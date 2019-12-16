Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Nikon Capture NX-D 1.6.0a

Nikon logo (60 pix)Nikon Capture NX-D is fotoverwerkingssoftware en biedt functies die specifiek zijn ontworpen voor de nabewerking van raw-afbeeldingen. In aanvulling op het verwerken van raw-beelden kan de software ook worden gebruikt om jpeg- en tiff-beelden gemaakt met Nikon digitale camera’s te verbeteren door middel van aanpassingen aan helderheid, contrast, tooncurves en meer. Versie 1.6.0a is onlangs verschenen met de volgende aanpassingen:

Changes from Version 1.6.0 to 1.6.0a
  • Fixed an issue that caused certain anti-virus software to mistakenly identify the “IFGLS001.exe” and “ifasglog.exe” files in the installation destination folder as viruses during or after installation.
Changes from Version 1.5.3 to 1.6.0
  • Added support for the Z 50.
  • Pictures can now be protected.
  • Text can now be entered in text boxes even when multiple color control points are selected.
  • The mouse wheel can now be used to position control point sliders in the preview display, allowing fine adjustments to be made a click at a time.
  • Users can now prioritize speed or quality via Preferences > View > View Images.
  • The drop in thumbnail display speed for cropped images can now be addressed by selecting speed priority.
  • Fixed an issue that resulted in changes in hue when NEF images edited using Capture NX2 were saved in other formats.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the focus point to move if images were cropped or straightened with the focus point hidden.
Versienummer 1.6.0a
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Nikon
Download https://downloadcenter.nikonimglib.com/en/download/sw/148.html
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 16-12-2019 09:503

16-12-2019 • 09:50

Bron: Nikon

Update-historie

Nikon Capture NX

geen prijs bekend

Nikon Capture NX-D 1.5.1 Download van 16 november 2018
Nikon Capture NX-D 1.5.0 Download van 3 oktober 2018
Nikon Capture NX-D 1.4.7 Download van 12 maart 2018
Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+13+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1UTMachine
16 december 2019 10:39
Windows 7 is niet correct, volgens de website worden de volgende windows ondersteunt:


Microsoft Windows 10 Home
Microsoft Windows 10 Pro
Microsoft Windows 10 Enterprise
Microsoft Windows 8.1
Microsoft Windows 8.1 Pro
Microsoft Windows 8.1 Enterprise
Microsoft Windows 7 Home Basic
Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium Service Pack 1
Microsoft Windows 7 Professional Service Pack 1
Microsoft Windows 7 Enterprise Service Pack 1
Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate Service Pack 1

Note: Pre-installed versions only. 64- and 32-bit editions supported (64-bit recommended); runs as a native 64-bit application on 64-bit systems.
Reageer
+1metalmania_666
@UTMachine16 december 2019 11:28
Dat staat er toch ook?
" Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10"
Reageer
+1UTMachine
@metalmania_66616 december 2019 11:38
Nu wel, toen ik om 10:39 keek - niet.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

