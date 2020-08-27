Versie 2.2.22 van GnuPG is uitgekomen. GnuPG staat voor GNU Privacy Guard en wordt ook vaak afgekort tot GPG. Dit is een verzameling tools voor het beveiligen van communicatiestromen en data. Het kan worden gebruikt om data te versleutelen en digitale handtekeningen aan te maken, en voor het aanbieden van een framework voor public key-cryptografie. Het ondersteunt zowel OpenPGP als s/mime-standaarden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

Noteworthy changes: gpg: Change the default key algorithm to rsa3072.

gpg: Add regular expression support for Trust Signatures on all platforms. [T4843]

gpg: Fix regression in 2.2.21 with non-default --passphrase-repeat option. [T4991]

gpg: Ignore --personal-digest-prefs for ECDSA keys. [T5021]

gpgsm: Make rsaPSS a de-vs compliant scheme.

gpgsm: Show also the SHA256 fingerprint in key listings.

gpgsm: Do not require a default keyring for --gpgconf-list. [T4867]

gpg-agent: Default to extended key format and record the creation time of keys. Add new option --disable-extended-key-format.

gpg-agent: Support the WAYLAND_DISPLAY envvar. [T5016]

gpg-agent: Allow using --gpgconf-list even if HOME does not exist. [T4866]

gpg-agent: Make the Pinentry work even if the envvar TERM is set to the empty string. [T4137]

scdaemon: Add a workaround for Gnuk tokens <= 2.15 which wrongly incremented the error counter when using the "verify" command of "gpg --edit-key" with only the signature key being present.

dirmngr: Better handle systems with disabled IPv6. [T4977]

gpgpslit: Install tool. It was not installed in the past to avoid conflicts with the version installed by GnuPG 1.4. [T5023]

gpgtar: Handle Unicode file names on Windows correctly (requires libgpg-error 1.39). [T4083]

gpgtar: Make --files-from and --null work as documented. [T5027]

Build the Windows installer with the new Ntbtls 0.2.0 so that TLS connections succeed for servers demanding GCM.