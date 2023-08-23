Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.7.2 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Assorted improvements are being shipped with this release. Of special note is the proper monitoring of down gateways which allows the new gateway watcher to see the gateway come back online when plugging a cable. A Wazuh agent plugin was added and the ddclient plugin received new protocol support including AWS Route53 amongst others.