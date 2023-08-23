Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.7.2 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
OPNsense 23.7.2 released
Assorted improvements are being shipped with this release. Of special note is the proper monitoring of down gateways which allows the new gateway watcher to see the gateway come back online when plugging a cable. A Wazuh agent plugin was added and the ddclient plugin received new protocol support including AWS Route53 amongst others.Here are the full patch notes:
- system: improve monitoring of down gateways
- system: clear all /var/run directories on bootup
- system: put lock()/unlock() back for legacy plugin compatibility
- interfaces: fix special device name chars used in shell variables
- interfaces: prevent IPv6 mismatches when using compressed format in VIP
- interfaces: remove descriptive name from newwanip logging
- interfaces: typo in MRU handling for PPP
- interfaces: improve PPPoE MTU handling
- interfaces: switch rtsold to -A mode
- firewall: missing interface group registration on group creation
- dhcp: improve UX of the new MVC lease pages
- firmware: remove defunct mirror "Dept. of CSE, Yuan Ze University"
- intrusion detection: fix events originating from "int^" due to IPS mode use
- ipsec: add colon to supported character list for pre-shared key IDs
- ipsec: reqid should not stick when copying a phase 1
- monit: fix empty timeout value (contributed by Michael Muenz)
- openvpn: properly map user groups for authentication
- openvpn: bring instances into server field
- openvpn: fix separator for redirect-gateway attribute in instances and CSO
- unbound: fixed configuration when custom blocks are used (contributed by Evgeny Grin)
- plugins: os-ddclient 1.15
- plugins: os-iperf adds rubygem-rexml dependency (contributed by Hannah Kiekens)
- plugins: os-relayd 2.7 now supports newer upstream release of relayd
- plugins: os-wazuh-agent 1.0
- src: remove if_wg from kernel modules to unbreak current wireguard-go use
- src: axgbe: LED control for A30 platform
- src: gif: revert in{,6}_gif_output() misalignment handling
- src: igc: sync srrctl buffer sizing with e1000
- src: ip_output: ensure that mbufs are mapped if ipsec is enabled
- src: ixgbe: warn once for unsupported SFPs
- src: ixgbe: add support for 82599 LS
- src: ixl: add link state polling
- src: ixl: port ice's atomic API to ixl
- src: rss: set pin_default_swi to 0 by default
- src: rtsol: introduce an 'always' script
- ports: krb5 1.21.2
- ports: openldap 2.6.6
- ports: openvpn 2.6.6
- ports: php 8.2.9
- ports: phalcon 5.3.0
- ports: phpseclib 3.0.21
- ports: py-dnspython 2.4.2