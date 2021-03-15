Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: SyncBackFree 9.5.5.0

SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 9.5.5.0 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 45 en 62 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • (SE/Pro): (BETA FEATURE) Worker threads are now available for FTP/SFTP so multiple files can be uploaded, downloaded and deleted at the same time
  • Invert selection button in Differences window
  • When using multi-zip the log file now states number of files ignored because filename extension is wrong (no need to enable logging of skipped files)
Updated:
  • Extra debug output for support
  • Improved communication with Windows Task Scheduler. If have access rights also checks users permissions with task scheduler.
  • (Pro): Changed block size calculation for uploading large files to Azure
  • (SE/Pro): If a SyncBack serial is entered into Touch licensing, and SyncBack is not registered, then it will use serial to register SyncBack
  • (SE/Pro): SERIALALL and LABELALL variables deprecated and are now same as SERIAL and LABEL
  • (SE/Pro): Silently failing due to Windows network failure tests for failure earlier but has impact on order of execution
  • Numerous updates to FTP to improve performance
  • Temporary Zip files are moved by SyncBack instead of zip component (only if not encrypting filenames)
Fixed:
  • (Pro): Default to eu-west-1 region when location is set to EU to avoid problems with V4 signature
  • (Pro): Egnyte may be failing to set meta-data
  • (SE/Pro): FTP components failing to register when used heavily
  • (Pro): When changing meta-data on cold storage object (S3 and Azure) then it will retrieve object so it can be changed later instead of failing
  • With multi-zip it was not logging files ignored because they filename extension was wrong (except if using file system)
  • Case change renames for files and directories did not work on exFAT, FAT32 and FAT file systems (requires a two-step rename)
  • When initially creating a new folder with files in it the last modification date of the new folder may be wrong
  • (Pro): Fixed "SQLite3 Error 11 - database disk image is malformed" when using cloud

Versienummer 9.5.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 21,68MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 15-03-2021 08:135

15-03-2021 • 08:13

5 Linkedin

Bron: 2Brightsparks

Reacties (5)

+1Bor
15 maart 2021 09:58
Een niet zo heel spannende update deze keer. Dit blijft een geweldige tool voor synchronisatie. Jammer genoeg moet er elke major versie opnieuw worden betaald.
+1Mangu429
@Bor15 maart 2021 10:10
Ik gebruik nog steeds versie 7 en die werkt uitstekend op de meest recente Windows 10.


Ik vind de opgeblazen interface van versie 9 vreselijk. Zoveel verspilde ruimte.
+1Bor
@Mangu42915 maart 2021 10:15
De nieuwe interface kan mij ook niet zo bekoren. Het kost veel ruimte en is in mijn ogen minder intuïtief. Wat mij betreft mogen ze wel wat aan het licentiemodel doen. De Pro versie is behoorlijk aan de prijs voor een tool als deze voor privé gebruik. Elke keer moeten betalen bij een major versie, waarbij het soms helemaal niet duidelijk is waarom het een nieuwe major versie betreft, is ook niet heel erg leuk.
+1Malfoi
15 maart 2021 11:09
Als sind weet ik het hoe veel jaren echt een tevreden gebruiker van dit programma. Eens per maand (of vaker bij grote datawijzigingen) de backup aanslingeren en je hoeft je geen zorgen meer te maken over groot dataverlies.

Idd jammer dat de interface zo "opgeblazen" gemaakt is, zoals hierboven wordt gezegd. Ook m.i. onnodig en maakt het er niet duidelijker op.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Malfoi op 15 maart 2021 11:10]

0reusje
@Malfoi15 maart 2021 11:58
Voor een minimalistische interface zou je eens kunnen kijken naar: https://bvckup2.com/ (nb: geen freeware)

