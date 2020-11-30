MikroTik heeft RouterOS 6.47.8 uitgebracht in de stable-tak. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan een firewall, bandbreedtemanagement, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in 6.47.8 arm - improved system stability;

bgp - treat route target with AS 65535 as two byte AS;

branding - fixed imported skin presence;

bridge - fixed BPDU guard port disable/enable on HW offloaded interfaces;

disk - improved disk management service stability when receiving bogus packets;

dns - improved stability with large table of static records;

ike1 - allow using "my-id" parameter with XAuth;

leds - fixed LED type setting;

metarouter - fixed directory entry reporting;

profile - fixed process classification on x86 systems (introduced in v6.47);

quickset - fixed wireless client "uptime" counter in "Home Mesh" mode;

sstp - fixed "idle-timeout" on TILE and CHR devices;

system - replace "3" in superscript to "^3" on RBD53GR devices;

upgrade - do not try installing packages if download was not completed;

winbox - added "operator" parameter under "Interface/LTE" menu;

winbox - added "reformat-hold-button-max" parameter under "System/RouterBOARD/Settings" menu;

winbox - added "tls-mode" parameter under "CAPsMAN/Security Cfg." menu;

winbox - added "tx-rx-1024-max" counter under "Interface/Overall-Stats" for CRS3xx devices;

winbox - do not allow MAC address changes on LTE interfaces;

winbox - show "System/Health" only on boards that have health monitoring;

winbox - show "System/RouterBOARD/Mode Button" on devices that have such feature;

winbox - show "usb-bus" option on all boards that have it;

winbox - show "usb-type" option on all boards that have it;

winbox - sort IPv6 firewall "chain" parameter entries alphabetically;

wireless - added support for U-NII-2 US and Canada country profiles for mANTBox series devices;