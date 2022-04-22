Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Calibre 5.41

Calibre logo (75 pix)Versie 5.41 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Allow creating multiple types of temporary marks (pins) by right clicking the mark books button (which can be added to the calibre toolbar via Preferences->Toolbars & menus). Closes tickets: 1968810
  • Kobo driver: Support updated firmware.
  • Show a popup message when a Kindle is connected mentioning the Amazon cover bug and how to workaround it. Closes tickets: 1967149
  • Edit book: Table of Contents tool: Allow using the title attribute on headings tags to get the text for table of contents entries.
  • When creating a custom column to display real numbers allow specifying th enumber of decimal digits to display.
  • Amazon metadata download: Add support for amazon.in country website.
Bug fixes
  • Edit book: Fix AltGr+{ not working on some keyboard layouts. Closes tickets: 1969302
  • TXT Input: Fix rare failure to convert some large TXT files with non-ascii text. Closes tickets: 1967828
  • Get books: Update English language Amazon plugins for website changes.
New news sources
  • Eenadu by unkn0wn
  • Harvard Business Review by unkn0wn
  • Hindustan by unkn0wn
  • Dainik Bhaskar by unkn0wn
  • Free Inquiry by Howard Cornett
  • Sportstar by unkn0wn
  • Digit Magazine by unkn0wn
  • The Diplomat by unkn0wn
Improved news sources
  • The Economic Times India
  • Business Standard
  • scmp.com
  • Wired Magazine Monthly Edition
  • Reason Magazine
  • The Skeptical Inquirer
  • Times of India
  • LiveMint
  • The Week
  • Indian Express
  • Hindustan Times
Calibre 5.34.0
Versienummer 5.41
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 127,38MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-04-2022 08:372

22-04-2022 • 08:37

2 Linkedin

Bron: Calibre

Update-historie

08:37 Calibre 5.41 2
01-04 Calibre 5.40 7
18-03 Calibre 5.39 1
04-03 Calibre 5.38 0
18-02 Calibre 5.37 5
04-02 Calibre 5.36 1
21-01 Calibre 5.35 2
17-12 Calibre 5.34 0
03-12 Calibre 5.33.2 0
12-11 Calibre 5.32 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Calibre

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+11+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1dieAndereGozer
22 april 2022 08:47
Dit is wel een leuk programma als je een grote E-book verzameling hebt. Heb er zelf wel eens mee gespeeld, werkt goed.
Reageer
0Pt4h
22 april 2022 09:00
Ik gebruik het regelmatig om wazige formaten om te zetten (in mijn geval naar epub).
Werkt prima.
Andere functies zijn niet handig voor mijn use case dus die gebruik ik niet en daar heb ik geen mening over.
Net programma dat goed onderhouden wordt. 👍🏽
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True