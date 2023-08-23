Software-update: Kali Linux 2023.3

Kali Linux logo (79 pix) Kali Linux is een penetration testing suite en maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van Debian. Het kan draaien als een live image, maar kan natuurlijk ook gewoon geïnstalleerd worden op aanwezige opslagmedia. Het wordt geleverd met een uitgebreide verzameling applicaties, zoals Armitage, nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, Aircrack-ng en Burp Suite. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars bij Offensive Security hebben versie 2023.3 van Kali Linux vrijgegeven en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Kali Linux 2023.3 Release (Internal Infrastructure & Kali Autopilot)

Today we are delighted to introduce our latest release of Kali, 2023.3. This release blog post does not have the most features in it, as a lot of the changes have been behind-the-scenes, which brings a huge benefit to us and an indirect positive effect to you as end-users. It always goes without saying, but there are a number of new packages and tools as well as the standard updates. The highlights of the changelog since the 2023.2 release from May:

Kali Linux

Versienummer 2023.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Kali Linux
Download https://www.kali.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-08-2023 17:55

23-08-2023 • 17:55

1

Bron: Kali Linux

Update-historie

13-06 Kali Linux 2025.2 0
20-03 Kali Linux 2025.1a 5
17-12 Kali Linux 2024.4 4
09-'24 Kali Linux 2024.3 1
06-'24 Kali Linux 2024.2 2
02-'24 Kali Linux 2024.1 23
12-'23 Kali Linux 2023.4 1
08-'23 Kali Linux 2023.3 1
05-'23 Kali Linux 2023.2 0
03-'23 Kali Linux 2023.1 28
Meer historie

Reacties (1)

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod 23 augustus 2023 23:26
Weer een mooie update. Ik heb nog geen kans gezien om Kali Autopilot goed te gaan testen maar het ziet er interessant uit. Voor mensen die het niet kennen: Kali Autopilot is een geautomatiseerd aanvalsframework. Het lijkt een beetje op een “AutoPwner”, die vooraf gedefinieerde “aanvalsscenario’s” volgt.

