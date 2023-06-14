Tenable Security Center stond voorheen bekend als Tenable.sc en is een softwareoplossing waarmee de beveiliging van het IT-landschap op basis van vulnerability management in de gaten gehouden kan worden. Het geeft inzicht op basis van scanresultaten van Nessus-securityscanners, maar ook op basis van de informatie verkregen via koppelingen naar bijvoorbeeld een cmdb of mdm-platform. Het levert daarnaast ook informatie aan over de gevonden vulnerabilities, zoals vpr- en cvss-scores, en hoe deze aangepakt kunnen worden. Tenable heeft versie 6.1.1 uitgebracht met de volgende lijst:

New Features MaaS360 MDM Integration - Tenable Security Center customers can now create MaaS360 MDM mobile repositories. Security Updates Updated Tenable Security Center to remove support for weaker, legacy cipher suites. Bug Fixes When syncing assets lists from Tenable Security Center to Tenable Vulnerability Management, updated the request payload so that filter values are chunked to contain no more than 1024 values per filter. Customers can now sync asset lists from Tenable Security Center to Tenable Vulnerability Management tags successfully when they contain more than 1024 filter values (IPs, FQDNs, and Tenable UUIDs).

Tenable Security Center was updated to maintain asset information in the case when all cumulative vulns have expired but there are some mitigated vulns remaining.

Updated diagnostics so that all system calls run successfully with the output results shown in sc-systeminfo.txt within the diagnostic file. A diagnostic can now be successfully run in EL7, 8, and 9 environments.

Fixed issue with asset calculation in Universal repository when a referenced asset no longer existed.

Fixed bug in asset list count for Universal repository that occurred when there was more than one asset with the same FQDN in the repository.

Fixed an issue that caused an "API Keys not accepted" error for agent scans on agent manager.

When editing an asset on a large repository with many groups and a large user base, the internal error 500 occurs. Now this has been resolved. API Changelog For more information about the API changes for this release, see the Tenable Security Center API Changelog. Tenable Integrated Product Compatibility



The following table lists the Tenable product versions tested with Tenable Security Center 6.1.1. Tenable Nessus 8.9.0 and later

Tenable OT Security 3.9.25 and later

Tenable Log Correlation Engine 6.0.0 and later

Tenable Nessus Network Monitor 5.11.0 and later