Kali Linux is een penetration testing suite en maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van Debian. Het kan draaien als een live image, maar kan natuurlijk ook gewoon geïnstalleerd worden op aanwezige opslagmedia. Het wordt geleverd met een uitgebreide verzameling applicaties, zoals Armitage, nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, Aircrack-ng en Burp Suite. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars bij Offensive Security hebben versie 2023.3 van Kali Linux vrijgegeven en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Today we are delighted to introduce our latest release of Kali, 2023.3. This release blog post does not have the most features in it, as a lot of the changes have been behind-the-scenes, which brings a huge benefit to us and an indirect positive effect to you as end-users. It always goes without saying, but there are a number of new packages and tools as well as the standard updates. The highlights of the changelog since the 2023.2 release from May: