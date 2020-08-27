Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: GnuPG 2.2.22

GnuPG logo (75 pix)Versie 2.2.22 van GnuPG is uitgekomen. GnuPG staat voor GNU Privacy Guard en wordt ook vaak afgekort tot GPG. Dit is een verzameling tools voor het beveiligen van communicatiestromen en data. Het kan worden gebruikt om data te versleutelen en digitale handtekeningen aan te maken, en voor het aanbieden van een framework voor public key-cryptografie. Het ondersteunt zowel OpenPGP als s/mime-standaarden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

Noteworthy changes:
  • gpg: Change the default key algorithm to rsa3072.
  • gpg: Add regular expression support for Trust Signatures on all platforms. [T4843]
  • gpg: Fix regression in 2.2.21 with non-default --passphrase-repeat option. [T4991]
  • gpg: Ignore --personal-digest-prefs for ECDSA keys. [T5021]
  • gpgsm: Make rsaPSS a de-vs compliant scheme.
  • gpgsm: Show also the SHA256 fingerprint in key listings.
  • gpgsm: Do not require a default keyring for --gpgconf-list. [T4867]
  • gpg-agent: Default to extended key format and record the creation time of keys. Add new option --disable-extended-key-format.
  • gpg-agent: Support the WAYLAND_DISPLAY envvar. [T5016]
  • gpg-agent: Allow using --gpgconf-list even if HOME does not exist. [T4866]
  • gpg-agent: Make the Pinentry work even if the envvar TERM is set to the empty string. [T4137]
  • scdaemon: Add a workaround for Gnuk tokens <= 2.15 which wrongly incremented the error counter when using the "verify" command of "gpg --edit-key" with only the signature key being present.
  • dirmngr: Better handle systems with disabled IPv6. [T4977]
  • gpgpslit: Install tool. It was not installed in the past to avoid conflicts with the version installed by GnuPG 1.4. [T5023]
  • gpgtar: Handle Unicode file names on Windows correctly (requires libgpg-error 1.39). [T4083]
  • gpgtar: Make --files-from and --null work as documented. [T5027]
  • Build the Windows installer with the new Ntbtls 0.2.0 so that TLS connections succeed for servers demanding GCM.

GnuPG

Versienummer 2.2.22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website GnuPG
Download https://gnupg.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-08-2020 18:24
2 • submitter: ironx

27-08-2020 • 18:24

2 Linkedin

Submitter: ironx

Bron: GnuPG

Update-historie

22-12 GnuPG 2.3.4 9
25-08 GnuPG 2.3.2 0
01-'21 GnuPG 2.2.26 0
11-'20 GnuPG 2.2.25 0
09-'20 GnuPG 2.2.23 0
08-'20 GnuPG 2.2.22 2
04-'20 GnuPG 2.2.20 4
12-'19 GnuPG 2.2.19 1
12-'19 GnuPG 2.2.18 1
12-'18 GnuPG 2.2.12 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

GnuPG

geen prijs bekend

Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0Belgar
28 augustus 2020 09:29
Fijn dat het na een relatief lange hiatus toch weer actief wordt opgepakt. Hoewel waarschijnlijk bijna niemand (relatief gesproken) het direct gebruikt is dit een belangrijk stukje software voor versleuteling en beveiligde communicatie.
0TheDiver
28 augustus 2020 10:07
SHA1 nog steeds te gebruiken als Hash?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True