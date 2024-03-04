Versie 24.0.0 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 24.0.0: SQL Editor: Nested CASE statements were supported Deleting queries from Outline was fixed Type casts support was improved Handling of right-click on collapsed query was fixed Expanding collapsed group after the code execution was fixed

Metadata editor: changing the key name when a constraint is changed

Data Editor: SRID switching in the Spatial data viewer was fixed

ER Diagram: Missing connection lines were fixed Mikami-Tabuchi routing type was disabled

AI: Comment presentation was improved Sending unique keys and indexes was fixed

Data Transfer: Export statistic was fixed Import blocking in case of table creation restriction was fixed Stack overflow on Linux was fixed

Connectivity: closing timeout for an idle connection was increased and disabled for embedded drivers

Security: Vulnerabilities display in Elasticsearch was fixed PosgtreSQL driver was upgraded due to CVE-2024-1597

General: Smart commit mode was enhanced: if the manual commit mode was enabled and just after it the query failed, the smart commit mode is enabled again Links between preference pages were fixed Issue with not found tables was fixed Release note display was corrected Driver libraries download was fixed Previous workspace format was supported Usage statistics popup was redesigned

Databases: DuckDB: WSL paths handling was fixed Greenplum: STRICT keyword was added to function definition Hana: Switch to the Kerberos authentication in the Connection page was fixed MariaDB: The exported JSON format was fixed MySQL and MariaDB: “Disable Triggers” option was added to the Context menu “Case-sensitive” option was added to the metadata search Databases with the same name but different name case are considered as different databases Oracle: generating DDL for triggers was fixed SQL Server: additional table properties were added for tables and views in the properties editor Yellowbricks icons and link to the website were changed

