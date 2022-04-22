Versie 5.41 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Bug fixes
- Allow creating multiple types of temporary marks (pins) by right clicking the mark books button (which can be added to the calibre toolbar via Preferences->Toolbars & menus). Closes tickets: 1968810
- Kobo driver: Support updated firmware.
- Show a popup message when a Kindle is connected mentioning the Amazon cover bug and how to workaround it. Closes tickets: 1967149
- Edit book: Table of Contents tool: Allow using the title attribute on headings tags to get the text for table of contents entries.
- When creating a custom column to display real numbers allow specifying th enumber of decimal digits to display.
- Amazon metadata download: Add support for amazon.in country website.
New news sources
- Edit book: Fix AltGr+{ not working on some keyboard layouts. Closes tickets: 1969302
- TXT Input: Fix rare failure to convert some large TXT files with non-ascii text. Closes tickets: 1967828
- Get books: Update English language Amazon plugins for website changes.
Improved news sources
- Eenadu by unkn0wn
- Harvard Business Review by unkn0wn
- Hindustan by unkn0wn
- Dainik Bhaskar by unkn0wn
- Free Inquiry by Howard Cornett
- Sportstar by unkn0wn
- Digit Magazine by unkn0wn
- The Diplomat by unkn0wn
- The Economic Times India
- Business Standard
- scmp.com
- Wired Magazine Monthly Edition
- Reason Magazine
- The Skeptical Inquirer
- Times of India
- LiveMint
- The Week
- Indian Express
- Hindustan Times