2Brightsparks heeft versie 9.5.5.0 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 45 en 62 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: (SE/Pro): (BETA FEATURE) Worker threads are now available for FTP/SFTP so multiple files can be uploaded, downloaded and deleted at the same time

Invert selection button in Differences window

When using multi-zip the log file now states number of files ignored because filename extension is wrong (no need to enable logging of skipped files) Updated: Extra debug output for support

Improved communication with Windows Task Scheduler. If have access rights also checks users permissions with task scheduler.

(Pro): Changed block size calculation for uploading large files to Azure

(SE/Pro): If a SyncBack serial is entered into Touch licensing, and SyncBack is not registered, then it will use serial to register SyncBack

(SE/Pro): SERIALALL and LABELALL variables deprecated and are now same as SERIAL and LABEL

(SE/Pro): Silently failing due to Windows network failure tests for failure earlier but has impact on order of execution

Numerous updates to FTP to improve performance

Temporary Zip files are moved by SyncBack instead of zip component (only if not encrypting filenames) Fixed: (Pro): Default to eu-west-1 region when location is set to EU to avoid problems with V4 signature

(Pro): Egnyte may be failing to set meta-data

(SE/Pro): FTP components failing to register when used heavily

(Pro): When changing meta-data on cold storage object (S3 and Azure) then it will retrieve object so it can be changed later instead of failing

With multi-zip it was not logging files ignored because they filename extension was wrong (except if using file system)

Case change renames for files and directories did not work on exFAT, FAT32 and FAT file systems (requires a two-step rename)

When initially creating a new folder with files in it the last modification date of the new folder may be wrong

(Pro): Fixed "SQLite3 Error 11 - database disk image is malformed" when using cloud