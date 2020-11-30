Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: RouterOS 6.47.8

MikroTik heeft RouterOS 6.47.8 uitgebracht in de stable-tak. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan een firewall, bandbreedtemanagement, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in 6.47.8
  • arm - improved system stability;
  • bgp - treat route target with AS 65535 as two byte AS;
  • branding - fixed imported skin presence;
  • bridge - fixed BPDU guard port disable/enable on HW offloaded interfaces;
  • disk - improved disk management service stability when receiving bogus packets;
  • dns - improved stability with large table of static records;
  • ike1 - allow using "my-id" parameter with XAuth;
  • leds - fixed LED type setting;
  • metarouter - fixed directory entry reporting;
  • profile - fixed process classification on x86 systems (introduced in v6.47);
  • quickset - fixed wireless client "uptime" counter in "Home Mesh" mode;
  • sstp - fixed "idle-timeout" on TILE and CHR devices;
  • system - replace "3" in superscript to "^3" on RBD53GR devices;
  • upgrade - do not try installing packages if download was not completed;
  • winbox - added "operator" parameter under "Interface/LTE" menu;
  • winbox - added "reformat-hold-button-max" parameter under "System/RouterBOARD/Settings" menu;
  • winbox - added "tls-mode" parameter under "CAPsMAN/Security Cfg." menu;
  • winbox - added "tx-rx-1024-max" counter under "Interface/Overall-Stats" for CRS3xx devices;
  • winbox - do not allow MAC address changes on LTE interfaces;
  • winbox - show "System/Health" only on boards that have health monitoring;
  • winbox - show "System/RouterBOARD/Mode Button" on devices that have such feature;
  • winbox - show "usb-bus" option on all boards that have it;
  • winbox - show "usb-type" option on all boards that have it;
  • winbox - sort IPv6 firewall "chain" parameter entries alphabetically;
  • wireless - added support for U-NII-2 US and Canada country profiles for mANTBox series devices;
Versienummer 6.47.8
Releasestatus Final
Website MikroTik
Download https://mikrotik.com/download
Licentietype Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 30-11-2020 18:413

30-11-2020 • 18:41

3 Linkedin

Bron: MikroTik

Update-historie

23-03 RouterOS 7.1.5 5
22-02 RouterOS 7.1.3 9
10-02 RouterOS 7.1.2 9
07-12 RouterOS 7.1 33
18-11 RouterOS 6.49.1 4
10-10 RouterOS 6.49 9
05-'21 RouterOS 6.48.3 9
04-'21 RouterOS 6.48.2 4
12-'20 RouterOS 6.48 12
11-'20 RouterOS 6.47.8 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

RouterOS

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+11+21+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+2Bart_Smith
1 december 2020 08:57
Mikrotik maakt hele fijne routers voor een lage prijs.
Helaas moet je wel goed uitkijken welke je neemt, vooral hoe het geheel intern is aan gesloten.

Ik heb een RB3011UiAS-RM en wilde deze als router gebruiken op het T-Mobile glasvezel netwerk via SFP.
Nu deelt de SFP een CPU kern met de UTP poorten, en "Klappert" de SFP poort zodat de verbinding vaak wegvalt.
Nu ik hem, via een TP-link media converter op UTP heb aangesloten werkt het wel goed.
Ik vermoed dat de RB4011iGS+5HacQ2HnD-IN het een stuk beter zal doen doordat de SFP los van de andere poorten aangesloten is.

Blok diagram RB3011 : Link
Blok diagram RB4011 : Link
0starpc
@Bart_Smith15 december 2020 23:29
RB4011iGS+5HacQ2HnD-IN gebruik ik achter de KPN lijn.
welke SFP module gebruikt u ?, ik zit er over te denken om de SFP te gaan gebruiken.
ik had iets gelezen over 20kilometer een tijd terug.
0Bart_Smith
@starpc16 december 2020 09:28
Ik gebruik de SFP die geleverd was bij de T-Mobile thuis router, weet zo even niet een model nummer.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True