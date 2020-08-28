Plex heeft versie 1.20.1.3252 van Plex Media Server uitgebracht. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. De changelog sinds versie 1.19.5.3112 ziet er als volgt uit:

Plex Media Server 1.20.0.3125 (beta update channel) New: New improved movie agent. (More info here 1.1k)

(API) Add path parameter in scanning endpoint to allow partial scan via API.

parameter in scanning endpoint to allow partial scan via API. (Library) Add sort option for Audience Rating in movie libraries.

(Library) Improve music searching by allowing artist in album searches, and artist and album in track searches.

(Web) Updated to 4.34.4 Fixes: (DVR) Manually added DVRs or those that do not respond to SSDP searches may disappear in Server DVR Settings. (#11650)

(DVR) No content would be returned under ‘Live TV & DVR -> Browse’ when filtered by Episode -> Sport for XMLTV content (#11268).

for XMLTV content (#11268). (DVR) Server would sometimes mark a DVR device as dead, even when it is available.

(DVR) server would display incorrect times under “Limit Airing Times To” advance recording option. (#11362)

(DVR) server would sometimes not seek to the desired playback position. (#11397)

(Library) Don’t return track results with an artist search match.

(Library) External music hubs could be slow to load.

(Library) Refresh media analysis for music items.

(Library) Shuffling some playlists could fail.

(Library) Some smart playlists didn’t have composite image.

(Library) The ‘Albu Artist’ letter jump list could jump to the wrong place (#11493)

(Library) When adding new albums, the entire artist isn’t refreshed. Plex Media Server 1.20.0.3133 (beta update channel) Fixes: (Library) Certain TV libraries could incorrectly be upgraded to a new Plex Movie library. (#11774) Plex Media Server 1.20.0.3181 (beta update channel) New: (Library) Add language override as advanced setting for new Plex Movie items (#11752) Fixes: (Collections) It was possible for collections to get into a state where you could no longer edit them.

(DVR) Server would attempt to clean up files that were already removed (#11234).

(DVR) Server would attempt to move recordings that were already moved (#11070).

(Library) Certain rules in .plexignore files would not always work as expected (#11770)

(Library) Having multiple movies and subtitles in the same folder would not work correctly with the Plex Movie agent (#11789)

(Library) Summaries from existing collections could be removed during a movie library upgrade (#11770)

(QNAP) Allow PlexData network share permissions to be edited in QTS.

(QNAP) Improve PlexData network share creation when system has multiple volumes.

(QNAP) Improve handling of GPU detection on various models. Plex Media Server 1.20.1.3213 (beta update channel) New: (Filters) Add ‘trash’ filter to ‘custom filters’ (#11103)

(Library) Store external ids for items in new Plex Movie libraries. Fixes: (Analysis) Chapter and index thumbnails would not get re-generated after replacing a file with another with the same filename (#8922)

(DVR) Corrected typo in Detect Commercials settings description (#11804).

(DVR) Fixed an issue where Plex Commercial Skipper would unexpectedly exit with an error code (#11259) (#11151)

(DVR) Would use excessive amount of memory when loading certain XMLTV guide files (#11501).

(DVR) Server would display incorrect times under “Limit Airing Times To” advance recording option (#11362)

(EPG) Channel list could fail to load on certain XMLTV guides.

(Hubs) Some items could show in Continue Watching that fall outside the set window.

(Intro Detection) Ensure temporary files are always deleted

(Library) Albums/Artists would default to a reverse alphabetical sort (#11779)

(Library) Enabling “Include adult content” option for new Plex Movie libraries could result in incorrect matches.

(Library) Pick up changes to local sidecar subtitles when loading a new Plex Movie item.

(Library) Renaming files in an upgraded Plex Movie library could result in the user defined poster getting changed.

(Library) Some sidecar subtitles on new Plex Movie libraries would not get picked up.

(Scanner) Show artist and show names in the activity monitor N.B. Downgrading from this release may result in DVR recordings with an airing time restriction failing. Plex Media Server 1.20.1.3232 (beta update channel) Fixes: (Metadata) Local assets and metadata for Plex Movie items only read from one location when the item has more than one media version.

(Collections) Setting a collection title or summary to a blank value would make it inaccessible. Plex Media Server 1.20.1.3252 is now available to everyone