefaseerd.
+1beerse
@Kjoe_Ljan16 november 2021 18:05
De grote reden dat fax wel juridisch goedgekeurd was voor telecommunicatie en email (en omstreken) niet, is dat er een garantie door een derde partij op zit, zoiets als de handtekening bij aangetekende post. Zo heeft een fax de logging bij de telecom partij.

Ook is er nog zo iets als briefgeheim, wat bij telefonie ook nog redelijk hoog staat. Formeel kan en mag pots en isdn niet worden afgeluisterd en zou de telecom provider daar haar best voor moeten doen. Over internet is daar ook geen garantie voor.

Natuurlijk is er al jaren communicatie via pgp en dergelijke, het is vooral dat de juridische systemen nooit behoefte hebben gehad om dat goed te keuren en zo.
+1PrimusIP
@goddegoddeot16 november 2021 10:03
Dat wordt nog steeds gebruikt. Zelfs nog in de Nederlandse rechtspraak (al gaat dat volgend jaar veranderen). Om nog maar niet over het buitenland te spreken.
+1jcbvm
16 november 2021 09:59
Met de fritzbox in combinatie met de 3000 repeater heb ik voortdurend dat de verbinding wegvalt als ik verbonden ben met de 3000. Sinds 7.28 was het wel iets verbeterd. Het lijkt er op dat de verbinding wegvalt door het automatisch wisselen van kanalen of het wisselen tussen 5ghz en 2.4ghz. Dit merk je goed als je in een teams vergadering zit.
+1Edje040
@jcbvm16 november 2021 10:23
Je zou de banden kunnen splitsen en de kanalen vast kunnen zetten om het te testen.
Ik heb het hier ook wel eens met de 3000's maar dat ligt (bij mij althans) meer aan de client dan aan de 3000.
+1jcbvm
@Edje04016 november 2021 10:28
Dat zou ik wel eens kunnen proberen. De 5 ghz valt volgens mij soms een tijdje weg door radar detectie. In dat geval valt ie terug op 2.4 ghz, mijn vermoeden is dat in dat geval tijdelijk de verbinding onderbroken wordt.
+1freackerex
@jcbvm16 november 2021 11:13
Indien de Fritz 3000 bekabeld aangesloten is raad ik je aan de WIFI 5 II op de 3000 uit te schakelen.
Zorg ook dat je FritzBox en FritZ 3000 op hetzelfde kanaal zitten (2.4 en 5ghz) en vermijdt alle frequenties boven de 100!

Indien je Fritz 3000 als wireless AP werkt zit je met een groter probleem aangezien WIFI 5Ghz I of WIFI 5 Ghz II gebruikt wordt om naar je fritzbox te linken. Kanalen selecteren op fritz 3000 WIFI 5 Ghz II start pas vanaf kanaal 100. Net hetzelfde gehad (woon in de buurt van Brussels Airport) en heb de 3000 op een andere plaats gezet zodat deze nu bekabeld is en ik de WIFI 5Ghz II kon uitschakelen en geen cut's meer heb door radar detectie.

Loopt als een trein nu en ook geen problemen met zoom/iptel meer als ik rondloop in huis. Belangrijk is dat je op hetzelde kanaal zit met de 2.4 ghz en 5 ghz bandbreedtes.

Succes!
0jcbvm
@freackerex16 november 2021 11:28
Bedankt voor je uitgebreide toelichting!
Bekabeld kan op zich wel hier, alleen staat hij dan niet op een ideale plek in huis. Ik ga eens proberen lagere kanalen te gebruiken voor 5ghz, hoewel deze ook minder stabiel/snel zijn.
0Edje040
@freackerex16 november 2021 11:42
Kijk...en dat wist ik dan weer niet. Dat gaan we maar eens testen dan ;-) Thnx! _/-\o_
0Edje040
@freackerex16 november 2021 11:51
Maar hoe zet ik wifi 5 II op de 3000 uit? Die optie zie ik namelijk niet. Ook hier alles bekabeld aangesloten.

EDIT: al gevonden

[Reactie gewijzigd door Edje040 op 16 november 2021 11:53]

0zunrob
@freackerex16 november 2021 15:51
Je wilt toch juist niet dat het AP van de 7590 en het AP van de 3000 op hetzelfde kanaal zitten? Wat je wel wilt is bijvoorbeeld:
- 7590 2.4 GHz: kanaal 1
- 3000 2.4 GHz: kanaal 6

En voor 5 GHz ook. Zo heb je geen overlap.
0jcbvm
@zunrob16 november 2021 18:01
Dat is volgens mij het hele idee van mesh toch juist.. dan kun je makkelijk switchen van access point.
0beerse
@jcbvm16 november 2021 23:05
Hier een fb5530 (glasvezel) en een fb4040 (als bedraad accesspoint). met alles op mesh en automatisch kiezen ze zelf elk een eigen kanaal voor zowel 2,4 als 5. Dat is niet voor niets.
Een mesh gebruikt de zelfde wifi-naam (en de rest van de toegangscodes) zodat makkelijk van kanaal gewisseld kan worden zonder dat er opnieuw een handshake moet plaats vinden.

Eerlijk is eerlijk, ik had tussen 2,4 en 5 verschillende wifi namen in gebruik. Dat werkt ook wel maar dan zie je de toestellen steeds schakelen tussen 5 en 2.4. En met verschillende namen merk je het ook eerder omdat er een duidelijke hik in de verbinding zit.
0freackerex
@zunrob22 november 2021 15:50
Excuses voor de foute info! Geheel foutief neergepend!
Idd geen overlappende kanalen kiezen op beide bandbreedtes!

[Reactie gewijzigd door freackerex op 22 november 2021 15:52]

0Edje040
@jcbvm16 november 2021 10:35
Dat zou kunnen. Heb je de 3000 bekabeld aangesloten?
0jcbvm
@Edje04016 november 2021 11:06
Nee via WiFi
0Edje040
@jcbvm16 november 2021 11:12
Dat is jammer. Anders had je namelijk twee 5Ghz banden ter beschikking. Nu wordt de tweede (snellere) gebruikt voor de communicatie tussen de FB en de FR.
0DocMac
@jcbvm16 november 2021 11:17
Als je radar detectie hebt is het beteren bandsteering met rust te laten en 5GHz kanaal vast te zetten op 36-40-44-48. Een van die 4 zou moeten helpen. En staat je 3000 ook in mesh?
0jcbvm
@DocMac16 november 2021 11:30
Dit ga ik eens een tijdje testen inderdaad, bedankt!

Edit: de 3000 staat in mesh ja

[Reactie gewijzigd door jcbvm op 16 november 2021 11:35]

+1kaneda_14
@jcbvm17 november 2021 16:05
Dit had ik ook, na lang zoeken kwam ik op een ander forum terecht met meerdere klachten hierover. Blijkt dat het ligt aan de WPA3 instelling bij wifi security settings.
Terug zetten naar WPA2 is de fix.

Sinds release van 7.29 draai ik nu de laatste firmware met WPA3 weer aan en wifi op laptops en mobiele apparaten is heerlijk stabiel!
+1jcbvm
@kaneda_1417 november 2021 18:23
Ah zie je, ik verdacht wpa3 er ook al van. Ik ga eens kijken of het helpt als ik dat uitzet.

Ik vraag mij alleen nog af of de repeater zelf dan problemen heeft met wpa3. In de logs zie ik zo nu en dan dat hij opnieuw connect met het basis station.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jcbvm op 17 november 2021 18:25]

+1zunrob
@jcbvm16 november 2021 15:48
Is het niet dit probleem? https://gathering.tweaker...message/65507428#65507428
Als bij mij de telefoon switcht van 2.4 GHz naar 5 GHz kanaal 100 of hoger crasht het modem van mijn telefoon en vallen dus ook de verbindingen weg.
0jcbvm
@zunrob16 november 2021 18:00
Ik denk niet dat dit het probleem is bij mij, wel verdenk ik nog steeds wpa3, de authenticatie hiervan kan zorgen voor korte onderbreking, alleen zou dit maar 1 keer in de 12 uur moeten gebeuren.
0zunrob
@jcbvm16 november 2021 20:15
Als ik dat aanzet wordt het bij onze OnePlus telefoons elke tien minuten onderbroken.
0erikmeuk3
@jcbvm16 november 2021 15:55
Ondersteunt dat apparaat wel roaming 802.11v/k
Als dat niet zo is, kickt MESH je er steeds uit.
Of je doet de MESH uit.
0jcbvm
@erikmeuk316 november 2021 17:58
Het betreft een vrij nieuwe hp laptop, dus ik vermoed dat deze dat wel ondersteund. Met mijn iPhone XS heb ik het soms ook.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jcbvm op 16 november 2021 18:15]

0johanwillemsen
@jcbvm17 november 2021 14:34
Heb hetzelfde probleem met de 3000 vreemd probleem wat ik ook niet krijgt opgelost
+1SpitfireNL
16 november 2021 09:41
Voor de fritzbox kenners een vraagje: Beschikken de moderne fritzboxen over een OpenVPN server functie?
+1lfah2000
@SpitfireNL16 november 2021 09:46
Nee, een eigen VPN functie. Werkt goed voor telefoons. Op Windows lastiger te configureren maar het werkt wel.
+1sus
@lfah200016 november 2021 19:01
Nee, een eigen VPN functie. Werkt goed voor telefoons. Op Windows lastiger te configureren maar het werkt wel.
Linux en Mac melden zich ook zonder issues aan. Alleen Windows is idd een uitdaging
+1jicho
@SpitfireNL16 november 2021 09:51
De Fritz heeft een IPsec VPN.

Mocht je verder willen lezen:
* https://nl.avm.de/service/vpn/overzicht/
* Fritz!Box 7490 OpenVPN Client
+1robni7
@SpitfireNL16 november 2021 09:53
Mijn 7590 maakt gebruik van L2TP over IPsec, en voor zover ik weet kan ik niet kiezen voor OpenVPN.
0SpitfireNL
@robni716 november 2021 13:28
Ok good to know. Fritzbox heeft dus een IPsec VPN server functie.

Asus heeft al z'n routers met een ingebouwde OpenVPN server uitgerust. Mogen best meer fabrikanten gaan doen.
Mocht ik ook willen overstappen naar een andere fabrikant router kan het dus fritzbox misschien zijn. Weet alleen niet zeker of ik wel OpenVPN wil inruilen voor IPsec.
+1tomvdlee
16 november 2021 09:15
Voor de 7490 is er ook een update naar versie 7.29.
+1d3x
16 november 2021 11:20
Is met zelfde DSL driver als vorige build (1.180.131.76) dus kan gebruikt worden op proximus, edpnet
etc...

[Reactie gewijzigd door d3x op 16 november 2021 11:23]

0Expresso
16 november 2021 09:50
Goede routers, die fritz!box'en, ik heb er nooit problemen mee.
0Niels.68
16 november 2021 10:39
Ik krijg voor mijn 3490 FRITZ!OS 7.30 aangeboden.
0Edje040
@Niels.6816 november 2021 10:51
Omdat de 3490 met de benaming al bij 7.29. Dit was echter niet dezelfde 7.29 als deze. Daarom nu 7.30 voor de 3490:

https://xs4all.gebruikers...hread_id=956&rowstart=670
0BenVenNL
16 november 2021 11:24
Easy to enable prioritization of a computer for internet access

Heerlijk. Gelijk de laptop en iphone van de vrouw afknijpen ten gunste van mijn PC.
0springtouwtje
16 november 2021 12:27
WTF, werken ze daar in Duitsland met Google Translate of zo?

"Improved Increased stability" en zelfs "Improved Better stability"
0Andreas01
@springtouwtje16 november 2021 13:16
Misschien was er de vorige keer in een update "Increased stability", en die hebben ze nu nóg verder verbeterd :+
0erikmeuk3
@springtouwtje16 november 2021 16:17
Is verkeerd overgenomen van de oorspronkelijke update geschiedenis.
Voor iedere regel staat welke categorie het is.
**Improved** / **New** / **Change** / **Fixed**
