Nikon Capture NX-D is fotoverwerkingssoftware en biedt functies die specifiek zijn ontworpen voor de nabewerking van raw-afbeeldingen. In aanvulling op het verwerken van raw-beelden kan de software ook worden gebruikt om jpeg- en tiff-beelden gemaakt met Nikon digitale camera’s te verbeteren door middel van aanpassingen aan helderheid, contrast, tooncurves en meer. Versie 1.6.0a is onlangs verschenen met de volgende aanpassingen:

Changes from Version 1.6.0 to 1.6.0a Fixed an issue that caused certain anti-virus software to mistakenly identify the “IFGLS001.exe” and “ifasglog.exe” files in the installation destination folder as viruses during or after installation. Changes from Version 1.5.3 to 1.6.0 Added support for the Z 50.

Pictures can now be protected.

Text can now be entered in text boxes even when multiple color control points are selected.

The mouse wheel can now be used to position control point sliders in the preview display, allowing fine adjustments to be made a click at a time.

Users can now prioritize speed or quality via Preferences > View > View Images.

The drop in thumbnail display speed for cropped images can now be addressed by selecting speed priority.

Fixed an issue that resulted in changes in hue when NEF images edited using Capture NX2 were saved in other formats.

Fixed an issue that caused the focus point to move if images were cropped or straightened with the focus point hidden.