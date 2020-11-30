GnuPG staat voor GNU Privacy Guard en wordt ook vaak afgekort tot GPG. Dit is een verzameling tools voor het beveiligen van communicatiestromen en data. Het kan worden gebruikt om data te versleutelen en digitale handtekeningen aan te maken, en voor het aanbieden van een framework voor public-keycryptografie. Het ondersteunt zowel OpenPGP als s/mime-standaarden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben GnuPG 2.2.25 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:
Noteworthy changes in version 2.2.25
Noteworthy changes in version 2.2.24
- scd: Fix regression in 2.2.24 requiring gpg --card-status before signing or decrypting. [#5065]
- gpgsm: Using Libksba 1.5.0 signatures with a rarely used combination of attributes can now be verified. [#5146]
- Allow Unicode file names on Windows almost everywhere. Note that it is still not possible to use Unicode strings on the command line. This change also fixes a regression in 2.2.22 related to non-ascii file names. [#5098]
- Fix localized time printing on Windows. [#5073]
- gpg: New command --quick-revoke-sig. [#5093]
- gpg: Do not use weak digest algos if selected by recipient preference during sign+encrypt. [4c181d51a6]
- gpg: Switch to AES256 for symmetric encryption in de-vs mode. [166e779634]
- gpg: Silence weak digest warnings with --quiet. [#4893]
- gpg: Print new status line CANCELED_BY_USER for a cancel during symmetric encryption. [f05d1772c4]
- gpg: Fix the encrypt+sign hash algo preference selection for ECDSA. This is in particular needed for keys created from existing smartcard based keys. [aeed0b93ff]
- agent: Fix secret key import of GnuPG 2.3 generated Ed25519 keys. [#5114]
- agent: Keep some permissions of private-keys-v1.d. [#2312]
- dirmngr: Align sks-keyservers.netCA.pem use between ntbtls and gnutls builds. [e4f3b74c91]
- dirmngr: Fix the pool keyserver case for a single host in the pool. [72e04b03b1a7]
- scd: Fix the use case of verify_chv2 by CHECKPIN. [61aea64b3c]
- scd: Various improvements to the ccid-driver. [#4616,#5065]
- scd: Minor fixes for Yubikey [25bec16d0b]
- gpgconf: New option --show-versions.
- w32: Install gpg-check-pattern and example profiles. Install Windows subsystem variant of gpgconf (gpgconf-w32).
- i18n: Complete overhaul and completion of the Italian translation. Thanks to Denis Renzi.
- Require Libgcrypt 1.8 because 1.7 has long reached end-of-life.