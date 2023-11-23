Tenable Security Center stond voorheen bekend als Tenable.sc en is een softwareoplossing waarmee de beveiliging van het IT-landschap op basis van vulnerability management in de gaten gehouden kan worden. Het geeft inzicht op basis van scanresultaten van Nessus-securityscanners, maar ook op basis van de informatie verkregen via koppelingen naar bijvoorbeeld een cmdb of mdm-platform. Het levert daarnaast ook informatie aan over de gevonden vulnerabilities, zoals vpr- en cvss-scores, en hoe deze aangepakt kunnen worden. Tenable heeft versie 6.2.1 uitgebracht met de volgende lijst van aanpassingen:
Security Updates
Bug Fix
- Updated Apache HTTP Server to version 2.4.58.
- Updated SimpleSAML to version 2.0.7.
- Updated curl to version 8.4.0.
Note: This release includes a fix for a potential vulnerability. For more information, see the Tenable Product Security Advisory TNS-2023-42.
- Fixed an issue where members of the Full Access group are not able to view the scan results of a user that is a member of a different group. 01712526, 01709676, 01716718, 01717398, 01716624, 01715627, 01720276, 01715492, 01713546, 01702215, 01721871
- Fixed an issue where upgrading to 6.2.0 is slow when there are many matrix components on dashboards. 01712249, 01716663, 01703320
- Fixed an issue with API errors due to scanID in the payload. 01703783, 01706036, 01707209, 01707766, 01704514, 01706540, 01707963, 01707964, 01704996