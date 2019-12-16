MobileIron Core richt zich op mdm, het beheren van devices, en mam, het beheren van applicaties op deze devices. Tegenwoordig kun je dit ook onder enterprise mobility management, kortweg emm, plaatsen. Daarnaast kan MobileIron Core worden gecombineerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals Sentry voor beveiligde dataoverdracht en de Secure Workspace-apps met onder andere Help@Work, waarmee bijvoorbeeld een helpdesk van afstand kan meekijken op het scherm van een iOS- of Android-toestel. MobileIron heeft versie 10.5.1.0 van zijn Core uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:
New features
General features
This section summarizes new features which are common to all platforms or new features that are platform-independent.
Android and Android enterprise features
- Ability to search an ATC rule configured for Standalone Sentry: In the Sentry configuration on MobileIron Core, you can sort and search the Advanced Traffic Control (ATC) rules configured for ANY and TCP_ANY services. The Sentry configuration is available in the Admin Portal in Services > Sentry. The search functionality allows you to efficiently find a specific rule. For information on how to configure ATC, see "Advanced Traffic Control and server-side explicit proxy" in the MobileIron Sentry Guide for MobileIron Core. This feature is available with Standalone Sentry 9.8.0.
- Ability to configure FQDN, bundle ID, and specify the device OS in an ATC rule for IP tunnels: In the Sentry configuration on MobileIron Core, you can now configure ATC rules for IP tunnels with FQDN, bundle ID, and device OS. This allows for additional flexibility for configuring ATC rules for IP tunnels. The Sentry configuration is available in the Admin Portal in Services > Sentry. For information on how to configure ATC, see "Advanced Traffic Control and server-side explicit proxy" in the MobileIron Sentry Guide for MobileIron Core. This feature requires Standalone Sentry 9.8.0 and MobileIron Tunnel 4.3.0 for Android.
- Configure Certificate Revocation List (CRL) address for local certificate authorities: In the Core 10.3.0.0 release, the default CRL address for all local certificate authorities changed from HTTPS to HTTP. This required iOS clients to validate the CRL over port 8080 instead of over 443, which, if port 8080 was not open to Core, would cause the connection to time out.With this release, you can configure the default CRL address in the MobileIron Core System Manager, and local CDPs that were configured to use HTTPS through port 443 will still be reachable. You don't need to generate a new CRL or replace the old certificates. For more information, see "Changing the default CRL protocol and port configuration" in the MobileIron Core System Manager Guide.
This section summarizes new features which are specific to the Android and Android enterprise platforms. All new Android features listed below require Mobile@Work for Android 10.5.1.0.
MobileIron Threat Defense features
- New Wear OS tab in Device Details page: For your convenience, MobileIron Core introduces a new "Wear OS" tab in the Device Details page for Android devices that have Google Wear OS device(s) connected to their phone. The Wear OS tab displays if a information collection policy has been configured and pushed to Mobile@Work for Android 10.5.1.0. The gathered data and app information that are stored on the Wear OS device includes: make, model, OS version, and serial number. The app name, version and app identifier information is also displayed.
NOTE: Mobile@Work for Android (phone) receives Wear OS data from the Wear OS device (watch) and the Android system tends to cache this data for an unknown time frame. There is a possibility that the true value of the "Wear OS Client Installed" field in Device Details > Wear OS tab is delayed for several hours.
- Google Wear OS information available in device details and searchable in advanced search: The Device Details page now includes information about Google Wear OS watches paired to users' mobile devices. You can also search for Google Wear OS details in advanced search.
- Wear OS policy to collect information of paired-watch: A policy for controlling the gathering of Google Wear OS device details and apps displays in a new "Wear OS" tab in the Device Details page. This is applicable if a Wear OS device is paired and has the Mobile@Work app installed on it. (If a new device is registered, it would only display the device details in the Wear OS tab.) If the "Collect Wear OS device details" and "Collect Wear OS application inventory" fields are both selected, the collection of device inventory and app inventory will occur. Even if the "Collect Wear OS application inventory" field is de-selected, Core will still continue to display both the app inventory and device details in the Wear OS tab.
MobileIron Threat Defense protects managed devices from mobile threats and vulnerabilities affecting device, network, and applications. For information on MobileIron Threat Defense-related features, as applicable for the current release, see the MobileIron Threat Defense Solution Guide for Core, available on the MobileIron Threat Defense for Core Documentation Home Page at MobileIron Community.
NOTE: Each version of the MobileIron Threat Defense Solution guide contains all MobileIron Threat Defense features that are currently fully tested and available for use on both server and client environments. Because of the gap between server and client releases, MobileIron releases new versions of the MobileIron Threat Defense guide as the features become fully available.
Resolved issues
- VSP-60517: If an Admin deletes an in-house app that has invalid records associated with it, the app will be uninstalled and then will re-install on the next device check-in.
- VSP-60680: In Core release 10.5.0.0, Mobile@Work iOS and Android devices were failing to migrate from Transport Layer Security (TLS) over Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) to Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure (HTTPS) when selected for migration. This problem has been fixed.