Software-update: Usenet Explorer 5.8

Versie 5.8 van Usenet Explorer is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Usenet Explorer kenmerkt zich onder meer door een laag processor- en geheugengebruik, en uitgebreide mogelijkheden, wat het voor beginnende gebruikers misschien minder geschikt maakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in version 5.8:
  • Built-in kill filter: the hardcorded filter has been updated. Also added a filter file which contains the list of suggested wildmat expressions which are automatically downloaded and applied without the necessity to update the program. In addition users can add their own wildmat expressions to the custom section of the filter file instead of using the filter editor. The file is automatically downloaded from the UE website while preserving the custom section. The edit filter file and enable/disable options are in edit menu->properties->kill filters, built-in filter. The built-in filter is only effective when downloading headers, not for import or search service.
  • Improved handling of obfuscated posts with autorenaming obfuscated files in certain cases. If necessary the feature will be refined further based on user requests.
  • Added latest TLS 1.1 and TLS 1.2 modes which can be set explicitly in edit menu->properties->general, SSL mode to ensure more secure connection.
  • Search service newsgroup list has been updated on the server side.

Versienummer 5.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Usenet Explorer
Download http://www.usenetexplorer.com/download.htm
Bestandsgrootte 9,05MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 23-04-2021 17:07
8 • submitter: Glamdring

23-04-2021 • 17:07

8 Linkedin

Submitter: Glamdring

Bron: Usenet Explorer

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+14+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Kroonkurk
23 april 2021 20:03
Vroeger veel gebruikt. Headers ophalen is tegenwoordig ouderwets en veel headers zijn tegenwoordig niet meer te herleiden naar de werkelijke inhoud. Daarom zijn goede indexers belangrijk.
Om in de headers te kunnen zoeken is Newsleecher met de zoekfunctie een goed alternatief voor dit.
Vooral in de beta versie(s) kan dit zonder de portemonnee te hoeven te trekken. En ja, die kan je ook op Usenet vinden.
+1JRvP
23 april 2021 21:09
Usenet explorer is een newsreader, imho de beste die er is, helaas zoals kroonkurk hierboven al zegt niet meer heel erg nodig in de huidige tijd van spotnet etc. hoewel er nog steeds genoeg groepen zijn met content die niet versleuteld is (niet illegaal).

Een newsreader gebruik je om te posten en headers te downloaden en vervolgens de artikelen te lezen/downloaden, een nzb zoals je je op spotnet vind is als het ware een shortcut naar zo'n artikel/bestand (bestand).

De echte usenet ervaring is helaas al sinds de komst van ftd etc verdwenen onder een berg nzb sites.

Spotnet is ook niet echte een indexer overigen die term is meer voorbehouden aan binsearche etc.
0Silpher
23 april 2021 17:45
Ik gebruik nog steeds spotnet. Is usenet explorer een alternatief?
+1VinnioD
@Silpher23 april 2021 18:11
Spotnet en Usenet Explorer zijn twee verschillende dingen.

Spotnet is een indexer (opgebouwd uit XML als ik me niet vergis) die verteld waar bepaalde content gevonden kan worden, waarbij SabNZB is ingebouwd. SabNZB zorgt voor de verwerking en het downloaden van de content.
Usenet Explorer is een alternatief voor SabNZB.

Je hebt / had ook verschillende fora waar content werd gedeeld en dan kon je het met bijv. een Usenet Explorer downloaden.
+1betatester
@Silpher23 april 2021 19:52
Nee.

Usenet explorer is een tool om op usenet te kunnen
- Headeren (headers ophalen uit de verschillende nieuwsgroepen)
- Download via de headers van geposte bestanden vanaf de nieuwsgroepen
- Uploaden naar de nieuwsgroepen

Spotnet is een plaats waar mensen:
- Headers opzoeken (via bv Usenet explorer) en deze dan als link op Spotnet plaatsen
- Zelf iets via nieuwsgroepen posten (ook weer via bv Usenet explorer) en daarvan ook de link op Spotnet plaatsen

Spotnet is voor beginners veel eenvoudiger (en mijns inziens) ook veel gemakkelijker om spullen van nieuwsgroepen te halen. Wil je echter zelf posten heb je zo'n programma als Usenet explorer nodig.
0Cergorach
@Silpher23 april 2021 18:05
Volgens mij is Usenet Explorer een stukkie ouder dan Spotnet...
0The_Skull
@Cergorach23 april 2021 21:03
Dat weet ik wel zeker. UE komt uit de tijd van FTD (Fill Threads Database).
0Jerie
@The_Skull24 april 2021 00:45
En Spotnet is de spirituele opvolger van FTD, namelijk een gedecentraliseerde FTD.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

