Kali Linux is een penetration testing suite en maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van Debian. Het kan draaien als een live image, maar kan natuurlijk ook gewoon geïnstalleerd worden op aanwezige opslagmedia. Het wordt geleverd met een uitgebreide verzameling applicaties, zoals Armitage, nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, Aircrack-ng en Burp Suite. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars bij Offensive Security hebben versie 2024.4 van Kali Linux vrijgegeven en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Kali Linux 2024.4 (Python 3.12, Goodbye i386, Raspberry Pi Imager & Kali NetHunter)
Just before the year starts to wrap up, we are getting the final 2024 release out! This contains a wide range of updates and changes. The summary of the changelog since the 2024.3 release from September is:
- Python 3.12 - New default Python version (Au revoir
pip, hello pipx)
- The end of the i386 kernel and images - Farewell x86 (images), but not goodbye (packages)
- Deprecations in the SSH client: DSA keys - Reminder about using
ssh1if required
- Raspberry Pi Imager Customizations Support - Able to alter settings at write time
- GNOME 47 - Now able to synchronize your favorite colors
- Kali Forums Refresh - New heart of the community home
- Kali NetHunter - Updates to the app, kernels, installer, store and website !
- New Tools - 14 new shiny toys added (and countless updated!)