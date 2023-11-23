Tenable Security Center stond voorheen bekend als Tenable.sc en is een softwareoplossing waarmee de beveiliging van het IT-landschap op basis van vulnerability management in de gaten gehouden kan worden. Het geeft inzicht op basis van scanresultaten van Nessus-securityscanners, maar ook op basis van de informatie verkregen via koppelingen naar bijvoorbeeld een cmdb of mdm-platform. Het levert daarnaast ook informatie aan over de gevonden vulnerabilities, zoals vpr- en cvss-scores, en hoe deze aangepakt kunnen worden. Tenable heeft versie 6.2.1 uitgebracht met de volgende lijst van aanpassingen:

Security Updates Updated Apache HTTP Server to version 2.4.58.

Updated SimpleSAML to version 2.0.7.

Updated curl to version 8.4.0. Bug Fix Fixed an issue where members of the Full Access group are not able to view the scan results of a user that is a member of a different group. 01712526, 01709676, 01716718, 01717398, 01716624, 01715627, 01720276, 01715492, 01713546, 01702215, 01721871

Fixed an issue where upgrading to 6.2.0 is slow when there are many matrix components on dashboards. 01712249, 01716663, 01703320

Fixed an issue with API errors due to scanID in the payload. 01703783, 01706036, 01707209, 01707766, 01704514, 01706540, 01707963, 01707964, 01704996 Note: This release includes a fix for a potential vulnerability. For more information, see the Tenable Product Security Advisory TNS-2023-42.