Software-update: Tenable Security Center 6.2.1

Tenable Security Center stond voorheen bekend als Tenable.sc en is een softwareoplossing waarmee de beveiliging van het IT-landschap op basis van vulnerability management in de gaten gehouden kan worden. Het geeft inzicht op basis van scanresultaten van Nessus-securityscanners, maar ook op basis van de informatie verkregen via koppelingen naar bijvoorbeeld een cmdb of mdm-platform. Het levert daarnaast ook informatie aan over de gevonden vulnerabilities, zoals vpr- en cvss-scores, en hoe deze aangepakt kunnen worden. Tenable heeft versie 6.2.1 uitgebracht met de volgende lijst van aanpassingen:

Security Updates
  • Updated Apache HTTP Server to version 2.4.58.
  • Updated SimpleSAML to version 2.0.7.
  • Updated curl to version 8.4.0.
Bug Fix
  • Fixed an issue where members of the Full Access group are not able to view the scan results of a user that is a member of a different group. 01712526, 01709676, 01716718, 01717398, 01716624, 01715627, 01720276, 01715492, 01713546, 01702215, 01721871
  • Fixed an issue where upgrading to 6.2.0 is slow when there are many matrix components on dashboards. 01712249, 01716663, 01703320
  • Fixed an issue with API errors due to scanID in the payload. 01703783, 01706036, 01707209, 01707766, 01704514, 01706540, 01707963, 01707964, 01704996
Note: This release includes a fix for a potential vulnerability. For more information, see the Tenable Product Security Advisory TNS-2023-42.
Versienummer 6.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Tenable Network Security
Download https://www.tenable.com/downloads/security-center
Licentietype Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 23-11-2023 01:10 1

23-11-2023 • 01:10

1

Bron: Tenable Network Security

Update-historie

11-'23 Tenable Security Center 6.2.1 1
06-'23 Tenable Security Center 6.1.1 1

Lees meer

Tenable Security Center

geen prijs bekend

Software

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
1
1
1
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod 23 november 2023 09:14
De kwetsbaarheden in kwestie op een rij:

CVSSv3 Base / Temporal Score:
7.5 / 6.5 (CVE-2023-43622)
8.8 / 7.7 (CVE-2023-43655)
5.9 / 5.2 (CVE-2023-45802)

CVSSv3 Vector:
AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:N/I:N/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C (CVE-2023-43622)
AV:N/AC:L/PR:L/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C (CVE-2023-43655)
AV:N/AC:H/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:N/I:N/A:H/E:U/RL:O/RC:C (CVE-2023-45802)

Affected Products
Security Center 5.23.1, 6.0.0, 6.1.0, 6.1.1, and 6.2.0

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq