Node.js is open source en platformonafhankelijk, en is gericht op het ontwikkelen van server-sidewebapplicaties. Die applicaties worden geschreven in JavaScript en uitgevoerd binnen de Node.js runtime op de server. Het biedt een event-gedreven omgeving aan waarbij non-blocking i/o een belangrijk uitgangspunt is geweest. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 14.0 vrijgegeven en de belangrijkste verbeteringen die hierin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

crypto: move pbkdf2 without digest to EOL #31166

fs: deprecate closing FileHandle on garbage collection #28396

http: move OutboundMessage.prototype.flush to EOL #31164

lib: move GLOBAL and root aliases to EOL #31167

os: move tmpDir() to EOL #31169

src: remove deprecated wasm type check #32116

stream: move _writableState.buffer to EOL #31165

doc: deprecate process.mainModule #32232

doc: deprecate process.umask() with no arguments #32499

module: remove experimental modules warning #31974

In Node.js 13 we removed the need to include the --experimental-modules flag, but when running EcmaScript Modules in Node.js, this would still result in a warning ExperimentalWarning: The ESM module loader is experimental.

As of Node.js 14 there is no longer this warning when using ESM in Node.js. However, the ESM implementation in Node.js remains experimental. As per our stability index: “The feature is not subject to Semantic Versioning rules. Non-backward compatible changes or removal may occur in any future release.” Users should be cautious when using the feature in production environments.

Please keep in mind that the implementation of ESM in Node.js differs from the developer experience you might be familiar with. Most transpilation workflows support features such as optional file extensions or JSON modules that the Node.js ESM implementation does not support. It is highly likely that modules from transpiled environments will require a certain degree of refactoring to work in Node.js. It is worth mentioning that many of our design decisions were made with two primary goals. Spec compliance and Web Compatibility. It is our belief that the current implementation offers a future proof model to authoring ESM modules that paves the path to Universal JavaScript. Please read more in our documentation.

The ESM implementation in Node.js is still experimental but we do believe that we are getting very close to being able to call ESM in Node.js “stable”. Removing the warning is a huge step in that direction.

src: migrate to new V8 ArrayBuffer API #30782

Multiple ArrayBuffers pointing to the same base address are no longer allowed by V8. This may impact native addons.

build: update macos deployment target to 10.13 for 14.x #32454

doc: update cross compiler machine for Linux armv7 #32812

doc: update Centos/RHEL releases use devtoolset-8 #32812

doc: remove SmartOS from official binaries #32812

win: block running on EOL Windows versions #31954

It is expected that there will be an ABI mismatch on ARM between the Node.js binary and native addons. Native addons are only broken if they interact with std::shared_ptr . This is expected to be fixed in a later version of Node.js 14. - #30786

(SEMVER-MAJOR) deps: update V8 to 8.1.307.20 #32116 Enables Optional Chaining by default (MDN, v8.dev) Enables Nullish Coalescing by default (MDN, v8.dev) Enables Intl.DisplayNames by default (MDN, v8.dev) Enables calendar and numberingSystem options for Intl.DateTimeFormat by default (MDN)



cli, report: move --report-on-fatalerror to stable #32496

deps: upgrade to libuv 1.37.0 #32866

fs: add fs/promises alias module #31553

