Versie 5.41 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Allow creating multiple types of temporary marks (pins) by right clicking the mark books button (which can be added to the calibre toolbar via Preferences->Toolbars & menus). Closes tickets: 1968810

Kobo driver: Support updated firmware.

Show a popup message when a Kindle is connected mentioning the Amazon cover bug and how to workaround it. Closes tickets: 1967149

Edit book: Table of Contents tool: Allow using the title attribute on headings tags to get the text for table of contents entries.

When creating a custom column to display real numbers allow specifying th enumber of decimal digits to display.

Amazon metadata download: Add support for amazon.in country website. Bug fixes Edit book: Fix AltGr+{ not working on some keyboard layouts. Closes tickets: 1969302

TXT Input: Fix rare failure to convert some large TXT files with non-ascii text. Closes tickets: 1967828

Get books: Update English language Amazon plugins for website changes. New news sources Eenadu by unkn0wn

Harvard Business Review by unkn0wn

Hindustan by unkn0wn

Dainik Bhaskar by unkn0wn

Free Inquiry by Howard Cornett

Sportstar by unkn0wn

Digit Magazine by unkn0wn

The Diplomat by unkn0wn Improved news sources The Economic Times India

Business Standard

scmp.com

Wired Magazine Monthly Edition

Reason Magazine

The Skeptical Inquirer

Times of India

LiveMint

The Week

Indian Express

Hindustan Times