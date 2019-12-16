Nikon Capture NX-D is fotoverwerkingssoftware en biedt functies die specifiek zijn ontworpen voor de nabewerking van raw-afbeeldingen. In aanvulling op het verwerken van raw-beelden kan de software ook worden gebruikt om jpeg- en tiff-beelden gemaakt met Nikon digitale camera’s te verbeteren door middel van aanpassingen aan helderheid, contrast, tooncurves en meer. Versie 1.6.0a is onlangs verschenen met de volgende aanpassingen:
Changes from Version 1.6.0 to 1.6.0a
Changes from Version 1.5.3 to 1.6.0
- Fixed an issue that caused certain anti-virus software to mistakenly identify the “IFGLS001.exe” and “ifasglog.exe” files in the installation destination folder as viruses during or after installation.
- Added support for the Z 50.
- Pictures can now be protected.
- Text can now be entered in text boxes even when multiple color control points are selected.
- The mouse wheel can now be used to position control point sliders in the preview display, allowing fine adjustments to be made a click at a time.
- Users can now prioritize speed or quality via Preferences > View > View Images.
- The drop in thumbnail display speed for cropped images can now be addressed by selecting speed priority.
- Fixed an issue that resulted in changes in hue when NEF images edited using Capture NX2 were saved in other formats.
- Fixed an issue that caused the focus point to move if images were cropped or straightened with the focus point hidden.