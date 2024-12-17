Kali Linux is een penetration testing suite en maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van Debian. Het kan draaien als een live image, maar kan natuurlijk ook gewoon geïnstalleerd worden op aanwezige opslagmedia. Het wordt geleverd met een uitgebreide verzameling applicaties, zoals Armitage, nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, Aircrack-ng en Burp Suite. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars bij Offensive Security hebben versie 2024.4 van Kali Linux vrijgegeven en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Just before the year starts to wrap up, we are getting the final 2024 release out! This contains a wide range of updates and changes. The summary of the changelog since the 2024.3 release from September is: