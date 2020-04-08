Tails staat voor "The amnesic incognito live system" en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruikt van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.5 uitgebracht en hierin is onder meer ondersteuning voor Secure Boot toegevoegd.
New features
Changes and updates
- Tails now starts on computers with Secure Boot enabled.
If your Mac displays the following error:Security settings do not allow this Mac to use an external startup disk.Then you have to change the settings of the Startup Security Utility of your Mac to authorize starting from Tails.
For more details, read our changelog.
- Update Tor Browser to 9.0.9.
This update fixes several vulnerabilities in Firefox, including some critical ones.
Mozilla is aware of targeted attacks in the wild abusing these vulnerabilities.