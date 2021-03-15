Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Notepad++ 7.9.4

Notepad++ logo (75 pix) Versie 7.9.4 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v7.9.4 Enhancements & bug-fixes:
  • Upgrade Scintilla from v4.2.0 to v4.4.6. (Implement #9550)
  • Fix DPI scaling broken while dragging Notepad++ into the 2nd monitor regression. (Fix #9513, #9579)
  • Add “Find in Projects” feature. (Implement #8125)
  • Fix project workspace changes lost on save cancel issue. (Fix #9605)
  • Fix folder picker not being launched issue because provided directory is invalid. (Fix #9569)
  • Fix network path (UNC path) not working in file dialog. (Fix #9527)
  • Fix shortcut name more than 64 characters makes a menu entry empty name issue. (Fix #9556)
  • Fix extension appending issue in file dialog. (Fix #9510)
  • Fix file not turning to modified state (with Session Manager plugin) bug after its content being changed. (Fix #9475)
  • Add an option to mute all sounds in preferences dialog. (Fix #7950)
  • Make JSON auto-indent for brace. (Fix #9499)

Notepad++ screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.9.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Notepad++
Download https://notepad-plus-plus.org/downloads/v7.9.4/
Bestandsgrootte 4,04MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

15-03-2021 • 07:46

15-03-2021 • 07:46

Bron: Notepad++

Update-historie

15-03 Notepad++ 8.3.3 1
27-02 Notepad++ 8.3.2 9
16-02 Notepad++ 8.3.1 12
04-02 Notepad++ 8.3 14
24-01 Notepad++ 8.2.1 4
01-01 Notepad++ 8.2 19
09-12 Notepad++ 8.1.9.3 8
21-11 Notepad++ 8.1.9.2 21
14-11 Notepad++ 8.1.9.1 2
22-10 Notepad++ 8.1.9 4
Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+13+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Robtimus
15 maart 2021 09:42
De vorige versie startte niet op, zie ook JohanKupers in 'downloads: Notepad++ 7.9.3'. Ik zal hem zo eens installeren om te kijken of dit gefixt is, het staat niet bij de changes.

Deze vind ik overigens wel fijn, ik erger me behoorlijk aan de system beeps als er geen resultaten meer zijn bij een find:
Add an option to mute all sounds in preferences dialog. (Fix #7950)
Update: hij start nog steeds niet op. In de Windows Event Viewer staat het volgende:
Faulting application name: notepad++.exe, version: 7.9.4.0, time stamp: 0x604ea403
Faulting module name: clr.dll, version: 4.8.4300.0, time stamp: 0x5f7e61bb
Exception code: 0xc0000005
Fault offset: 0x004d4e0a
Faulting process id: 0x2760
Faulting application start time: 0x01d71977492f429f
Faulting application path: C:\Program Files (x86)\Notepad++\notepad++.exe
Faulting module path: C:\Windows\Microsoft.NET\Framework\v4.0.30319\clr.dll
Report Id: dea7454c-9611-46d8-a243-4963109b2b70
Faulting package full name:
Faulting package-relative application ID:

[Reactie gewijzigd door Robtimus op 15 maart 2021 09:45]

+2JohanKupers
@Robtimus15 maart 2021 09:51
In deze versie is de SaveAsAdmin plugin 1.0.211 welke wel juist werkt. Mocht je nog een oudere versie van deze plugin draaien, dan deze eerst upgraden of verwijderen. Daarna de update draaien en dan zou het moeten werken.
+1Robtimus
@JohanKupers15 maart 2021 09:56
Jammer dat ik je geen upvote kan geven, want het is inderdaad makkelijk op te lossen:
* Verwijder Save As Amin plugin (in Notepad++ 7.9.2)
* Update Notepad++
* Installeer Save As Admin plugin opnieuw

