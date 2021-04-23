Versie 5.8 van Usenet Explorer is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Usenet Explorer kenmerkt zich onder meer door een laag processor- en geheugengebruik, en uitgebreide mogelijkheden, wat het voor beginnende gebruikers misschien minder geschikt maakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Changes in version 5.8:
- Built-in kill filter: the hardcorded filter has been updated. Also added a filter file which contains the list of suggested wildmat expressions which are automatically downloaded and applied without the necessity to update the program. In addition users can add their own wildmat expressions to the custom section of the filter file instead of using the filter editor. The file is automatically downloaded from the UE website while preserving the custom section. The edit filter file and enable/disable options are in edit menu->properties->kill filters, built-in filter. The built-in filter is only effective when downloading headers, not for import or search service.
- Improved handling of obfuscated posts with autorenaming obfuscated files in certain cases. If necessary the feature will be refined further based on user requests.
- Added latest TLS 1.1 and TLS 1.2 modes which can be set explicitly in edit menu->properties->general, SSL mode to ensure more secure connection.
- Search service newsgroup list has been updated on the server side.