Software-update: Node.js 18.0

Node.js logo (75 pix) Node.js is open source en platformonafhankelijk, en is gericht op het ontwikkelen van server-sidewebapplicaties. Die applicaties worden geschreven in JavaScript en uitgevoerd binnen de Node.js runtime op de server. Het biedt een event-gedreven omgeving aan waarbij non-blocking i/o een belangrijk uitgangspunt is geweest. Voor meer informatie over Node.js verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 18.0 vrijgegeven en de release notes daarvan zijn hieronder voor je neergezet.

Node.js 18 available now

We’re excited to announce that Node.js 18 was released today! Highlights include the update of the V8 JavaScript engine to 10.1, global fetch enabled by default, and a core test runner module.

Initially, Node.js 18 will replace Node.js 17 as our ‘Current’ release line. As per the release schedule, Node.js 18 will be the 'Current' release for the next 6 months and then promoted to Long-term Support (LTS) in October 2022. Once promoted to long-term support the release will be designated the codename 'Hydrogen'. Node.js 18 will be supported until April 2025.

You can read more about our release policy at https://github.com/nodejs/release.

To download Node.js 18.0.0, visit: https://nodejs.org/en/download/current/. You can find the release post at https://nodejs.org/en/blog/release/v18.0.0, which contains the full list of commits included in this release.

Versienummer 18.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Node.js
Download https://nodejs.org/en/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (3)

+1Cyb
@Bigjim8021 april 2022 23:34
Dat persoon (waar je lof voor zou moeten hebben) is tevens ook de maker van Deno (laatste twee letter van "Node" naar voren gehaald). Deno heeft hij in 2018 aangekondigd in zijn talk "10 Things I Regret About Node.js", en Deno heeft volledig TypeScript support.
Reageer
+1Vihaio
@Bigjim8021 april 2022 23:39
Ik denk dat iemand die denkt dat "false" een boolean is, en blijkbaar niet snapt wat floating point numbers zijn, geen mening moet hebben over hoe goed een taal is :')
Reageer


