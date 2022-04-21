Node.js is open source en platformonafhankelijk, en is gericht op het ontwikkelen van server-sidewebapplicaties. Die applicaties worden geschreven in JavaScript en uitgevoerd binnen de Node.js runtime op de server. Het biedt een event-gedreven omgeving aan waarbij non-blocking i/o een belangrijk uitgangspunt is geweest. Voor meer informatie over Node.js verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 18.0 vrijgegeven en de release notes daarvan zijn hieronder voor je neergezet.

We’re excited to announce that Node.js 18 was released today! Highlights include the update of the V8 JavaScript engine to 10.1, global fetch enabled by default, and a core test runner module.

Initially, Node.js 18 will replace Node.js 17 as our ‘Current’ release line. As per the release schedule, Node.js 18 will be the 'Current' release for the next 6 months and then promoted to Long-term Support (LTS) in October 2022. Once promoted to long-term support the release will be designated the codename 'Hydrogen'. Node.js 18 will be supported until April 2025.

You can read more about our release policy at https://github.com/nodejs/release.

To download Node.js 18.0.0, visit: https://nodejs.org/en/download/current/. You can find the release post at https://nodejs.org/en/blog/release/v18.0.0, which contains the full list of commits included in this release.