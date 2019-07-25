Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Node.js 12.7.0

Node.js logo (75 pix)Node.js is open source en platformonafhankelijk, en is gericht op het ontwikkelen van server-sidewebapplicaties. Die applicaties worden geschreven in JavaScript en uitgevoerd binnen de Node.js-runtime op de server. Het biedt een event-gedreven omgeving waarbij non-blocking i/o een belangrijk uitgangspunt is geweest. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 12.7.0 vrijgegeven in de current-branch. De lijst met belangrijke veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Node v12.7.0 (Current) - Notable changes
  • deps:
    • Updated nghttp2 to 1.39.1 (gengjiawen) #28448.
    • Updated npm to 6.10.0 (isaacs) #28525.
  • esm:
    • Implemented experimental "pkg-exports" proposal. A new "exports" field can be added to a module's package.json file to provide custom subpath aliasing. See proposal-pkg-exports for more information (Guy Bedford) #28568.
  • http:
    • Added response.writableFinished (Robert Nagy) #28681.
    • Exposed headers, rawHeaders and other fields on an http.ClientRequest "information" event (Austin Wright) #28459.
  • inspector:
    • Added inspector.waitForDebugger() (Aleksei Koziatinskii) #28453.
  • policy:
    • Added --policy-integrity=sri CLI option to mitigate policy tampering. If a policy integrity is specified and the policy does not have that integrity, Node.js will error prior to running any code (Bradley Farias) #28734.
  • readline,tty:
    • Exposed stream API from various methods which write characters (cjihrig) #28674, #28721.
  • src:
    • Use cgroups to get memory limits. This improves the way we set the memory ceiling for a Node.js process. Previously we would use the physical memory size to estimate the necessary V8 heap sizes. The physical memory size is not necessarily the correct limit, e.g. if the process is running inside a docker container or is otherwise constrained. This change adds the ability to get a memory limit set by linux cgroups, which is used by docker containers to set resource constraints (Kelvin Jin) #27508.
Versienummer 12.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Node.js
Download https://nodejs.org/dist/v12.7.0/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bron: Node.js

