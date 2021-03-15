Versie 7.9.4 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v7.9.4 Enhancements & bug-fixes: Upgrade Scintilla from v4.2.0 to v4.4.6. (Implement #9550)

Fix DPI scaling broken while dragging Notepad++ into the 2nd monitor regression. (Fix #9513, #9579)

Add “Find in Projects” feature. (Implement #8125)

Fix project workspace changes lost on save cancel issue. (Fix #9605)

Fix folder picker not being launched issue because provided directory is invalid. (Fix #9569)

Fix network path (UNC path) not working in file dialog. (Fix #9527)

Fix shortcut name more than 64 characters makes a menu entry empty name issue. (Fix #9556)

Fix extension appending issue in file dialog. (Fix #9510)

Fix file not turning to modified state (with Session Manager plugin) bug after its content being changed. (Fix #9475)

Add an option to mute all sounds in preferences dialog. (Fix #7950)

Make JSON auto-indent for brace. (Fix #9499)