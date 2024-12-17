Software-update: Kali Linux 2024.4

Kali Linux logo (79 pix) Kali Linux is een penetration testing suite en maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van Debian. Het kan draaien als een live image, maar kan natuurlijk ook gewoon geïnstalleerd worden op aanwezige opslagmedia. Het wordt geleverd met een uitgebreide verzameling applicaties, zoals Armitage, nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, Aircrack-ng en Burp Suite. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars bij Offensive Security hebben versie 2024.4 van Kali Linux vrijgegeven en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Kali Linux 2024.4 (Python 3.12, Goodbye i386, Raspberry Pi Imager & Kali NetHunter)

Just before the year starts to wrap up, we are getting the final 2024 release out! This contains a wide range of updates and changes. The summary of the changelog since the 2024.3 release from September is:

haagsepracht 17 december 2024 11:17
Kali-Linux in WSL draait als een trein! Middels Win-KeX draai ik het tegenwoordig zelfs met GUI, hoef je het niet meer in een VM te draaien.
jozefu @haagsepracht17 december 2024 11:35
Thnx voor die link! Er wordt daar netjes uitgelegd hoe je Linux onder Win10 in WSL 2 (dus niet WSL 1) werkend kan krijgen. Ik liep daar gisteravond laat tegen aan en dit was nu net de info die ik zocht. :-) _/-\o_
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod 17 december 2024 11:10
Weer een mooie update :) De losse updates van de tools worden niet genoemd maar die zijn er veel! Updaten is een eitje. De vorige versies brak de GUI bij mij maar dat lijkt nu opgelost.
sfjuocekr 17 december 2024 13:00
Al die arme Windows gebruikers op dit forum :D

Ik update mijn Kali VM al jaren zonder problemen, wellicht eens wat tegenstribbelen maar niets wat niet op te lossen was als je enige ervaring hebt met Linux.

Mijn Steam Deck draait ook standaard Kali, echt een heerlijk platform aangezien niemand zich bedenkt dat die kale man met game console en meerdere antennae toch niet aan het gamen is in de trein :D

Als je een HackRF in het zicht hebt komt er nog wel eens iemand een vraag stellen, dan laat ik met alle plezier een voorbeeld zien waar ik de hele FM band in een keer weergeef en vaak vraag ik ook nog even of ze toevallig een auto sleutel hebben om ze op het hart te drukken dat sommige sleutels heel makkelijk te "kopiëren" zijn als je meerdere opeenvolgende codes weet te bemachtigen!

Verder vertel ik ook altijd dat de kans op zo'n aanval heel gering is, dus maak je niet te druk.

